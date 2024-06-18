  • English
Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition Launched At Rs 11.82 Lakh, Bookings Now Open

Published On Jun 18, 2024 04:16 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3 Aircross

Only 100 units of this special edition will be available, and one of these units will also get a pair of wicket-keeping gloves signed by MS Dhoni

The Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni edition has finally been launched with prices starting from Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a limited-run edition and only 100 units are available across the country, which have been customised with MS Dhoni-inspired decals and accessories. Here is what the Dhoni edition has to offer.

Cosmetic Updates & Accessories

The Dhoni edition of the C3 Aircross is available with all colour options and on the outside it has the number ‘7’ decal on the bonnet, tailgate and on the rear doors, and it gets a “Dhoni Edition” decal on the front doors, under the ORVMs. 

Inside, the special edition gets black and beige dual-tone seat covers with contrasting blue and orange inserts, with the number “7” embossed on the driver seat, and Dhoni’s signature embossed on the front passenger seat. It also gets cushions, illuminated sill plates, and seatbelt covers with Dhoni’s jersey number and signature. The special edition also gets a front dashcam.

Apart from these changes, every special edition model will get a Dhoni goodie bag, and one of the 100 limited editions will have a pair of wicket-keeping gloves signed by MS Dhoni.

Save for the dashcam, there are no feature additions, and the SUV is equipped with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, manual climate control, 7-inch digital driver’s display, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

The C3 Aircross comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 110 PS and 205 Nm. This engine is either mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Prices

For now, only the starting price of the Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni edition has been revealed, which starts from Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard Citroen SUV takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

