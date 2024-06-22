Published On Jun 22, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Citroen C3 Aircross

The upcoming BMW X3 SUV and the Audi e-tron GT lineup were also revealed globally

The past week was not particularly eventful in terms of launches, with the sole exception of a Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni edition, but we did learn a lot about upcoming cars such as the Tata Harrier EV, the facelifted Nissan Magnite, Skoda's new subcompact SUV, and the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq. The new-gen BMW SUV and facelifted Audi e-tron GT were also unveiled globally. Here’s a quick summary of the top news from this past week:

Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni edition launched

Citroen has launched a limited-run special edition of the C3 Aircross inspired by cricketer MS Dhoni. It gets design enhancements on the outside and inside, with one useful feature addition.

Tata Harrier EV spied

Tata recently announced the Harrier EV's launch timeline and the upcoming electric SUV was spotted testing in the highlands of Leh, confirming a key detail related to its powertrain.

Hyundai Creta EV launch timeline revealed

It was earlier confirmed that the Hyundai Creta EV would enter series production by the end of this year. The automaker has now revealed the launch timeline of this upcoming EV. It will share the same design as the facelifted Creta and is expected to have similar interiors and equipment on board.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia price cuts

Prices and variant nomenclature for the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have been revised. While the Skoda Kushaq has a big price cut, the Slavia’s prices have been revised across the lineup. The two also get new variant names as part of the update. We have also detailed a variant-wise analysis of both the Slavia and the Kushaq.

Skoda subcompact SUV spied

The upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV was spied again, this time giving us a clear look at its exterior details. Skoda will launch it in our market sometime in early 2025.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq spied

After being revealed in the second half of 2023, we spotted the second-gen Skoda Kodiaq on trials on our roads for the first time. Many exterior details were observed as the SUV was running without any sort of camouflage while undergoing testing.

Nissan Magnite facelift spied

The Nissan Magnite was launched in late 2020 in India, and it hasn’t received any major updates since. That’s set to change as the sub-4m SUV will soon receive a midlife refresh. It was spotted recently in partial coverage, giving us a hint of the few design changes expected on board.

2024 BMW X3 unveiled

The era of sustainability has arrived, and each automaker is adapting to the changing tides. The BMW X3, the automaker's global bestseller for 2023, has been unveiled in a new-gen avatar with a strong hybrid and three mild hybrid powertrains, as well as interior and feature improvements.

2024 Audi e-tron GT lineup unveiled

Audi has unveiled the 2024 e-tron GT lineup, and this time, it has three variants, with one being the carmaker’s most powerful production car to date. The flagship Audi EVs get a larger battery, longer range, and a tech-laden interior.

Read More on : C3 Aircross on road price