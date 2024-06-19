Modified On Jun 19, 2024 02:06 PM By Samarth for Skoda Kodiaq 2024

The latest spy shot fully reveals the exterior of the SUV, showing its split headlight design and the C-shaped wraparound LED tail lights

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq made its global debut in the second half of 2023.

Other notable design changes include 20-inch alloy wheels and a rising base windowline towards the C-pillar.

Inside, it will have a revamped dashboard with features like 13-inch infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and heads up display.

Safety tech on board to include 9 airbags and ADAS.

Internationally, it’s offered with multiple powertrain options including plug-in hybrid too.

Expected to launch in India in early 2025, with an expected price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq, which made its debut last year, has been spotted testing for the first time in India. Its test mule was seen without any camouflage on our roads. Let's delve into the additional details we observed from the spy shots.

Exterior Details Observed

The spied model was seen without any covering and it was finished in the white paint option. It gives us a quick look at the Skoda SUV’s new exterior, which features the signature butterfly grille and a new split headlight setup. Below, a redesigned bumper can be seen with a honeycomb pattern, and it gets vertical air dams at the sides of the bumper.

Other noticeable changes include newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels and a rising base windowline near the C-pillar. At the rear, it gets new C-shaped wraparound LED tail lights and a new bumper design.

Interiors and Safety

Its cabin is likely to have the identical layout as the global-spec model, which features a multi-layered dashboard and sustainable materials.

In terms of equipment, it comes with a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a heads-up display, wireless phone charging, powered front seats with cooling and heating functions, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to nine airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane assist and parking assist functions.

Powertrain

Internationally, Skoda offers the new-gen Kodiaq with various powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid powered by a 25.7 kWh battery pack that enables a 100 km electric-only range. For detailed specifications, we have summarized all the powertrain options here:

1.5-litre TSI Mild-hybrid 2-litre TSI 2-litre TDI 1.5-litre Plug-in Hybrid Power 150 PS 204 PS 150 PS/193 PS 204 PS Torque 250 Nm 320 Nm 360 Nm/ 400 Nm 350 Nm Transmission Option 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 6-speed DCT Transmission Option Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive / All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

However, It is not confirmed how many of these powertrain options will be available with the new-gen Kodiaq in the Indian market.

Expected Launch, Price and Rivals

In India, the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq is expected to go on sale sometime in 2025, with prices likely to start at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Skoda SUV will take on the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.

