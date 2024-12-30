Here Are The Most Watched Videos On The CarDekho YouTube Channel In 2024

Not just reviews and comparisons of mass-market cars, but a full-blown review of a luxury SUV was also amongst the most watched videos in 2024

2024 saw the launch of a lot of much-awaited cars like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Tata Curvv and new Maruti Dzire, which kept the audience engrossed on our social media handles throughout the year. The CarDekho YouTube channel also saw interest from the masses in long-format videos that included comparisons and reviews alike. Amongst all the published videos, some stood out as the most consumed content and here’s a detailed account of the 10 most-watched videos in 2024:

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Innova Hycross

Upload Date: February 25, 2024

Current View Count: More than 4.5 lakh

The Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 are two of the most liked SUVs in India which come in a seating configuration that can seat up to seven passengers in total. If this seating layout is considered, the Toyota Innova Hycross which starts from Rs 19.09 lakh becomes a viable option for the aforementioned SUVs. Hence, we compared the MPV with the two popular SUVs to see if 7-seater SUVs make more sense than Toyota’s popular MPV nameplate.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Review

Upload Date: July 31, 2024

Current View Count: More than 4 lakh

Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India), for a full-blown luxury SUV; does it even make sense? The Range Rover SV is not just any luxury SUV, it is a chosen accolade of celebrities and is the most expensive Range Rover model that money can buy today. In the video, we go on to hunt for some reasons that justify the hefty price tag of this swanky SUV.

Force Urbania Review

Upload Date: November 2, 2024

Current View Count: More than 3 lakh

Pick any popular MPV available in the market and you’ll be able to seat up to 8 people comfortably at the most. However, at the price point of Rs 31-35 lakh, which falls in the ballpark of the 7/8-seater Toyota Innova Hycross, there’s another MPV that is huge enough to fit 10 people and carry all their luggage on family getaways. We are talking about the Force Urbania, the 10-seater iteration of which can be registered for a private buyer. We review it thoroughly and tell you if it is ideal for a large family road trip or not.

Mahindra XUV700 Long-term Review

Upload Date: July 28, 2024

Current View Count: More than 2.5 lakh

It has been more than 3 years since the Mahindra XUV700 was introduced and it has already become one of the most-loved products among the masses. However, is this SUV still worthy to be purchased in 2024? We find the answer to this question and also take a look at what makes it so popular even today.

Tata Punch EV Review

Upload Date: January 24, 2024

Current View Count: More than 2.5 lakh

The Tata Punch EV is one of the most sought-after EVs in India, thanks to its compact dimensions, potent electric powertrain options and loaded feature suite. It was introduced in January 2024 and in the video, we check out the looks, interior, features and overall drive experience.

Also Read: Check Out All The Cars Expected To Launch In India In 2025

Mahindra XUV 3XO Review

Upload Date: May 4, 2024

Current View Count: More than 2.5 lakh

Mahindra’s most affordable offering in India, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the facelifted avatar of the Mahindra XUV300, was also launched in April 2024. While the pre-facelift XUV300 could not lure customers into buying it unlike other Mahindra offerings, the carmaker is offering the XUV 3XO with three potent engine options and a plethora of features to rival popular choices like the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon. We take a look at everything the XUV 3XO offers and whether that can establish it as another segment bestseller for Mahindra.

Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Variant Review

Upload Date: January 17, 2024

Current View Count: More than 2 lakh

Mahindra’s first electric offering, the XUV400, received a minor update in January 2024 which introduced two new variants, EC Pro and EL Pro in the EV’s lineup. It also featured a fresh cabin, bigger screens and new battery pack options. In our opinion, the top-spec EL Pro variant was the most value money could provide in the XUV400 EV’s lineup. We detail the reasons for the same in the video.

2024 Maruti Swift Review

Upload Date: May 16, 2024

Current View Count: More than 2 lakh

The Maruti Swift has always been on the list of best-selling hatchbacks available in India and it received a new-generation model in May 2024. It has a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which is different from the previous-gen model’s 4-pot unit. We take a deep dive into everything the new Swift gets and whether it is worth an upgrade.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Review

Upload Date: August 22, 2024

Current View Count: More than 2 lakh

Good things come to those who wait, they say and the Indian masses have been waiting for the 5-door version of the popular 3-door Thar SUV for a long time. The Thar Roxx was introduced in August and it features a much greater road presence, and is a better urban SUV while not losing on its traditional SUV traits. However, does it deliver on all the anticipation that was built around it for years? We review it to find out.

Tata Curvv Review

Upload Date: September 21, 2024

Current View Count: Around 2 lakh

Tata was one of the popular carmakers that had not placed a product rivalling the segment-best Hyundai Creta until the launch of the Tata Curvv. It stands out in the crowded compact SUV segment due to its SUV-coupe avatar that’s prevalent in the mass-market segments alongside the Citroen Basalt. It has three potent powertrain options and a lot of features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). How did all of this translate onto the road? We found out in the detailed video review.

While these were the videos that you showered your love the most on in 2024, there were a lot of videos that you liked and we are grateful for that. We have also put up many more such interesting and informative videos for you to watch, share and revisit when you’re making a purchase decision.

We would also appreciate it if you leave a comment here and let us know the type of videos you would like to see more of in 2025.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.