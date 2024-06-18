  • English
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Gets Price Cuts, Both Get New Variant Names

Modified On Jun 18, 2024 07:12 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

These revised prices for both the Skoda cars are applicable for a limited period of time

  • New Skoda variant names for both models are Classic, Signature and Prestige.

  • Entry prices of the Slavia reduced by Rs 94,000, while some variants have got pricier by up to Rs 36,000.

  • Revised prices of the Slavia range from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh.

  • Skoda has slashed prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 2.19 lakh.

  • New prices of the Kushaq fall between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh.

  • Both continue with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrains as before.

In an effort to strengthen the market positioning of the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia, the carmaker has slashed prices of select variants of both the models, although only for a limited period. Not only that, Skoda has now also renamed the existing variants of the SUV-sedan duo. Aside from the name change and price corrections, no other feature changes have been made to the Skoda SUV-sedan duo. Here’s a look at the updated variant names of the two Skoda cars:

New Variant Names Of Kushaq And Slavia

Old Variant Name

New Variant Name

Active

Classic

Ambition

Signature

Style

Prestige

Let’s now check out the updated variant-wise prices of the two models:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre TSI

Classic

Rs 11.63 lakh (Active)

Rs 10.69 lakh

(-)Rs 94,000

Signature 

Rs 13.78 lakh (Ambition)

Rs 13.99 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Prestige 

Rs 15.63 lakh (Style)

Rs 15.99 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Signature AT

Rs 15.08 lakh (Ambition AT)

Rs 15.09 lakh 

+Rs 1,000

Prestige AT

Rs 16.93 lakh (Style AT)

Rs 17.09 lakh 

+Rs 16,000

1.5-litre TSI

Signature 

Rs 15.23 lakh (Ambition)

Rs 15.49 lakh 

+Rs 26,000

Prestige 

Rs 17.43 lakh (Style)

Rs 17.49 lakh

+Rs 6,000

Signature DCT

Rs 16.63 lakh (Ambition DCT)

Rs 16.69 lakh

+Rs 6,000

Prestige DCT

Rs 18.83 lakh (Style DCT)

Rs 18.69 lakh

(-)Rs 14,000

  • The sedan has become more affordable by up to Rs 94,000 in its entry variant.

  • Almost all other variants of the Slavia have become a little more expensive, with the biggest change of Rs 36,000 for the top-spec 1-litre turbo-petrol manual option.

Also Read: Skoda-VW Has Produced Over 15 Lakh Cars In India

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre TSI

Classic

Rs 11.99 lakh (Active)

Rs 10.89 lakh

(-)Rs 1.10 lakh

Onyx

Rs 12.89 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh

No difference

Signature

Rs 14.54 lakh (Ambition)

Rs 14.19 lakh

(-)Rs 35,000

Monte Carlo

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 15.59 lakh

(-)Rs 1.70 lakh

Prestige

Rs 16.59 lakh (Style)

Rs 16.09 lakh

(-)Rs 50,000

Onyx AT

Rs 13.49 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh

No difference

Signature AT

Rs 15.84 lakh (Ambition AT)

Rs 15.29 lakh

(-)Rs 55,000

Monte Carlo AT

Rs 18.59 lakh

Rs 16.70 lakh

(-)Rs 1.89 lakh

Prestige AT

Rs 17.89 lakh (Style AT)

Rs 17.19 lakh

(-)Rs 70,000

1.5-litre TSI

Signature 

Rs 15.99 lakh (Ambition)

Rs 15.69 lakh

(-)Rs 30,000

Monte Carlo

Rs 19.09 lakh

Rs 17.14 lakh

(-)Rs 1.95 lakh

Prestige 

Rs 18.39 lakh (Style)

Rs 17.59 lakh 

(-)Rs 80,000

Signature DCT

Rs 17.39 lakh (Ambition DCT)

Rs 16.89 lakh

(-)Rs 50,000

Monte Carlo DCT

Rs 20.49 lakh

Rs 18.30 lakh 

(-)Rs 2.19 lakh

Prestige DCT

Rs 19.79 lakh (Style DCT)

Rs 18.79 lakh

(-)Rs 1 lakh

  • Skoda has slashed prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 2.19 lakh. Unlike the Slavia, there is no price increase for any variant of the compact SUV.

  • That said, the mid-spec Onyx trim is unaffected by the price correction.

Engine And Transmission Details

Both the Slavia and Kushaq come with the same set of powertrains as mentioned below:

Skoda Kushaq's 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Specification

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS

150 PS

Torque

178 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

The larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit also features active cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts off two cylinders under less stress conditions to improve the fuel efficiency of the car.

Slavia And Kushaq Rivals

While the Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz, the Skoda Kushaq takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor. Stay tuned for a detailed breakdown of the updated variant-wise features of both Skoda India models.

Stay tuned for a detailed breakdown of the updated variant-wise features of both Skoda India models.

