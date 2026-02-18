Maruti e Vitara FULL PRICES Out, Starts From Rs 15.99 Lakh: Check Variant-wise Prices Here
The prices of the e Vitara with the battery rental scheme start from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Published On Feb 18, 2026 03:58 PM By Bikramjit
-
- Write a comment
After a lot of waiting, Maruti has finally revealed the starting price of the e Vitara with the BaaS (battery rental scheme). The full prices are still under wraps; however, our dealer sources have confirmed that the full prices of the e Vitara (without BaaS) range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh. If you’re curious about its variant-wise prices, do check below:
Maruti e Vitara: Full Prices
Maruti has earlier announced the price of the entry-level variant of the e Vitara. It is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, which also commands a battery rental fee of Rs 3.99 per km.
Now, sources confirm that the full prices of the e Vitara will range as follows:
|
Variant
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
Delta
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
—
|
Zeta
|
—
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
Alpha
|
—
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
Alpha Dual-tone
|
—
|
Rs 20.01 lakh
Maruti e Vitara: Features & Safety
The e Vitara is packed with features like a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a single-pane glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a PM 2.5 cabin air filter, a 10-speaker Infinity sound system, and multiple drive modes.
On the safety front, the e Vitara has earned a full 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP. It comes equipped with seven airbags and a Level-2 ADAS suite as well as features like a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Maruti e Vitara: Battery Pack & Range
The detailed specifications of the two battery packs and powertrains of the e Vitara are as follows:
|
Battery Pack
|
49kWh
|
61kWh
|
Power
|
144 PS
|
174 PS
|
Torque
|
193 Nm
|
193 Nm
|
Claimed Range (WLTP Cycle)
|
344 Km
|
426 Km
Maruti e Vitara: Rivals
The e Vitara marks itself as the Indian auto giant’s first-ever EV, and it will compete against the MG Windsor, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, VinFast VF6 and VF7, and the MG ZS EV.