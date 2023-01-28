Published On Jan 28, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The Republic Day-inclusive week of January was jam-packed with multiple new launches and a couple of booking updates, while two carmakers announced a recall for their latest SUV offerings

In the last full week of January, we saw the return of Toyota’s most awaited diesel MPV, the Innova Crysta, and its bookings are now open. On the eve of 74th Republic Day, Mahindra started accepting reservations for the XUV400 EV.

A lot more action happened this week, so let's take a look at all of them below:

Toyota Brings Back The Innova Crysta

After a brief hiatus, the Toyota Innova Crysta, is set to make a comeback soon. The body-on-frame MPV now features a new face and minor updates but will now carry on with its 2.4-litre diesel engine only. The carmaker has now opened bookings for the MPV, which will continue to be offered in the same trims as before.

Mahindra Opens Order Books For The XUV400 EV

Mahindra took the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day to open bookings for its first long-range EV, the XUV400. The electric SUV has an MIDC-certified range of up to 456km and a top speed of 150kmph. While its prices have already been revealed, the XUV400’s deliveries will commence only from March for the top-spec trim and Diwali for the entry-level variant.

Facelifted Hyundai Aura Launched

After the launch of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has now introduced the facelifted Aura in our market. With the midlife refresh, the sedan has gotten important safety and feature updates while becoming pricier by up to Rs 32,000. It’s now a petrol-only model along with the CNG option but has lost out on the turbo-petrol unit that was on offer with its pre-facelift version.

Maruti and Toyota Issue Yet Another Recall

Maruti has recalled over 11,000 units of Grand Vitara, while Toyota has called back more than 4,000 Urban Cruiser Hyryders. This is the third time that both the SUVs are being recalled and once again, it’s due to a possible safety-related issue.

Mahindra Scorpio N Gets Dearer

The Mahindra Scorpio N’s introductory prices have come to an end, as the carmaker has initiated the SUV’s first price hike. All variants of the SUV have been affected due to the uptick in prices, with its starting price now crossing the Rs 12.5-lakh mark.

Maruti Announces Its EV Plans In India

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced its future roadmap of EVs for our country. It plans to launch six new EVs by 2030, with the first one set to arrive in 2025. While we already know that the debut EV for Maruti will be the production version of the eVX that debuted at Auto Expo 2023, its latest report shows other models’ silhouettes as well.

Base Variant Of The Maruti Jimny Spotted

One of the most anticipated offroaders, the five-door Jimny’s base trim has been spotted for the first time. The spotted model has some obvious misses which help set it apart from the SUV’s range-topping Alpha trim. That said, it does feature the same engine and gearbox options as the Alpha trim while also featuring a four-wheel-drive train (4WD) as standard.

A New Special Edition Of Skoda Kushaq Spied

As part of a model year update for Kushaq, Skoda may launch a special version of the SUV with the 'Xpedition' moniker soon with some cosmetic and feature upgrades. If launched, it will become the second special edition for the SUV, after the Monte Carlo edition which is already on sale.

