2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched In India, Priced At Rs 46.99 Lakh
The Tayron R-Line gets a single turbo-petrol powertrain under its hood
Published On Feb 19, 2026 03:13 PM By Rohit
After multiple teasers and its unveiling, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line SUV has now been launched in India. The full-size 7-seater offering from the German marque is available in a single fully loaded variant that costs Rs 46.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is essentially the 3-row version of the Tiguan R-Line that’s already on sale in our market. Here’s everything you need to know:
Exterior
The SUV’s fascia sports dual-pod LED projector headlamps that are connected by a slim LED strip. Below the LED strip, you would also notice a small black applique that features the ‘R’ logo to highlight its sporty R-Line character. Volkswagen has given the SUV a wide air dam located in its tall bumper and it comes with a diamond-shaped pattern.
The Tayron R-Line does not get front fog lamps but has been provided with a cornering function for the LED projector headlamps. A silver skid plate rounds off the front profile’s design.
|
Interesting Detail: The ‘VW’ logo located in the centre of the black applique is illuminated that blends well with the overall lighting theme at night.
- It’s from the side that you would notice the increased stance of the Tayron R-Line over the Tiguan R-Line, thanks to its improved overall length and the longer wheelbase.
Other key details include 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a contrasting silver-finished strip running around the window panels, and silver-finished roof rails.
|
What You May Miss: There’s also the ‘R’ logo positioned right below the ORVMs on both the front doors.
- The Tayron R-Line is provided with a full-width LED light bar connecting the wraparound LED tail lamps.
It also sports the ‘Tayron’ badge right below the Volkswagen logo on the tailgate and has a tall bumper sporting the same diamond-shaped pattern as the front air dam.
|
Interesting Detail: As seen on the front profile, the ‘VW’ logo at the back features illumination as well to make the lighting elements stand out more at night.
Interior
Its cabin will straightaway remind you of all the new-age Volkswagen offerings that are on sale in the international markets. It looks premium and minimalistic, and flaunts a dual-tone dark black and grey theme. Volkswagen offers it with a dual-display setup and a 3-spoke steering wheel.
The SUV is available in a 3-row, 7-seater layout option in India, making it a more suitable choice over the Tiguan R-Line for larger families.
Volkswagen has made generous use of soft-touch materials for the dashboard and brushed-silver finishes all around the cabin to add to the overall premiumness quotient.
The Tayron R-Line comes with sliding and reclining second row of seats for added practicality.
There’s also a multi-function knob on the centre console to change drive modes and volume.
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is available in seven colourways, all of which we have covered in a detailed story.
|
What You May Miss: The seats feature contrasting blue stitching to complement the dark black upholstery and also get perforation for the ventilation function. The Tayron R-Line also features a gloss black finished trim on the co-driver side of the dashboard that – along with the door pads – sports elements as part of the ambient lighting setup to stand out at night.
Features And Safety
Volkswagen has loaded the Tayron R-Line with bucketloads of features such as a big 15-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display.
The full-size SUV also comes with massage, heating and cooling functions for the front seats, 3-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, and customisable 30-colour ambient lighting.
In terms of occupant safety, the Tayron R-Line packs nine airbags, an electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and even a 360-degree camera. Volkswagen also offers it with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Powertrain
|
Engine
|
2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
Torque
|
320 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT*
|
Drivetrain
|
All-wheel-drive (AWD)
The SUV is available with a single 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option in an AWD setup only. We have already covered how the Tayron R-Line stacks up against the Tiguan R-Line when specifications are considered.
Competitors
The 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line takes on the Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster and the upcoming MG Majestor.
