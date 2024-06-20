  • English
This Is What Each Variant Of 2024 Skoda Kushaq Offer

Modified On Jun 20, 2024 06:29 PM By Samarth for Skoda Kushaq

Skoda now offers the Kushaq in three broad variants: Classic, Signature, and Prestige and two special editions: Onyx and Monte Carlo

2024 Skoda Kushaq Variant Analysis

The Skoda Kushaq recently got a massive price cut, following which the compact SUV is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), although only for a limited period. Additionally, Skoda has also rejigged the variant nomenclature for its compact SUV. The new variants are now called Classic, Signature, and Prestige instead of the previous names: Active, Ambition and Style. If you are considering buying Kushaq, check out what each of the new variant has to offer:

Classic

Price: Rs 10.89 lakh 

The base variant of the Kushaq offers these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Halogen headlights

  • Manual follow-me-home/lead-me-to-car lights function

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Functional roof rails (upto 50 kg)

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Adjustable seat headrest for all seats

  • Front armrest with storage

  • 7-inch infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto

  • 6 Speakers

  • Central Locking

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • All power windows

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for the  steering wheel

  • 12V power socket (front)

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Traction control system

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX Child seat anchors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

The base variant of the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with decent comfort, convenience and safety features. In terms of infotainment it gets a 7-inch touchscreen system with a 6-speaker setup. Additional comfort and convenience features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and manual AC with rear vents. It also has a strong safety net, which includes six airbags, ESC, and TPMS. The base variant is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual transmission only. 

Onyx

Price: Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition

Over the base-spec Classic variant, the Onyx edition offers these additional features: 

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • LED headlights with DRLs

  • Front fog lamp with cornering function

  • Onyx badge on B-pillar

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • N.A.

  • Automatic AC

  • Paddle shifters (in AT)

  • Hill hold control

  • Rear wiper and defogger

 The Onyx edition of the Skoda Kushaq receives subtle exterior upgrades, including LED headlights and front fog lamps as well as an Onyx badge on the B-pillar. It features the same 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the base variant.

Skoda Kushaq Automatic AC

However, it also includes additional features such as paddle shifters (AT variant only), automatic climate control, and a rear wiper and defogger. In terms of safety, this variant also comes with hill hold control. This variant is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol unit with a choice of manual and automatic transmission. 

Signature

Price: Rs 14.19 lakh to Rs 16.89 lakh

It is the mid-spec variant of the compact SUV and it offers these additional features over the Onyx edition: 

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Silver-finished roof rails

  • Body coloured ORVMs

  • Black seat upholstery with dual colour stripes

  • Chrome-finished door handles

  • Front door sill guards

  • Ambient lighting

  • 60:40 split rear seats

  • Rear center armrest with cupholders

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto up-down driver's side window

  • Cruise Control

  • USB C- socket in front and rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • Sunglass holder (only available in Signature variant)

  • Rear view camera with guidelines

The Signature variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, cooled glove box, sunglass holder, cruise control, and a bigger infotainment system as compared to the Onyx.

Note: Starting from this variant itself, the Kushaq gets the option of both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine with option of 6-speed manual, and 6-speed automatic on the former and 6-speed manual with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) on the latter. 

Prestige

Price: Rs 16.09 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh

This is what you get in the top-spec variant of Kushaq, in addition to the Signature variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Auto-LEDheadlights with LED DRLs and follow-me-home function

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Split LED tail lights

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Dual-tone leatherette seats

  • Chrome finishing on dashboard

  • Footwell illumination

  • 7-speakers sound system (including a subwoofer)

  • Connected car tech

  • Keyless entry

  • Electrically adjustable front seats

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Sunroof

  • 8-inch digital driver's display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto dimming day night IRVM

  • Rain sensing wipers

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Gets Price Cuts, Both Get New Variant Names

The top variant of the Kushaq is fully loaded with premium features such as a sunroof, an 8-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging. It also comes with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and rear fog lamps. Similar to the previous variant it is available in both the engine options with choice of both manual and automatic transmissions (AT and DCT). 

Monte Carlo

Price: Rs 15.60 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Monte Carlo badge on front fenders

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 

  • Glossy black finish on ORVMs and around the grille

  • Black-finish for the roof

  • Red brake calipers (for 1.5-litre petrol unit only)

  •  

  • Red and Black leatherette seats with Monte Carlo embossing on all headrests

  • Dual-tone dashboard with red accents

  • Red stitching on steering wheel

  • Monte Carlo engraved front sill guards

  • Red colour ambient lighting

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

The Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq is based on the top-spec Prestige variant, sharing all its features but with cosmetic enhancements inside and out. So, if you are looking for a sportier version of Kushaq you can opt for the Monte Carlo edition that offers all the top-spec features along with unique styling upgrades. 

Rivals

The Skoda Kushaq competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rugged alternative to this compact SUV.

