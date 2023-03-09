Modified On Mar 09, 2023 04:02 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna 2023

The next-gen compact sedan from Hyundai is set to be launched on March 21

The 2023 Verna will be the first-in-segment to offer ventilated and heated front seats.

Gets a switchable touch control console for infotainment and auto AC system.

The compact sedan will be offered with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol.

Its bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Several details on the 2023 Hyundai Verna have surfaced ahead of its launch, through official teasers and spy shots. Now, the automaker has revealed more interior features on the new-generation sedan and confirmed details that were spotted previously.

Infotainment and climate controls detailed

The newest teaser shows the integrated screens for the 10.25-inch infotainment system and the digital driver’s display. It also confirms an eight-speaker sound system by Bose, something we spotted in an earlier teaser as well.

While we have not seen the new dashboard in its entirety, we get a close look at the new touch-based climate control panel that also doubles up as the infotainment controls with physical dials on either side. This is a premium central console design also found in the Kia EV6. In addition, the Verna will expand its ventilated seat function to become the first in its segment to offer heated seats.

Expected Safety Features

In terms of passenger safety, the compact sedan is expected to be equipped with up to six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESC) and ABS with EBD. Teasers have also confirmed that the new Verna will come with a suite of ADAS tech (advanced driver assistance systems) with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking.

Powertrain Details

Hyundai has already confirmed that it will bring the new 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo petrol) engine (making 160PS and 253Nm) to the new-gen Verna, retaining the 1.5-litre MPi (naturally aspirated) petrol engine (making 115PS and 144Nm). Both units will get the six speed manual transmission as standard, while the former will get the option of a seven-speed DCT and the latter will come with a choice of a CVT automatic.

Expected Price & Rivals

Hyundai will announce the prices of the next-generation Verna on March 21 and we expect it to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will continue its rivalry with Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.