English | हिंदी

Introductory Prices For Mahindra Scorpio N Come To An End, Gets Pricier By Up To Rs 75,000

Modified On Jan 23, 2023 04:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

  • 9495 Views
  • Write a comment

The recently introduced ‘E’ trims, which offer extra safety features for a premium, are included in the price increment

Mahindra Scorpio N

  • Prices of both petrol and diesel variants have been increased by up to Rs 75,000.

  • Top-spec automatic variants get the least increment of Rs 15,000.

  • Scorpio N entered the market in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh.

  • Mahindra has now priced the petrol trims between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 21.30 lakh.

  • Diesel variants of the Scorpio N range from Rs 13.24 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh.

Mahindra launched the new generation Scorpio, known as the Scorpio N, in mid-2022. Until recently, the SUV was being offered at introductory prices, but now, the car’s cost has been hiked.

While the carmaker hasn’t cited any reason for the price increment, we believe it happened due to various factors such as the end of the promotional pricing and rising input costs.

Here’s a look at the new variant-wise prices of the Scorpio N:

Note: The older prices used in the table below are from the time of the SUV’s launch back in July 2022. All prices stated here are ex-showroom Delhi.

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Z2

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.74 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z2 E

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 13.24 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 MT

Rs 13.49 lakh

Rs 14.24 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 E

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 14.74 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 AT

Rs 15.45 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z8 MT

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 17.64 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z8 AT

Rs 18.95 lakh

Rs 19.60 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z8L MT

Rs 18.99 lakh

Rs 19.54 lakh

+Rs 55,000

Z8L AT

Rs 20.95 lakh

Rs 21.10 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Z8L 6-seater MT

Rs 19.19 lakh

Rs 19.74 lakh

+Rs 55,000

Z8L 6-seater AT

Rs 21.15 lakh

Rs 21.30 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • The entry-level Z2 and second-from-base Z4 trims have seen the maximum price increment of Rs 75,000.

  • On the other hand, the top-spec Z8L AT trims of the Scorpio N have become pricier by Rs 15,000.

  • Mahindra has even hiked prices of the newly introduced ‘E’ variants of the SUV’s Z2 and Z4 trims by Rs 75,000.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N 2022 Review | Yet Another Winner From Mahindra?

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Z2

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 13.24 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z2 E

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 13.74 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 MT

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 14.74 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 E

Rs 14.49 lakh

Rs 15.24 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 AT

Rs 15.95 lakh

Rs 16.70 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 MT 4WD

Rs 16.44 lakh

Rs 17.19 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z4 MT 4WD E

Rs 16.94 lakh

Rs 17.69 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Z6 MT

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 15.64 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z6 AT

Rs 16.95 lakh

Rs 17.60 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z8 MT

Rs 17.49 lakh

Rs 18.14 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z8 AT

Rs 19.45 lakh

Rs 20.10 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z8 4WD MT

Rs 19.94 lakh

Rs 20.59 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z8 4WD AT

Rs 21.90 lakh

Rs 22.55 lakh

+Rs 65,000

Z8L MT

Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 20.04 lakh

+Rs 55,000

Z8L AT

Rs 21.45 lakh

Rs 21.60 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Z8L 4WD MT

Rs 21.94 lakh

Rs 22.49 lakh

+Rs 55,000

Z8L 4WD AT

Rs 23.90 lakh

Rs 24.05 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Z8L 6-seater MT

Rs 19.69 lakh

Rs 20.24 lakh

+Rs 55,000

Z8L 6-seater AT

Rs 21.65 lakh

Rs 21.80 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • Like the SUV’s petrol variants, the base-spec Z2 and second-from-base Z4 trims in the diesel lineup get the biggest price increment of Rs 75,000.

  • The Scorpio N’s top-spec diesel-auto variants get the least price hike of Rs 15,000.

Mahindra Scorpio N hill-descent control alert

The ‘E’ variants, in both the petrol and diesel lineup, get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist, and hill descent control as an option, for a premium of Rs 50,000 over the trim they are based on.

Mahindra Scorpio N rear

With the price hike, Mahindra now retails the off-road-capable SUV in the Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh price range. The Scorpio N goes up against the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and even the Mahindra XUV700.

Related: Mahindra Scorpio N Achieves 5-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

1 comment
1
N
nir
Jan 23, 2023 5:54:16 PM

Did the Z2 variant sell for the old price? I heard that company is prioritizing the top-end variants only.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    HomeNew CarsNewsIntroductory Prices For Mahindra Scorpio N Come To An End, Gets Pricier By Up To Rs 75,000
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience