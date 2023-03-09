Published On Mar 09, 2023 06:10 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The new Sportz Executive trim slots below the Sportz trim with only one feature difference

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new Sportz Executive trim.

Placed between mid-spec Magna and Sportz trims.

The new trim is affordable by Rs 3,500 compared to corresponding Sportz variants.

The Grand i10 Nios gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine which churns out 83PS and 114Nm.

Prices of the hatchback range from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

After releasing the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has made a small change to its variant lineup. The carmaker has introduced a new ‘Sportz Executive’ trim which is placed between the mid-spec Magna and Sportz trims of the hatchback.

Price

Variant Sportz Executive Sportz Difference MT Rs 7.16 lakh Rs 7.20 lakh -Rs 3,500 AMT Rs 7.70 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh -Rs 3,500

The Sportz Executive variants are cheaper by Rs 3,500 compared to their respective Sportz manual and AMT variants. It also misses out on CNG and dual-tone options, which are offered with the Sportz trim.

Feature Difference

The only feature missing from the new Sportz Executive variant is auto climate control, since it gets a manual AC instead. The rest of the features are the same for both trims. Both get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, cruise control, four airbags (six airbags limited to top trim), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83PS/114Nm and is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variants get the same engine with a reduced output of 69PS and 95.2Nm, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. However, the new Sportz Executive variants do not get the CNG option.

Rivals

With a price range between Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competes with the Maruti Swift and Renault Triber.

