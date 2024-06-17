Modified On Jun 17, 2024 01:20 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The latest spy shot gives us a little glimpse of the fascia of the Nissan Magnite facelift

Magnite facelift was spotted half uncovered in the background of the Bharat NCAP’s Tata Punch EV crash test.

It appears to get a revised grille, tweaked bumper, and updated headlights.

The silhouette of the Magnite facelift will remain the same as the existing version.

Inside, it is expected to get new interior trims and updated seat upholstery.

The Magnite facelift could get new features like ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof and six airbags.

Nissan will offer the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Expected to go on sale by the end of 2024 or early 2025 from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite entered the subcompact SUV space in India in December 2020 and has received minor updates over time, but awaits its first facelift. Recently, we got our first unofficial peek at the Magnite facelift, parked with partial covering at the Bharat NCAP crash test facility, while the Tata Punch EV was undergoing testing. Here’s what we could make out of it.

Subtle Changes On The Front

We spotted only half of the front fascia of the Magnite facelift, suggesting that the changes will be mild. It appears to feature a revised front grille, a tweaked front bumper, and updated headlight housing. The L-shaped DRLs on the front appear identical to those on the current version of the Magnite.

Though Nissan will retain the current silhouette of the Magnite SUV, its facelifted version could get redesigned alloy wheels, as well as updated tail lights and rear bumper.

Expected Cabin And Feature Updates

We have not yet had a peek into the cabin of the Magnite facelift that hints at any major changes to the layout, but it is expected to receive new interior trims and updated seat upholstery. In terms of features, it is expected to get new features like ventilated front seats, and probably a single-pane sunroof. It will continue to come with features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, and the wireless phone charging.

The safety kit of the Magnite facelift could include six airbags as standard, while it will continue to get a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Same Powertrain Options

The Nissan Magnite facelift will likely continue with the same engine and transmission options as the current model. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

Expected Price & Rival

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to go on sale in India by the end of 2024 or early 2025, priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV.

