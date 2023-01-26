Modified On Jan 26, 2023 12:59 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The deliveries of the top-spec EL trim will begin from March, while the base-spec EC trim will make its way to owners around Diwali.

The test drives for the XUV400 EV are already underway.

It is based on the XUV300, although the XUV400 EV is longer.

It is offered with two battery pack options: a 34.5kWh and a long-range 39.4kWh.

Mahindra XUV400 EV claims up to 456km of driving range (MIDC rated).

It is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), which is only applicable on the first 5,000 bookings.

On the occasion of India’s 74th Republic day, Mahindra has commenced the bookings of the new XUV400 EV, at Rs 21,000. The electric SUV has already reached showrooms and is available for test drives. Mahindra has already announced the introductory prices and all other specifications of the electric SUV, so here's a brief rundown of everything it has to offer.

XUV400EV Design

The XUV400 EV is based on the XUV300, and their designs are almost identical, with the exception of certain copper highlights on the XUV400 EV that serve as a distinction between the electric and ICE variants. Despite sharing similar underpinnings, the electric SUV is 205mm longer than the ICE version.

XUV400 EV Features

The cabin of the XUV400 EV is nearly the same as that of the XUV300 as well. It has an almost identical dashboard layout, again with some copper highlights surrounding the AC vents, centre console and the new twin peak moniker on the steering wheel. The features list includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology and an EV-specific MID, and a sunroof.

Safety-wise, Mahindra’s electric SUV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), cornering brake control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a rearview camera.

XUV400 EV Battery and Range

Talking about the powertrain, it is available with two battery pack options, 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh, with the MIDC certified range of up to 375km and 456km, respectively. The electric motor is good for 150PS and 310Nm and is rated for a top speed of 150kmph. Also, the XUV400 EV can go from nought to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds.

The electric SUV supports three charging options, a 3.3kW charger that takes 13 hours to replenish the battery, a 7.2kW wall charger with a charging time of six and a half hours, and a 50kW DC fast charger that can juice up the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

The XUV400 EV comes with a warranty of three years and unlimited kilometres (for the vehicle), and an additional eight years/1,60,000 (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor. Its prices range between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), which is only applicable on the first 5,000 bookings.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Rimzim Dadu X Bose Edition

Mahindra has also debuted a special one-of-one edition of the XUV400 EV, in collaboration between Pratap Bose (Chief Design Officer at Mahindra & Mahindra) and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. The electric SUV will be auctioned between January 26 and January 31, 2023, and the winning bidder will receive the SUV at the Formula-E week in Hyderabad.

Deliveries of the top-spec EL trim will commence in March 2023, while consumers will have to wait until Diwali for the base-spec EC trim.

It rivals the Tata Nexon EV Prime and EV Max, while being an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

