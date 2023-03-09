Modified On Mar 09, 2023 05:41 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero gets a bigger hike than the Bolero Neo, not all variants are affected

Mahindra has hiked prices of the Bolero by up to Rs 31,000.

It’s now priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 10.79 lakh.

Prices of the Bolero Neo have been bumped up uniformly by Rs 15,000.

The SUV now ranges from Rs 9.63 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh.

No changes have been reported to their powertrains, both are still diesel-only offerings.

Ahead of the upcoming BS6 2.0 emission norms being implemented, many carmakers are initiating price hikes, with most updating the engines of their cars to meet the new norms. Now, Mahindra has gone ahead and bumped up the prices of its popular utilitarian vehicles – the Bolero and Bolero Neo – although it remains unsure if they have gotten the BS6 2.0 update as well.

New Variant-wise Prices

Bolero

Variant Old Price New Price Difference B4 Rs 9.53 lakh Rs 9.78 lakh +Rs 25,000 B6 Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No change B6 (O) Rs 10.48 lakh Rs 10.79 lakh +Rs 31,000

Mahindra has hiked prices of the Bolero by up to Rs 31,000.

It hasn’t changed the asking rate of the SUV’s mid-spec B6 variant.

Bolero Neo

Variant Old Price New Price Difference N4 Rs 9.48 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh +Rs 15,000 N8 Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh +Rs 15,000 N10 Rs 11.21 lakh Rs 11.36 lakh +Rs 15,000 N10 Limited Edition Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 11.50 lakh No change N10 (O) Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.14 lakh +Rs 15,000

The Bolero Neo’s prices have been raised uniformly by Rs 15,000.

That said, its N10 limited edition variant doesn’t get any revision in price.

Powertrain On Offer

The Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine (75PS/210Nm), paired with a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the Bolero Neo gets a 1.5-litre diesel unit as well but in a higher state of tune (100PS /260Nm), mated to a five-speed MT. Its top-spec N10(O) variant also comes with a mechanical locking differential.

Competition Check

Being sub-4m offerings, the Mahindra SUVs are rugged and utilitarian alternatives to monocoque subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and Mahindra XUV300.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

