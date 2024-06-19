Modified On Jun 19, 2024 01:35 PM By Dipan for Audi e-tron GT

The updated RS e-tron GT performance is Audi's most powerful production car to date

The 2024 Audi e-tron GT range has been launched in Europe.

Gets new S e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance variants.

Top-end variant packs 925 PS for a 0-100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds.

Features a bigger 105 kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 609 km.

Expected to launch in India in the first quarter of 2025.

The Audi e-tron GT has been given a global update across the lineup, with minor design tweaks, more upmarket interiors and mechanical upgrades all around. Here are five things to know about the refreshed lineup of the flagship Audi EV:

Bigger Battery And More Performance

The 2024 Audi e-tron range gets a 105 kWh battery pack (83.7 kWh previously). This battery pack powers two motors, one on each axle. As a result, the new entry-level S e-tron GT produces 679 PS (produced 476 PS earlier), while the RS e-tron GT generates 856 PS (produced 598 PS previously). The new RS e-tron performance, which features a reprogrammed pulse inverter on the front axle, produces 925 PS, making it Audi's most powerful production car yet. A new standard boost function allows the RS models to provide a 95 PS increase in power while driving for ten seconds.

Model 0-100 kmph time Top Speed Previous Model New 2024 model Audi S e-tron GT 4.1 seconds 3.4 seconds 245 kmp Audi RS e-tron GT 3.3 seconds 2.8 seconds 250 kmph Audi Rs e-tron GT performance N/A 2.5 seconds 250 kmph

Increased Range And Charging Power

The 2024 Audi e-tron GT claims a WLTP range of up to 609 km (compared to 500 km in the previous model). Audi has also increased the maximum charging speed by 50 kW, to 320 kW. It can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes at super-fast charging hubs. These high-power hubs can recharge the battery to a range of up to 280 km in 10 minutes. The Audi e-tron GT range also supports 22 kW AC charging.

Sharper Exteriors And Better Hardware

The visual changes, while subtle, effectively differentiate the e-Tron GT from its predecessor. The S e-Tron GT is given a touch of sophistication with silver triangular inserts in the front air dam. The RS models, on the other hand, increase aggression with bolder L-shaped inserts, while the Performance model includes an optional "camouflage" carbon fibre package. Both RS models feature a distinctive embossed hexagon front mask and a redesigned rear diffuser. Audi has also expanded its customisation options, offering a variety of new wheel designs in sizes ranging from 20 to 21 inches and nine paint colours.

The handling and dynamics have been improved with new air suspension systems and optional fully active dampers. The RS models include a standard advanced air suspension and an optional active suspension system.

More Upmarket Interiors & Updated Features

The interiors are now free of leather and made of Dinamica (a sustainable material with a suede-like texture) and Cascade fabrics. The seats, steering wheel, and entry sills have all been completely redesigned. The steering wheel is a sportier-looking square unit (flattened top and bottom) with redesigned buttons and an illuminated logo. The paddle lights have also undergone design changes. Sport seats with 14-way adjustment and an optional massage function now come standard. The performance trim goes a step further, with 18-way adjustable seats.

In terms of features, the fully digital driver's display provides new battery temperature information and a real-time display of the maximum charging power. The RS e-tron GT's displays contain RS-specific content. The RS e-tron GT performance gets an optional white display and speedometer, which pays homage to the 1994 Audi RS 2 Avant. The panoramic sunroofs are now electrochromatic which can be turned opaque with the touch of a button. However, this clever sunroof is an optional extra.

Expected India Launch And Rivals

The 2024 Audi e-tron GT range has debuted in Europe, where it is already available to order, and we can expect it to arrive in India by late 2024. It continues to be a rival/alternative to the likes of the Porsche Taycan and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

