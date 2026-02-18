Kia Seltos Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Milestone Since Its Launch In India

If there’s one model in the compact SUV segment that’s been an instant hit ever since it went on sale in India, it’s the Kia Seltos. It was introduced in the first-generation avatar in 2019 in India and was recently updated to the second-gen model. Kia has now announced that it has registered 6 lakh unit sales of the SUV ever since the model was launched in India.

While Kia has mentioned that the SUV’s higher-spec trims accounted for 29 percent of the overall demand, it has not gone into the specifics of which engine option or gearbox unit contributed the most in its sales milestone.

Kia Seltos Sales Overview

Kia entered India with the first-gen Seltos SUV in August 2019 and the SUV instantly became a blockbuster. Even though its launch was followed by a tough year in the automobile industry due to COVID-19, the carmaker registered its first significant sales milestone of 1 lakh units in around a year’s time of the SUV’s launch.

Fast forward to August 2022 and Kia had announced that the Seltos had achieved total sales of 3 lakh units in our market, further affirming the customer demand for the compact SUV. Then, around June 2023, the Kia Seltos achieved a vital milestone of 5 lakh unit sales in India, right ahead of the launch of the facelifted (first-gen) model in July 2023.

More About The Kia Seltos

The SUV was introduced in the second-gen avatar in January 2026 in India. With the generation change, the Seltos looks more aggressive and is a lot premium on the inside as well. Kia offers the new Seltos in eight broad variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, and GTX (A).

It features LED headlights with LED DRLs, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, neon brake callipers, roof rails, and connected LED tail lights. The SUV’s cabin sports a new layered dashboard layout, a 3-spoke steering wheel, an integrated setup for the screens, and physical climate controls.

Kia has decked it up with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for the driver instrumentation), a 5-inch climate control display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia offers three engine options with the new Seltos. Their technical specifications are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Seltos also comes with three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport – and three terrain modes (snow, mud and sand), although the terrain modes are available with automatic variants only.

Kia Seltos: Prices And Competitors

The 2026 Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the upcoming third-gen Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton. The Seltos also rivals similarly priced SUV-coupes such as the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.