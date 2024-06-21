Published On Jun 21, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Skoda Slavia

The Slavia is now offered in three new variants: Classic, Signature and Prestige

The 2024 Skoda Slavia was given a big update in India recently, with significant price reductions (for a limited period) and a new variant nomenclature. The updated Slavia is now available in three new variants: Classic, Signature, and Prestige, thereby replacing the Active, Ambition, and Style trims, respectively. If you intend to purchase the 2024 Slavia, here’s what each variant has to offer:

Skoda Slavia Classic

Engine Option Price 6-speed manual gearbox 1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT Rs 10.69 lakh

There is no automatic transmission option with the Classic trim. It also gets only a 1-litre TSI engine option.

Here is what the base-spec Classic trim offers:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety 15-inch steel wheels with covers

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

Manual follow-me-home /lead-me-to-car headlights

LED tail lights Fabric upholstery

2-spoke steering wheel

Black-finished door handles

Adjustable headrests

12V power socket (front)

Front and rear LED reading lights

Fabric upholstery on front and rear door armrests

Boot lamp 7-inch infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers including 2 tweeters Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Manual AC

All four power windows

Height-adjustable driver seat Six airbags

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction Control (TC)

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

3-point seatbelts for all seats

In the base-spec Slavia, you get basic equipment and a smaller 7-inch infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, this variant is well-equipped in terms of convenience and safety features, thanks to amenities such as all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, and six airbags. This variant only comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Skoda Slavia Signature

Engine Option Price 6-speed manual gearbox 6-speed automatic gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox 1-litre turbo-petrol Rs 14 lakh Rs 15.09 lakh N/A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Rs 15.40 lakh N/A 16.69 lakh

The Skoda Slavia gets automatic transmission options from this variant onwards. Customers can also opt for the larger 1.5-litre TSI engine from this variant.

Over the base-spec variant, the Signature variant offers these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps with chrome garnish

Split-LED tail lights Front centre armrest

Ambient lighting

2 type-C USB chargers at front and rear 10-inch infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

8 speakers (including 4 tweeters) Semi-digital driver’s display

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

One touch auto up/down driver’s window

Automatic AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Paddle shifters (AT only) Rearview camera

Hill hold assist

The mid-spec Signature variant gets subtle changes to its exterior and comes with a couple of additional and useful safety features as well. It also gets a bigger 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an eight-speaker sound system.

Skoda Slavia Prestige

Engine Option Price 6-speed manual gearbox 6-speed automatic gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox 1-litre turbo-petrol Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh N/A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Rs 17.49 lakh N/A Rs 18.69 lakh

This is what the top-spec Prestige variant offers over the Signature variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Automatic LED headlights

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chrome garnish on ORVMs and rear bumper Footwell illumination

Leatherette upholstery on seats and door armrests 8-speaker sound system with a subwoofer 8-inch fully-digital driver’s display

Single-pane sunroof

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Wireless phone charging

Electrically adjustable driver and co-passenger seats

Ventilated front seats Rain-sensing wipers

The top-spec Slavia Prestige receives a few feature additions in each department. It has automatic LED headlights, leather upholstery on the seats, and an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display.

The 2024 Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, and Volkswagen Virtus.

