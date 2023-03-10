Modified On Mar 10, 2023 04:39 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

The limited-run special edition for the Brazilian market is based on the facelifted version of the Creta sold there

Hyundai Creta has been ruling the compact SUV segment in India for a long time now and is due for an update. The facelifted version of the car is already on sale in some markets including Brazil where it is now getting a special Night Edition, based on the N Line variant no less. Here are some key features of this Brazilian special edition of the Creta.

All-Black Look

As the facelifted version, as well as the N Line model of the SUV is not offered in India, one of the major differences is the grille which is completely black for the Night Edition. It matches the matte black look of the rest of the exterior which no longer has any of the usual chrome or silver accents.

While the headlamps look the same, the design of the fog lamps is different and even the Hyundai logo is painted black. Furthermore, this Night Edition features darkened details within the LED headlamps and taillamps.

The side profile is the same, except for the redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels which match the colour of the SUV. Its rear profile also has some differences such as the design changes to the bootlid and the taillights. The rear bumper is remodeled as well, here with the sporty N Line treatment featuring faux vents and a diffuser element with a dual-tip exhaust.

Dark Interior

The Creta N Line Night edition has an all-black interior theme with red cross-stitching and N Line badging all-around. There are no other major cosmetic changes in the cabin. It’s a well-equipped variant with the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated driver seat and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Bigger Powertrain

The N Line Night edition gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine which makes 169PS and 202Nm, and is offered on the regular variants of the facelifted Creta in Brazil. Meanwhile, the standard Creta N Line in Brazil comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that has an output of 120PS.

The India-spec Creta gets neither of those engines. Instead, it is currently offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines while the 140PS, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is expected to be replaced by a new 160PS, 1.5-litre turbocharged unit.

Equipped With ADAS

When compared to the India-spec Creta, which is similarly equipped to the Brazilian model, a major difference between the two is the presence of ADAS tech that is also offered on the N Line Night edition.

Hyundai’s ADAS suite called SmartSense, in this special edition, comes with driver assistance functions like lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, driver attention warning, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. It is also offered with the regular Creta in Brazil.

Night vs Knight

The India-spec Creta also has a similar-looking special edition called the Knight edition that arrived in May 2022. However, unlike the Night Edition, our special edition Creta has some key differences not related to the facelift itself. The N Line Night edition has a truly all-black exterior, while the Knight edition sports some red elements on the front grille, a ‘Knight’ decal and red coloured calipers. Also, the all-black treatment continues to the cabin as well with fewer red accents than the turbo-petrol variants of the India-spec Creta.

This special edition will be launched in Brazil on March 13 and will be limited to just 900 units. There is no word if the India-spec SUV will get a similar treatment anytime soon, but the facelifted Creta is slated to arrive in India in 2024. It will not be the version present globally as Hyundai has plans to launch a different facelift in the Indian market.

The current version of Creta we have in the country is priced between Rs 10.84 lakh and Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is a rival to the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

