All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Kia Seltos Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Milestone Since Its Launch In India

    Kia has stated that the top two trims of the SUV account for 29 percent of the overall sales of the Seltos

    Published On Feb 18, 2026 07:13 PM By Rohit

    740 Views
    • Write a comment

    Kia Seltos

    If there’s one model in the compact SUV segment that’s been an instant hit ever since it went on sale in India, it’s the Kia Seltos. It was introduced in the first-generation avatar in 2019 in India and was recently updated to the second-gen model. Kia has now announced that it has registered 6 lakh unit sales of the SUV ever since the model was launched in India.

    While Kia has mentioned that the SUV’s higher-spec trims accounted for 29 percent of the overall demand, it has not gone into the specifics of which engine option or gearbox unit contributed the most in its sales milestone.

    Kia Seltos Sales Overview

    Kia entered India with the first-gen Seltos SUV in August 2019 and the SUV instantly became a blockbuster. Even though its launch was followed by a tough year in the automobile industry due to COVID-19, the carmaker registered its first significant sales milestone of 1 lakh units in around a year’s time of the SUV’s launch.

    Kia Seltos Side Profile

    Fast forward to August 2022 and Kia had announced that the Seltos had achieved total sales of 3 lakh units in our market, further affirming the customer demand for the compact SUV. Then, around June 2023, the Kia Seltos achieved a vital milestone of 5 lakh unit sales in India, right ahead of the launch of the facelifted (first-gen) model in July 2023.

    More About The Kia Seltos

    The SUV was introduced in the second-gen avatar in January 2026 in India. With the generation change, the Seltos looks more aggressive and is a lot premium on the inside as well. Kia offers the new Seltos in eight broad variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, and GTX (A).

    It features LED headlights with LED DRLs, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, neon brake callipers, roof rails, and connected LED tail lights. The SUV’s cabin sports a new layered dashboard layout, a 3-spoke steering wheel, an integrated setup for the screens, and physical climate controls.

    Kia Seltos Dasboard

    Kia has decked it up with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for the driver instrumentation), a 5-inch climate control display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

    Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Kia offers three engine options with the new Seltos. Their technical specifications are as follows:

    Specification

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Diesel Engine

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
    *CVT - continuously variable transmission, iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal), DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    The Seltos also comes with three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport – and three terrain modes (snow, mud and sand), although the terrain modes are available with automatic variants only.

    Kia Seltos: Prices And Competitors

    The 2026 Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the upcoming third-gen Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton. The Seltos also rivals similarly priced SUV-coupes such as the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Kia Seltos Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Milestone Since Its Launch In India
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience