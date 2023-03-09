Mercedes-Benz Cars To Become Dearer From April 1

Published On Mar 09, 2023 08:20 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

  • 584 Views
  • Write a comment

The ex-showroom price of most of the luxury brand’s cars will climb by up to five percent

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach, C-Class and EQS 580

  • The A-Class and GLA have both got a Rs 2 lakh price increase.

  • The Maybach S 580 now costs Rs 12 lakh more, the greatest price increase across the board.

  • The G Class, GLC, and recently launched EQB and GLB have not experienced price hikes.

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price rise across most of its models, which will take effect on April 1. According to the German luxury manufacturer, the price increase is due to unfavourable currency changes and growing input and logistics costs, which has been affecting the company's overall operational costs.

Here’s the model-wise change in prices:

Model Name

Old Price

New Price

Difference

A200/A220d

Rs 42 lakh  /  Rs 44 lakh

Rs 44 lakh / Rs 46 lakh

+ Rs 2 lakh

GLA200/GLA220d

Rs 46.50 Lakh/ Rs 48 lakh

Rs 48.50 lakh / Rs 50 lakh

+ Rs 2 lakh

C200/C220d

Rs 57.50 / Rs 58.50 lakh

Rs 60 lakh / Rs 61 lakh

+ Rs 2.5 lakh

E200/E220d

Rs 72.50 lakh / Rs 73.50 lakh

Rs 76 lakh / Rs 77 lakh

+ Rs 3.5lakh

GLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4M

Rs 88 lakh / Rs 1.05 crore

Rs 90 lakh / Rs 1.08 crore

+ Rs 2 lakh / +Rs 3 lakh

GLS 400d 4M

Rs 1.19 crore

Rs 1.29 crore

+ Rs 10 lakh

S 350d | S 450 4M

Rs 1.64 crore/ Rs 1.73 crore

Rs 1.71 crore / Rs 1.80 crore

+Rs 7 lakh

Mercedes-Maybach S 580

Rs 2.57 crore

Rs 2.69 crore

+Rs 12 lakh

EQS 580

Rs 1.55 crore

Rs 1.59 crore

+Rs 4 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

  • The A-Class limousine and GLA models have received a modest price increase of Rs 2 lakh, while the GLA220d 4Matic remains at Rs 50.50 lakh.

  • The C-Class becomes Rs 2.5 lakh more expensive, with the price hike affecting both the C200 and C220d models of the sedan. Yet, the C300d's pricing stays unchanged at Rs 63 lakh.

  • Similarly, the both variants of the E-Class, E200 and E22d  will now cost Rs 3.5 lakh extra while the top-spec E350d remains unchanged at Rs 87.50 lakh.

Also Read: New Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior Is A Tech Fest, Even Gets A Selfie Camera

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

  • The GLE 300d 4M will now cost Rs 2 lakh more, whereas its 400d 4M variant will now cost Rs 3 lakh more. The GLE450 4Matic is not affected by the price hike, and still costs Rs 1.04 crore.

  • The GLS 400d 4M has seen a price increase of Rs 10 lakh, the highest in the SUV range. Meanwhile, prices for the GLS 450 4Matic and Maybach GLS 600 seem to remain the same.

Also Read: Mercedes Benz AMG E53 Now Available With A Cabriolet Option

Mercedes-Benz EQS

  • The Maybach S 580, the costliest and most luxurious version of the S-Class, saw the biggest price increase of Rs 12 lakh.

  • The EQS, on the other hand, will get pricier by Rs 4 lakh and the AMG EQS 53 4M+ remains the same at Rs 2.45 crore.

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Automatic

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Read Full News
  • Mercedes-Benz GLA
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
Big Saving !!
Save upto 7% ! Find best deals on Used Mercedes-Benz Cars
View Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMercedes-Benz Cars To Become Dearer From April 1
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience