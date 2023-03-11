Published On Mar 11, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna 2023

The past week’s updates majorly related to Hyundai cars while we also got a fresh set of spy shots of the 2024 Tata Nexon

The Holi-inclusive week of March was largely dominated by announcements from Hyundai, while a couple of Mahindra SUVs became pricier too in the same period. It also gave us another set of spy shots at the facelifted Tata Nexon that’s due next year..

Let’s have a look at all important highlights of the week:

New Details Of 2023 Hyundai Verna Out

Hyundai has revealed some more dope of the new-generation Hyundai Verna through its recent teaser as we near its launch date. The compact sedan will have many first-in-segment features on the inside, thereby confirming some details that were spotted previously.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Now Cost More

We have already seen a few carmakers hike prices of some of their models ahead of the upcoming BS6 2.0 norms recently. Now, Mahindra has joined the bandwagon and increased prices of two of its utilitarian vehicles.

Hyundai Alcazar Gets A New Turbo-petrol Engine

When Hyundai revealed the powertrains of the sixth-generation Verna, it was expected that the new 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine will debut with the same. However, the carmaker has now introduced it on its three-row SUV, the Alcazar. Not only that, the carmaker has also revealed the variant-wise prices of the Alcazar having this new engine option.

Kia India’s Plans To Update Its Localised Models

Our sources have confirmed that Kia will axe the diesel-manual combination from the Seltos, Sonet and Carens. We also got to know that the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with Seltos and Carens will be replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, now found on the Hyundai Alcazar. A leaked RTO document also shows that the Kia Carens would be available in a five-seater form shortly. Kia also has plans to update the equipment lists of these three models.

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios Gets A New Mid-spec Trim

In less than two months of going on sale, the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been given a minor update in the form of a new Sportz Executive trim. It is priced lower than the Sportz trim, and only has one feature change.

2024 Tata Nexon Spotted Again

Another set of spy shots of the facelifted Nexon has surfaced over the internet, revealing new design elements of the SUV at the front and the rear.

Hyundai Creta Gets A New Edition Abroad

As we wait for the facelifted Creta in India, Hyundai has unveiled a new N Line Night edition of the compact SUV in Brazil. Apart from a few differences in powertrain options, the Brazilian-spec N Line Night edition looks similar to the Indian-spec Knight edition of the SUV.

2023 Hyundai Kona Electric Details Revealed

Hyundai globally debuted the second-generation Kona in December 2022, and also stated that the SUV will be available in three iterations. Fast forward to March 2023, the Korean automaker has given almost all that’s there to know about the new Kona Electric.

Mercedes-Benz Cars To Become Dearer From April

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price hike across most of its models, which will come into effect on April 1. The ex-showroom price of most of the luxury brand’s cars will increase by up to five percent.