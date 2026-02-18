Maruti e Vitara FULL PRICES Out, Starts From Rs 15.99 Lakh: Check Variant-wise Prices Here

After a lot of waiting, Maruti has finally revealed the starting price of the e Vitara with the BaaS (battery rental scheme). The full prices are still under wraps; however, our dealer sources have confirmed that the full prices of the e Vitara (without BaaS) range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh. If you’re curious about its variant-wise prices, do check below:

Maruti e Vitara: Full Prices

Maruti has earlier announced the price of the entry-level variant of the e Vitara. It is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, which also commands a battery rental fee of Rs 3.99 per km.

Now, sources confirm that the full prices of the e Vitara will range as follows:

Variant 49 kWh 61 kWh Delta Rs 15.99 lakh — Zeta — Rs 17.49 lakh Alpha — Rs 19.79 lakh Alpha Dual-tone — Rs 20.01 lakh

Maruti e Vitara: Features & Safety

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The e Vitara is packed with features like a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a single-pane glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a PM 2.5 cabin air filter, a 10-speaker Infinity sound system, and multiple drive modes.

On the safety front, the e Vitara has earned a full 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP. It comes equipped with seven airbags and a Level-2 ADAS suite as well as features like a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Maruti e Vitara: Battery Pack & Range

The detailed specifications of the two battery packs and powertrains of the e Vitara are as follows:

Battery Pack 49kWh 61kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP Cycle) 344 Km 426 Km

Maruti e Vitara: Rivals

The e Vitara marks itself as the Indian auto giant’s first-ever EV, and it will compete against the MG Windsor, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, VinFast VF6 and VF7, and the MG ZS EV.