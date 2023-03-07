Modified On Mar 07, 2023 09:37 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Alcazar

The new engine offers 160PS of performance and is also more efficient than the petrol engine it replaces

Hyundai India debuts the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine on the Alcazar SUV.

It replaces the 2-litre petrol engine while the 1.5-litre diesel option remains.

The new turbo-petrol unit gets a choice of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic.

2023 Alcazar also gets an updated grille and minor feature updates like six airbags as standard.

Priced from Rs 16.75 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alcazar three-row SUV is the first Hyundai offering to get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option, ahead of the new-generation Verna. Its new petrol variant prices have now been revealed which are detailed below:

Variant 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 2-litre Petrol (now discontinued) Difference Prestige MT Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 16.10 lakh Rs 65,000 Platinum MT Rs 18.65 lakh Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 5,000 Signature MT N.A. Rs 19.04 lakh - Platinum(O) DCT Rs 19.96 lakh Rs 19.86 lakh Rs 10,000 Signature(O) DCT Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 10,000

All prices are ex-showroom

We can see above that the updated Alcazar with the new engine is now pricier by Rs 65,000 in its base trim. Meanwhile, the Signature variant appears to have been axed.

Powertrain Details

The new 1.5-litre T-GDi engine is offered with six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. It is rated at 160PS and 253Nm and replaces the Alcazar’s previous petrol choice, the 2-litre unit that was offered with six-speed manual and automatic options.

Hyundai is still offering the Alcazar with the 1.5-litre diesel engine which has also been updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 RDE emission norms and E20 fuel ready.

Other Changes

The new turbo-petrol engine is not the only change for the 2023 Alcazar. It also features an updated grill design and new puddle lamps. Its feature list now offers six airbags as standard and adds idle stop-start for increased fuel economy.

Its equipment list already includes features like two 10.25-inch displays (for the digital driver’s display and the infotainment touchscreen), a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.

Rivals

The Hyundai Alcazar continues to be positioned as an alternative to the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.

