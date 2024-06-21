  • English
Here Is What Each Variant Of The 2024 Skoda Slavia Offers

Published On Jun 21, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Skoda Slavia

 The Slavia is now offered in three new variants: Classic, Signature and Prestige

The 2024 Skoda Slavia was given a big update in India recently, with significant price reductions (for a limited period) and a new variant nomenclature. The updated Slavia is now available in three new variants: Classic, Signature, and Prestige, thereby replacing the Active, Ambition, and Style trims, respectively. If you intend to purchase the 2024 Slavia, here’s what each variant has to offer:

Skoda Slavia Classic

Engine Option

Price

6-speed manual gearbox

1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT

Rs 10.69 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

There is no automatic transmission option with the Classic trim. It also gets only a 1-litre TSI engine option.

Here is what the base-spec Classic trim offers:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

  • Manual follow-me-home /lead-me-to-car headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Fabric upholstery

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Black-finished door handles

  • Adjustable headrests

  • 12V power socket (front)

  • Front and rear LED reading lights

  • Fabric upholstery on front and rear door armrests

  • Boot lamp

  • 7-inch infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers including 2 tweeters

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

  • Manual AC

  • All four power windows

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Six airbags

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Traction Control (TC)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

In the base-spec Slavia, you get basic equipment and a smaller 7-inch infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, this variant is well-equipped in terms of convenience and safety features, thanks to amenities such as all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, and six airbags. This variant only comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

2024 Skoda Slavia Prestige

(Image of the Slavia Prestige variant used for representation purposes only)

Skoda Slavia Signature

Engine Option

Price

6-speed manual gearbox

6-speed automatic gearbox

7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox

1-litre turbo-petrol

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 15.09 lakh

N/A

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Rs 15.40 lakh

N/A

16.69 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Skoda Slavia gets automatic transmission options from this variant onwards. Customers can also opt for the larger 1.5-litre TSI engine from this variant.

Over the base-spec variant, the Signature variant offers these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps with chrome garnish

  • Split-LED tail lights

  • Front centre armrest

  • Ambient lighting

  • 2 type-C USB chargers at front and rear

  • 10-inch infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

  • 8 speakers (including 4 tweeters)

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats 

  • Electrically-foldable ORVMs

  • One touch auto up/down driver’s window

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Rearview camera

  • Hill hold assist

The mid-spec Signature variant gets subtle changes to its exterior and comes with a couple of additional and useful safety features as well. It also gets a bigger 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an eight-speaker sound system.

Skoda Slavia Prestige

Engine Option

Price

6-speed manual gearbox

6-speed automatic gearbox

7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox

1-litre turbo-petrol

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 17.09 lakh

N/A

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Rs 17.49 lakh

N/A

Rs 18.69 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

This is what the top-spec Prestige variant offers over the Signature variant:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • Automatic LED headlights

  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

  • Chrome garnish on ORVMs and rear bumper

  • Footwell illumination

  • Leatherette upholstery on seats and door armrests

  • 8-speaker sound system with a subwoofer

  • 8-inch fully-digital driver’s display

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Electrically adjustable driver and co-passenger seats

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Rain-sensing wipers

The top-spec Slavia Prestige receives a few feature additions in each department. It has automatic LED headlights, leather upholstery on the seats, and an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display.

2024 Skoda Slavia interiors

The 2024 Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, and Volkswagen Virtus.

D
Published by
Dipan
