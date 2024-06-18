Modified On Jun 18, 2024 04:39 PM By Shreyash for Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV will be based on the new Acti.ev platform and is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km

The latest spy image reveals the rear-axle mounted electric motor on the Harrier EV.

This also suggests that the Harrier EV will get the option of an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain.

It will also feature EV-specific design elements including redesigned alloy wheels and closed-off grille.

Likely to get features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and panoramic sunroof.

Its safety kit will likely include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Launch expected in early 2025, prices could start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Harrier EV was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, and then at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. This all-electric mid-size SUV from Tata is currently under development, and we recently got hold of new spy shots while it was being tested in Leh, India.

Electric Motor Seen

The latest spy shot clearly reveals the rear-axle mounted electric motor on the Harrier EV. This suggests that the Tata Harrier EV will likely be offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option, given that it gets dual electric motors, one of the front axle and the other on the rear axle.

In terms of design, the Harrier EV will retain the same silhouette and design elements as its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. However, the alloy wheel design will be different and specifically tailored for the EV. Based on the concept version showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo, it will feature connected LED lighting elements on both the front and rear, as well as a closed-off grille. The design of both the bumpers, however, will be adjusted to give it a more EV-specific appearance.

Expected Range

Though Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Harrier EV, we believe it could be offered with a claimed range of over 500 km. As mentioned earlier, it will also get the option of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Expected Features

The Harrier EV is expected to carry the same features as the diesel-powered Harrier. The equipment list will likely include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof (with mood lighting), and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Harrier EV could be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to go on sale in India by 2025, and it will take on the Mahindra XUV.e8 while being a premium alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

For More Updates On Tata Harrier EV, Follow CarDekho WhatsApp Channel

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel