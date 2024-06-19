Modified On Jun 19, 2024 03:50 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

The Skoda Subcompact SUV will be based on the Kushaq’s heavily localised MQB-A0-IN platform

The latest spy shot gave us a closer look at the tail light cluster of the subcompact SUV.

It appears to be a lower-spec variant as it was seen with steel wheels with black wheel covers.

Feature highlights could include a 10-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof.

In terms of safety, it will likely get six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

Likely to get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option paired with a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT.

Expected to go on sale in India by 2025 from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is one of the upcoming nameplates set to be introduced from the carmaker in India, and it is expected to take place in 2025. It will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. We recently spotted the test mule of the upcoming subcompact SUV again, and here’s what we saw.

A Lookalike Of Kushaq

The latest spy shots show that the subcompact SUV will have a similar shape and styling as the existing Kushaq SUV. Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, its split headlights and LED DRLs are still noticeable in these clearest spy shots so far. Similar to the Kushaq, Skoda’s subcompact SUV also features the same butterfly Skoda grille.

This test mule of the subcompact SUV was sporting steel wheels with black wheel covers. We also had the opportunity to closely examine the LED tail lights of the Skoda subcompact SUV, which look similar to those offered on the Kushaq.

Cabin & Features

Though we haven’t got the chance to peek inside the Skoda subcompact SUV, we believe it will have the same infotainment unit and steering wheel found in the Kushaq. In terms of features, it is expected to get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver display, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof.

Its safety kit could include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Likely To Get A Single Powertrain Option

Skoda could only offer its subcompact SUV with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which is currently also being offered with existing Kushaq and Slavia. This engine makes 115 PS and 178 Nm, and comes paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is expected to go on sale in India in early 2025, with prices likely to begin from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite as well as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sub-4m crossovers.

