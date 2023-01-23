Modified On Jan 23, 2023 04:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The recently introduced ‘E’ trims, which offer extra safety features for a premium, are included in the price increment

Prices of both petrol and diesel variants have been increased by up to Rs 75,000.

Top-spec automatic variants get the least increment of Rs 15,000.

Scorpio N entered the market in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh.

Mahindra has now priced the petrol trims between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 21.30 lakh.

Diesel variants of the Scorpio N range from Rs 13.24 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh.

Mahindra launched the new generation Scorpio, known as the Scorpio N, in mid-2022. Until recently, the SUV was being offered at introductory prices, but now, the car’s cost has been hiked.

While the carmaker hasn’t cited any reason for the price increment, we believe it happened due to various factors such as the end of the promotional pricing and rising input costs.

Here’s a look at the new variant-wise prices of the Scorpio N:

Note: The older prices used in the table below are from the time of the SUV’s launch back in July 2022. All prices stated here are ex-showroom Delhi.

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Z2 Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.74 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z2 E Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.24 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 MT Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 E Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 AT Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z8 MT Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.64 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z8 AT Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 19.60 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z8L MT Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.54 lakh +Rs 55,000 Z8L AT Rs 20.95 lakh Rs 21.10 lakh +Rs 15,000 Z8L 6-seater MT Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 19.74 lakh +Rs 55,000 Z8L 6-seater AT Rs 21.15 lakh Rs 21.30 lakh +Rs 15,000

The entry-level Z2 and second-from-base Z4 trims have seen the maximum price increment of Rs 75,000.

On the other hand, the top-spec Z8L AT trims of the Scorpio N have become pricier by Rs 15,000.

Mahindra has even hiked prices of the newly introduced ‘E’ variants of the SUV’s Z2 and Z4 trims by Rs 75,000.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N 2022 Review | Yet Another Winner From Mahindra?

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Z2 Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.24 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z2 E Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.74 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 MT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 E Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.24 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 AT Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 16.70 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 MT 4WD Rs 16.44 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z4 MT 4WD E Rs 16.94 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh +Rs 75,000 Z6 MT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.64 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z6 AT Rs 16.95 lakh Rs 17.60 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z8 MT Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 18.14 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z8 AT Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 20.10 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z8 4WD MT Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 20.59 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z8 4WD AT Rs 21.90 lakh Rs 22.55 lakh +Rs 65,000 Z8L MT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 20.04 lakh +Rs 55,000 Z8L AT Rs 21.45 lakh Rs 21.60 lakh +Rs 15,000 Z8L 4WD MT Rs 21.94 lakh Rs 22.49 lakh +Rs 55,000 Z8L 4WD AT Rs 23.90 lakh Rs 24.05 lakh +Rs 15,000 Z8L 6-seater MT Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 20.24 lakh +Rs 55,000 Z8L 6-seater AT Rs 21.65 lakh Rs 21.80 lakh +Rs 15,000

Like the SUV’s petrol variants, the base-spec Z2 and second-from-base Z4 trims in the diesel lineup get the biggest price increment of Rs 75,000.

The Scorpio N’s top-spec diesel-auto variants get the least price hike of Rs 15,000.

The ‘E’ variants, in both the petrol and diesel lineup, get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist, and hill descent control as an option, for a premium of Rs 50,000 over the trim they are based on.

With the price hike, Mahindra now retails the off-road-capable SUV in the Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh price range. The Scorpio N goes up against the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and even the Mahindra XUV700.

Related: Mahindra Scorpio N Achieves 5-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N on road price