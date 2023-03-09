Published On Mar 09, 2023 08:20 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The ex-showroom price of most of the luxury brand’s cars will climb by up to five percent

The A-Class and GLA have both got a Rs 2 lakh price increase.

The Maybach S 580 now costs Rs 12 lakh more, the greatest price increase across the board.

The G Class, GLC, and recently launched EQB and GLB have not experienced price hikes.

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price rise across most of its models, which will take effect on April 1. According to the German luxury manufacturer, the price increase is due to unfavourable currency changes and growing input and logistics costs, which has been affecting the company's overall operational costs.

Here’s the model-wise change in prices:

Model Name Old Price New Price Difference A200/A220d Rs 42 lakh / Rs 44 lakh Rs 44 lakh / Rs 46 lakh + Rs 2 lakh GLA200/GLA220d Rs 46.50 Lakh/ Rs 48 lakh Rs 48.50 lakh / Rs 50 lakh + Rs 2 lakh C200/C220d Rs 57.50 / Rs 58.50 lakh Rs 60 lakh / Rs 61 lakh + Rs 2.5 lakh E200/E220d Rs 72.50 lakh / Rs 73.50 lakh Rs 76 lakh / Rs 77 lakh + Rs 3.5lakh GLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4M Rs 88 lakh / Rs 1.05 crore Rs 90 lakh / Rs 1.08 crore + Rs 2 lakh / +Rs 3 lakh GLS 400d 4M Rs 1.19 crore Rs 1.29 crore + Rs 10 lakh S 350d | S 450 4M Rs 1.64 crore/ Rs 1.73 crore Rs 1.71 crore / Rs 1.80 crore +Rs 7 lakh Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Rs 2.57 crore Rs 2.69 crore +Rs 12 lakh EQS 580 Rs 1.55 crore Rs 1.59 crore +Rs 4 lakh

The A-Class limousine and GLA models have received a modest price increase of Rs 2 lakh, while the GLA220d 4Matic remains at Rs 50.50 lakh.

The C-Class becomes Rs 2.5 lakh more expensive, with the price hike affecting both the C200 and C220d models of the sedan. Yet, the C300d's pricing stays unchanged at Rs 63 lakh.

Similarly, the both variants of the E-Class, E200 and E22d will now cost Rs 3.5 lakh extra while the top-spec E350d remains unchanged at Rs 87.50 lakh.

The GLE 300d 4M will now cost Rs 2 lakh more, whereas its 400d 4M variant will now cost Rs 3 lakh more. The GLE450 4Matic is not affected by the price hike, and still costs Rs 1.04 crore.

The GLS 400d 4M has seen a price increase of Rs 10 lakh, the highest in the SUV range. Meanwhile, prices for the GLS 450 4Matic and Maybach GLS 600 seem to remain the same.

The Maybach S 580, the costliest and most luxurious version of the S-Class, saw the biggest price increase of Rs 12 lakh.

The EQS, on the other hand, will get pricier by Rs 4 lakh and the AMG EQS 53 4M+ remains the same at Rs 2.45 crore.

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

