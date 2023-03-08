Published On Mar 08, 2023 12:00 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

However, this seating option could just be limited to the base-spec variant

Kia homologates a five-seater version of the Carens, hinting a near launch.

The base-spec petrol and diesel variant might just get the new seating configuration.

The addition of a five-seater base variant could reduce its starting price of Rs 10.20 lakh.

Other updates will include new diesel-iMT trims, a more powerful turbo variant, and BS6 Phase 2 compliant engines.

The Kia Carens, Seltos, and Sonet are getting several updates in the coming weeks, including BS6 Phase 2 compliant engines, a new turbo-petrol engine, and diesel-iMT (clutchless manual) transmission. However, the latest Delhi RTO document gives us another significant update for the Carens.

Kia has homologated the five-seater version of the Carens, suggesting an imminent launch. The MPV is currently offered with six and seven seater configurations. With the addition of a third seating option, the Carens will be accessible for more buyers who won’t require the third row but would appreciate a bigger boot space.

However, as per the document, the five-seater version is expected only with the base-spec petrol and diesel variants. With this option, the starting price of the Carens could further reduce, which is now priced from Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Meanwhile, the Carens will also lose its diesel-manual trims, only to be replaced by the diesel-iMT combination. Its 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine will also be replaced by the new Verna’s 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, shortly. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will be retained, with the latter still getting the option of an automatic transmission.

However, these updates should not change the Carens’ feature list, which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and TPMS.

