Hyundai is set to begin production of the Creta EV in India by the end of 2024

The Creta EV will be based on the facelifted Creta ICE launched earlier this year.

Design changes to include a closed-off grille, new alloy wheels, and connected lighting.

Cabin expected to have an identical layout; to get a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel.

Features on offer to include dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Battery and electric motor setup yet unconfirmed; expected to have a claimed range of over 400 km.

Launch expected in early 2025; prices could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

In April 2024, we got confirmation that the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will enter production by the end of the year. Now, it has been confirmed that the all-electric Hyundai Creta will be launched in the last quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, which translates to sometime between January and March 2025. It’s one of the four new EVs that Hyundai is preparing for our market. Here’s everything that we know so far:

Design Differences Over The Regular Creta

The Hyundai electric SUV has already been spied multiple times overseas and also in India on a few occasions, revealing further details of the newer design. Major exterior changes will include a closed-off grille, tweaked bumper, and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. It still has the same double L-shaped LED DRLs as seen on the facelifted version of the internal combustion engine (ICE) Creta. Expect it to have a similar connected LED tail light setup and a redesigned rear bumper.

Expected Changes Inside The Cabin

Image of Hyundai Creta's cabin used for reference

Based on a previous spy shot, it’s almost certain that the Creta EV will have the same cabin layout as its ICE counterpart, including the same dual-tone cabin theme and dual-integrated digital displays. That said, the spy shot had revealed a new 3-spoke steering wheel to be on offer with the all-electric Creta.

Features And Safety Tech On Board

Expect Hyundai to equip it with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Its safety net is likely to include six airbags (across all variants), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like auto emergency braking, lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

Creta EV Electric Powertrain

While details about the battery pack and electric motor of the Creta EV are still scarce, we think it will have a claimed range of more than 400 km. Hyundai could offer it with multiple battery pack options too, like many other EVs in its global lineup and some of its EV rivals in India. However, it will likely be offered with a single-motor setup only, which would be good for lower prices as well as more range.

Expected Price And Competition

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Tata Curvv EV and Maruti eVX. The Creta EV will also serve as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

