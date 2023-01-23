Introductory Prices For Mahindra Scorpio N Come To An End, Gets Pricier By Up To Rs 75,000
The recently introduced ‘E’ trims, which offer extra safety features for a premium, are included in the price increment
Prices of both petrol and diesel variants have been increased by up to Rs 75,000.
Top-spec automatic variants get the least increment of Rs 15,000.
Scorpio N entered the market in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh.
Mahindra has now priced the petrol trims between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 21.30 lakh.
Diesel variants of the Scorpio N range from Rs 13.24 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh.
Mahindra launched the new generation Scorpio, known as the Scorpio N, in mid-2022. Until recently, the SUV was being offered at introductory prices, but now, the car’s cost has been hiked.
While the carmaker hasn’t cited any reason for the price increment, we believe it happened due to various factors such as the end of the promotional pricing and rising input costs.
Here’s a look at the new variant-wise prices of the Scorpio N:
Note: The older prices used in the table below are from the time of the SUV’s launch back in July 2022. All prices stated here are ex-showroom Delhi.
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Z2
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.74 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z2 E
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.24 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 MT
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 14.24 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 E
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.74 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 AT
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z8 MT
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.64 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z8 AT
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z8L MT
|
Rs 18.99 lakh
|
Rs 19.54 lakh
|
+Rs 55,000
|
Z8L AT
|
Rs 20.95 lakh
|
Rs 21.10 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Z8L 6-seater MT
|
Rs 19.19 lakh
|
Rs 19.74 lakh
|
+Rs 55,000
|
Z8L 6-seater AT
|
Rs 21.15 lakh
|
Rs 21.30 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
The entry-level Z2 and second-from-base Z4 trims have seen the maximum price increment of Rs 75,000.
On the other hand, the top-spec Z8L AT trims of the Scorpio N have become pricier by Rs 15,000.
Mahindra has even hiked prices of the newly introduced ‘E’ variants of the SUV’s Z2 and Z4 trims by Rs 75,000.
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Z2
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.24 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z2 E
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.74 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 MT
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.74 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 E
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
Rs 15.24 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 AT
|
Rs 15.95 lakh
|
Rs 16.70 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 MT 4WD
|
Rs 16.44 lakh
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z4 MT 4WD E
|
Rs 16.94 lakh
|
Rs 17.69 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Z6 MT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.64 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z6 AT
|
Rs 16.95 lakh
|
Rs 17.60 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z8 MT
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
Rs 18.14 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z8 AT
|
Rs 19.45 lakh
|
Rs 20.10 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z8 4WD MT
|
Rs 19.94 lakh
|
Rs 20.59 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z8 4WD AT
|
Rs 21.90 lakh
|
Rs 22.55 lakh
|
+Rs 65,000
|
Z8L MT
|
Rs 19.49 lakh
|
Rs 20.04 lakh
|
+Rs 55,000
|
Z8L AT
|
Rs 21.45 lakh
|
Rs 21.60 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Z8L 4WD MT
|
Rs 21.94 lakh
|
Rs 22.49 lakh
|
+Rs 55,000
|
Z8L 4WD AT
|
Rs 23.90 lakh
|
Rs 24.05 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Z8L 6-seater MT
|
Rs 19.69 lakh
|
Rs 20.24 lakh
|
+Rs 55,000
|
Z8L 6-seater AT
|
Rs 21.65 lakh
|
Rs 21.80 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
Like the SUV’s petrol variants, the base-spec Z2 and second-from-base Z4 trims in the diesel lineup get the biggest price increment of Rs 75,000.
The Scorpio N’s top-spec diesel-auto variants get the least price hike of Rs 15,000.
The ‘E’ variants, in both the petrol and diesel lineup, get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist, and hill descent control as an option, for a premium of Rs 50,000 over the trim they are based on.
With the price hike, Mahindra now retails the off-road-capable SUV in the Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh price range. The Scorpio N goes up against the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and even the Mahindra XUV700.
