Here Is What Each Variant Of The 2024 Skoda Slavia Offers
The Slavia is now offered in three new variants: Classic, Signature and Prestige
The 2024 Skoda Slavia was given a big update in India recently, with significant price reductions (for a limited period) and a new variant nomenclature. The updated Slavia is now available in three new variants: Classic, Signature, and Prestige, thereby replacing the Active, Ambition, and Style trims, respectively. If you intend to purchase the 2024 Slavia, here’s what each variant has to offer:
Skoda Slavia Classic
|
Engine Option
|
Price
|
6-speed manual gearbox
|
1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
There is no automatic transmission option with the Classic trim. It also gets only a 1-litre TSI engine option.
Here is what the base-spec Classic trim offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
In the base-spec Slavia, you get basic equipment and a smaller 7-inch infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, this variant is well-equipped in terms of convenience and safety features, thanks to amenities such as all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, and six airbags. This variant only comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.
(Image of the Slavia Prestige variant used for representation purposes only)
Skoda Slavia Signature
|
Engine Option
|
Price
|
6-speed manual gearbox
|
6-speed automatic gearbox
|
7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 15.09 lakh
|
N/A
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Rs 15.40 lakh
|
N/A
|
16.69 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Skoda Slavia gets automatic transmission options from this variant onwards. Customers can also opt for the larger 1.5-litre TSI engine from this variant.
Over the base-spec variant, the Signature variant offers these features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec Signature variant gets subtle changes to its exterior and comes with a couple of additional and useful safety features as well. It also gets a bigger 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an eight-speaker sound system.
Skoda Slavia Prestige
|
Engine Option
|
Price
|
6-speed manual gearbox
|
6-speed automatic gearbox
|
7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
N/A
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
N/A
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
This is what the top-spec Prestige variant offers over the Signature variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-spec Slavia Prestige receives a few feature additions in each department. It has automatic LED headlights, leather upholstery on the seats, and an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display.
The 2024 Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, and Volkswagen Virtus.
