Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Gets Price Cuts, Both Get New Variant Names
Modified On Jun 18, 2024 07:12 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia
These revised prices for both the Skoda cars are applicable for a limited period of time
New Skoda variant names for both models are Classic, Signature and Prestige.
Entry prices of the Slavia reduced by Rs 94,000, while some variants have got pricier by up to Rs 36,000.
Revised prices of the Slavia range from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh.
Skoda has slashed prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 2.19 lakh.
New prices of the Kushaq fall between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh.
Both continue with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrains as before.
In an effort to strengthen the market positioning of the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia, the carmaker has slashed prices of select variants of both the models, although only for a limited period. Not only that, Skoda has now also renamed the existing variants of the SUV-sedan duo. Aside from the name change and price corrections, no other feature changes have been made to the Skoda SUV-sedan duo. Here’s a look at the updated variant names of the two Skoda cars:
New Variant Names Of Kushaq And Slavia
|
Old Variant Name
|
New Variant Name
|
Active
|
Classic
|
Ambition
|
Signature
|
Style
|
Prestige
Let’s now check out the updated variant-wise prices of the two models:
2024 Skoda Slavia
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre TSI
|
Classic
|
Rs 11.63 lakh (Active)
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
(-)Rs 94,000
|
Signature
|
Rs 13.78 lakh (Ambition)
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 15.63 lakh (Style)
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
Signature AT
|
Rs 15.08 lakh (Ambition AT)
|
Rs 15.09 lakh
|
+Rs 1,000
|
Prestige AT
|
Rs 16.93 lakh (Style AT)
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
1.5-litre TSI
|
Signature
|
Rs 15.23 lakh (Ambition)
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 17.43 lakh (Style)
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
Signature DCT
|
Rs 16.63 lakh (Ambition DCT)
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
Prestige DCT
|
Rs 18.83 lakh (Style DCT)
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
|
(-)Rs 14,000
The sedan has become more affordable by up to Rs 94,000 in its entry variant.
Almost all other variants of the Slavia have become a little more expensive, with the biggest change of Rs 36,000 for the top-spec 1-litre turbo-petrol manual option.
Also Read: Skoda-VW Has Produced Over 15 Lakh Cars In India
Kushaq
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre TSI
|
Classic
|
Rs 11.99 lakh (Active)
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
(-)Rs 1.10 lakh
|
Onyx
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
No difference
|
Signature
|
Rs 14.54 lakh (Ambition)
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
(-)Rs 35,000
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 15.59 lakh
|
(-)Rs 1.70 lakh
|
Prestige
|
Rs 16.59 lakh (Style)
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
(-)Rs 50,000
|
Onyx AT
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
No difference
|
Signature AT
|
Rs 15.84 lakh (Ambition AT)
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
(-)Rs 55,000
|
Monte Carlo AT
|
Rs 18.59 lakh
|
Rs 16.70 lakh
|
(-)Rs 1.89 lakh
|
Prestige AT
|
Rs 17.89 lakh (Style AT)
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
(-)Rs 70,000
|
1.5-litre TSI
|
Signature
|
Rs 15.99 lakh (Ambition)
|
Rs 15.69 lakh
|
(-)Rs 30,000
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 19.09 lakh
|
Rs 17.14 lakh
|
(-)Rs 1.95 lakh
|
Prestige
|
Rs 18.39 lakh (Style)
|
Rs 17.59 lakh
|
(-)Rs 80,000
|
Signature DCT
|
Rs 17.39 lakh (Ambition DCT)
|
Rs 16.89 lakh
|
(-)Rs 50,000
|
Monte Carlo DCT
|
Rs 20.49 lakh
|
Rs 18.30 lakh
|
(-)Rs 2.19 lakh
|
Prestige DCT
|
Rs 19.79 lakh (Style DCT)
|
Rs 18.79 lakh
|
(-)Rs 1 lakh
Skoda has slashed prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 2.19 lakh. Unlike the Slavia, there is no price increase for any variant of the compact SUV.
That said, the mid-spec Onyx trim is unaffected by the price correction.
Engine And Transmission Details
Both the Slavia and Kushaq come with the same set of powertrains as mentioned below:
|
Specification
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
The larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit also features active cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts off two cylinders under less stress conditions to improve the fuel efficiency of the car.
Slavia And Kushaq Rivals
While the Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz, the Skoda Kushaq takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor. Stay tuned for a detailed breakdown of the updated variant-wise features of both Skoda India models.
