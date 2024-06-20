Modified On Jun 20, 2024 06:29 PM By Samarth for Skoda Kushaq

Skoda now offers the Kushaq in three broad variants: Classic, Signature, and Prestige and two special editions: Onyx and Monte Carlo

The Skoda Kushaq recently got a massive price cut, following which the compact SUV is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), although only for a limited period. Additionally, Skoda has also rejigged the variant nomenclature for its compact SUV. The new variants are now called Classic, Signature, and Prestige instead of the previous names: Active, Ambition and Style. If you are considering buying Kushaq, check out what each of the new variant has to offer:

Classic

Price: Rs 10.89 lakh

The base variant of the Kushaq offers these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Halogen headlights

Manual follow-me-home/lead-me-to-car lights function

Body-coloured door handles

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Functional roof rails (upto 50 kg)

16-inch steel wheels with covers Black fabric seat upholstery Adjustable seat headrest for all seats

Front armrest with storage 7-inch infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto

6 Speakers Central Locking

Height adjustable driver seat

Manual AC with rear vents

All power windows

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

12V power socket (front) 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control system

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX Child seat anchors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

3-point seatbelt for all seats

The base variant of the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with decent comfort, convenience and safety features. In terms of infotainment it gets a 7-inch touchscreen system with a 6-speaker setup. Additional comfort and convenience features include a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and manual AC with rear vents. It also has a strong safety net, which includes six airbags, ESC, and TPMS. The base variant is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual transmission only.

Onyx

Price: Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh

Over the base-spec Classic variant, the Onyx edition offers these additional features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety LED headlights with DRLs

Front fog lamp with cornering function

Onyx badge on B-pillar Leather wrapped steering wheel N.A. Automatic AC

Paddle shifters (in AT) Hill hold control

Rear wiper and defogger

The Onyx edition of the Skoda Kushaq receives subtle exterior upgrades, including LED headlights and front fog lamps as well as an Onyx badge on the B-pillar. It features the same 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the base variant.

However, it also includes additional features such as paddle shifters (AT variant only), automatic climate control, and a rear wiper and defogger. In terms of safety, this variant also comes with hill hold control. This variant is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol unit with a choice of manual and automatic transmission.

Signature

Price: Rs 14.19 lakh to Rs 16.89 lakh

It is the mid-spec variant of the compact SUV and it offers these additional features over the Onyx edition:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Silver-finished roof rails

Body coloured ORVMs Black seat upholstery with dual colour stripes

Chrome-finished door handles

Front door sill guards

Ambient lighting

60:40 split rear seats

Rear center armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto up-down driver's side window

Cruise Control

USB C- socket in front and rear

Cooled glove box

Sunglass holder (only available in Signature variant) Rear view camera with guidelines

The Signature variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, cooled glove box, sunglass holder, cruise control, and a bigger infotainment system as compared to the Onyx.

Note: Starting from this variant itself, the Kushaq gets the option of both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine with option of 6-speed manual, and 6-speed automatic on the former and 6-speed manual with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) on the latter.

Prestige

Price: Rs 16.09 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh

This is what you get in the top-spec variant of Kushaq, in addition to the Signature variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Auto-LEDheadlights with LED DRLs and follow-me-home function

17-inch alloy wheels

Split LED tail lights

Rear fog lamps Dual-tone leatherette seats

Chrome finishing on dashboard

Footwell illumination 7-speakers sound system (including a subwoofer)

Connected car tech Keyless entry

Electrically adjustable front seats

Ventilated front seats

Sunroof

8-inch digital driver's display

Wireless phone charger

Auto dimming day night IRVM Rain sensing wipers

The top variant of the Kushaq is fully loaded with premium features such as a sunroof, an 8-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging. It also comes with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and rear fog lamps. Similar to the previous variant it is available in both the engine options with choice of both manual and automatic transmissions (AT and DCT).

Monte Carlo

Price: Rs 15.60 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Monte Carlo badge on front fenders

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Glossy black finish on ORVMs and around the grille

Black-finish for the roof

Red brake calipers (for 1.5-litre petrol unit only)

Red and Black leatherette seats with Monte Carlo embossing on all headrests

Dual-tone dashboard with red accents

Red stitching on steering wheel

Monte Carlo engraved front sill guards

Red colour ambient lighting N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq is based on the top-spec Prestige variant, sharing all its features but with cosmetic enhancements inside and out. So, if you are looking for a sportier version of Kushaq you can opt for the Monte Carlo edition that offers all the top-spec features along with unique styling upgrades.

Rivals

The Skoda Kushaq competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rugged alternative to this compact SUV.

