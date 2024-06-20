This Is What Each Variant Of 2024 Skoda Kushaq Offer
Skoda now offers the Kushaq in three broad variants: Classic, Signature, and Prestige and two special editions: Onyx and Monte Carlo
The Skoda Kushaq recently got a massive price cut, following which the compact SUV is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), although only for a limited period. Additionally, Skoda has also rejigged the variant nomenclature for its compact SUV. The new variants are now called Classic, Signature, and Prestige instead of the previous names: Active, Ambition and Style. If you are considering buying Kushaq, check out what each of the new variant has to offer:
Classic
Price: Rs 10.89 lakh
The base variant of the Kushaq offers these features:
The base variant of the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with decent comfort, convenience and safety features. In terms of infotainment it gets a 7-inch touchscreen system with a 6-speaker setup. Additional comfort and convenience features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and manual AC with rear vents. It also has a strong safety net, which includes six airbags, ESC, and TPMS. The base variant is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual transmission only.
Onyx
Price: Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh
Over the base-spec Classic variant, the Onyx edition offers these additional features:
The Onyx edition of the Skoda Kushaq receives subtle exterior upgrades, including LED headlights and front fog lamps as well as an Onyx badge on the B-pillar. It features the same 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the base variant.
However, it also includes additional features such as paddle shifters (AT variant only), automatic climate control, and a rear wiper and defogger. In terms of safety, this variant also comes with hill hold control. This variant is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol unit with a choice of manual and automatic transmission.
Signature
Price: Rs 14.19 lakh to Rs 16.89 lakh
It is the mid-spec variant of the compact SUV and it offers these additional features over the Onyx edition:
The Signature variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, cooled glove box, sunglass holder, cruise control, and a bigger infotainment system as compared to the Onyx.
Note: Starting from this variant itself, the Kushaq gets the option of both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine with option of 6-speed manual, and 6-speed automatic on the former and 6-speed manual with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) on the latter.
Prestige
Price: Rs 16.09 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh
This is what you get in the top-spec variant of Kushaq, in addition to the Signature variant:
The top variant of the Kushaq is fully loaded with premium features such as a sunroof, an 8-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging. It also comes with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and rear fog lamps. Similar to the previous variant it is available in both the engine options with choice of both manual and automatic transmissions (AT and DCT).
Monte Carlo
Price: Rs 15.60 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh
The Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq is based on the top-spec Prestige variant, sharing all its features but with cosmetic enhancements inside and out. So, if you are looking for a sportier version of Kushaq you can opt for the Monte Carlo edition that offers all the top-spec features along with unique styling upgrades.
Rivals
The Skoda Kushaq competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rugged alternative to this compact SUV.
