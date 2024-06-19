New BMW X3 Unveiled Globally With A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Modified On Jun 19, 2024 04:39 PM By Dipan for BMW X3 2025

The diesel and petrol-powered variants of the new X3 also get a 48V mild-hybrid system

The X3 model range gets a plug-in hybrid variant for the first time.

The new X3 features a redesigned front grille and sharper lighting setup.

Inside, it gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and dual curved screens

In terms of equipment, it gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen, 3-zone AC, and ADAS.

BMW will further introduce a more potent inline-six diesel engine to the X3 lineup in 2025.

The fourth-generation BMW X3 is expected to come to India in late 2024 or by early 2025.

Prices could start from Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW X3, the brand's best-selling vehicle in 2023, has just been unveiled in its fourth-generation version globally. While it has undergone extensive design changes, the new 30e xDrive trim adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain option as well. The diesel-powered 20d xDrive, and the petrol-powered 20 xDrive and M50 xDrive trims now feature a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. Let us take a closer look at the 2024 BMW X3 SUV:

Exterior

On the design front, the 2024 BMW X3 features a restructured kidney grille with various inserts based on the variant chosen. BMW also offers customers an optional illuminated grille (standard on the M50 xDrive trim). The swept-back adaptive Matrix LED headlights (with cornering function) have also been redesigned, with new L-shaped LED DRLs that also serve as turn indicators.

On the sides, the wheel arches are now more prominent, while housing alloy wheels ranging from 18- to 21-inch, depending on the variant selected.

The rear is where it has the most similarity with the new BMW XM SUV, thanks to the Y-shaped LED tail lights. On the M50 xDrive variant, the fourth-gen X3 features twin exhaust tips.

The revised dimensions of the new-gen BMW X3 are as follows:

Dimensions Old BMW X3 New BMW X3 Difference Length 4721 mm 4755 mm 34 mm Width 1891 mm 1920 mm 29 mm Height 1685 mm 1660 mm 25 mm Wheelbase 2865 mm 2865 mm No Change

Interiors

The new BMW X3 gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, a new gear-selector lever, and a curved display setup that integrates the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment system into a single glass pane. What stands out is the use of contrasting-coloured ambient lighting elements, forming a U-shaped pattern in the door pads and in the lower portion of the centre console. These lighting elements can be seen on the door pads and as the surrounds for the wireless phone charging dock too.

Features And Safety

The BMW X3's feature set is slightly improved in its fourth generation, with 3-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and ambient lighting with a welcome and goodbye animation. It also has connected car features. Its equipment set also includes a heads-up display, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. Customers can also opt for a fixed panoramic sunroof and a heated steering wheel.

In terms of safety, the SUV comes with multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which include front collision warning, lane change warning, lane departure warning, and park assist with reversing assist as standard.

Engine And Transmission

Variant 20 xDrive 20d xDrive 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid M50 xDrive Engine 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid 48V electric motor 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with a mild-hybrid 48V electric motor 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system 3-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid 48V electric motor Power 208 PS 197 PS 299 PS 398 PS Torque 330 Nm 400 Nm 450 Nm 540 Nm Transmission 8-speed torque converter automatic 8-speed torque converter automatic 8-speed torque converter automatic 8-speed torque converter automatic 0-100 kmph 7.8 seconds 7.7 seconds 6.2 seconds 4.6 seconds Top Speed 215 kmph 215 kmph 215 kmph 250 kmph (with performance tyres)

The plug-in hybrid system in the 30e xDrive gives it a WLTP-claimed electric-only range of 81-90 km and can be charged by an 11 kW AC charger. The entire lineup gets an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain as standard. BMW has also confirmed that it will introduce a more potent inline-six diesel engine to the lineup in 2025.

Expected Launch

The fourth-generation BMW X3 is expected to arrive in India towards the end of 2024 or in early 2025. Its prices could start from Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5.

