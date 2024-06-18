Modified On Jun 18, 2024 07:12 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

These revised prices for both the Skoda cars are applicable for a limited period of time

New Skoda variant names for both models are Classic, Signature and Prestige.

Entry prices of the Slavia reduced by Rs 94,000, while some variants have got pricier by up to Rs 36,000.

Revised prices of the Slavia range from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh.

Skoda has slashed prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 2.19 lakh.

New prices of the Kushaq fall between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh.

Both continue with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrains as before.

In an effort to strengthen the market positioning of the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia, the carmaker has slashed prices of select variants of both the models, although only for a limited period. Not only that, Skoda has now also renamed the existing variants of the SUV-sedan duo. Aside from the name change and price corrections, no other feature changes have been made to the Skoda SUV-sedan duo. Here’s a look at the updated variant names of the two Skoda cars:

New Variant Names Of Kushaq And Slavia

Old Variant Name New Variant Name Active Classic Ambition Signature Style Prestige

Let’s now check out the updated variant-wise prices of the two models:

2024 Skoda Slavia

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre TSI Classic Rs 11.63 lakh (Active) Rs 10.69 lakh (-)Rs 94,000 Signature Rs 13.78 lakh (Ambition) Rs 13.99 lakh +Rs 21,000 Prestige Rs 15.63 lakh (Style) Rs 15.99 lakh +Rs 36,000 Signature AT Rs 15.08 lakh (Ambition AT) Rs 15.09 lakh +Rs 1,000 Prestige AT Rs 16.93 lakh (Style AT) Rs 17.09 lakh +Rs 16,000 1.5-litre TSI Signature Rs 15.23 lakh (Ambition) Rs 15.49 lakh +Rs 26,000 Prestige Rs 17.43 lakh (Style) Rs 17.49 lakh +Rs 6,000 Signature DCT Rs 16.63 lakh (Ambition DCT) Rs 16.69 lakh +Rs 6,000 Prestige DCT Rs 18.83 lakh (Style DCT) Rs 18.69 lakh (-)Rs 14,000

The sedan has become more affordable by up to Rs 94,000 in its entry variant.

Almost all other variants of the Slavia have become a little more expensive, with the biggest change of Rs 36,000 for the top-spec 1-litre turbo-petrol manual option.

Kushaq

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre TSI Classic Rs 11.99 lakh (Active) Rs 10.89 lakh (-)Rs 1.10 lakh Onyx Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh No difference Signature Rs 14.54 lakh (Ambition) Rs 14.19 lakh (-)Rs 35,000 Monte Carlo Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh (-)Rs 1.70 lakh Prestige Rs 16.59 lakh (Style) Rs 16.09 lakh (-)Rs 50,000 Onyx AT Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh No difference Signature AT Rs 15.84 lakh (Ambition AT) Rs 15.29 lakh (-)Rs 55,000 Monte Carlo AT Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 16.70 lakh (-)Rs 1.89 lakh Prestige AT Rs 17.89 lakh (Style AT) Rs 17.19 lakh (-)Rs 70,000 1.5-litre TSI Signature Rs 15.99 lakh (Ambition) Rs 15.69 lakh (-)Rs 30,000 Monte Carlo Rs 19.09 lakh Rs 17.14 lakh (-)Rs 1.95 lakh Prestige Rs 18.39 lakh (Style) Rs 17.59 lakh (-)Rs 80,000 Signature DCT Rs 17.39 lakh (Ambition DCT) Rs 16.89 lakh (-)Rs 50,000 Monte Carlo DCT Rs 20.49 lakh Rs 18.30 lakh (-)Rs 2.19 lakh Prestige DCT Rs 19.79 lakh (Style DCT) Rs 18.79 lakh (-)Rs 1 lakh

Skoda has slashed prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 2.19 lakh. Unlike the Slavia, there is no price increase for any variant of the compact SUV.

That said, the mid-spec Onyx trim is unaffected by the price correction.

Engine And Transmission Details

Both the Slavia and Kushaq come with the same set of powertrains as mentioned below:

Specification 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

The larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit also features active cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts off two cylinders under less stress conditions to improve the fuel efficiency of the car.

Slavia And Kushaq Rivals

While the Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz, the Skoda Kushaq takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor. Stay tuned for a detailed breakdown of the updated variant-wise features of both Skoda India models.

