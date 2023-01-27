Maruti Plans To Launch 6 EVs In India By 2030, Expect Electric Versions Of Wagon R, Fronx & Swift

Modified On Jan 27, 2023 03:52 PM By Sonny for Maruti eVX

The list possibly includes an electric version of the popular Wagon R and Fronx subcompact crossover too

The electric vehicle space in India has been growing rapidly over the last few years, but Maruti is yet to introduce a single EV in the country. It has remained steadfast about making EVs truly affordable while still offering sufficient range and ensuring that the EV-related infrastructure has time to mature before offering one. Maruti Suzuki has now released its long-term plan from now until 2030, revealing that it has six EVs lined up for India, along with disclosing silhouette teasers for each one.

Here’s every car Maruti is hinting will arrive an EV in India in the next seven years:

Maruti eVX

The first electric offering from Maruti will be the production version of the eVX concept that debuted at Auto Expo 2023. It is a compact electric SUV with boxy and rugged proportions, and the concept was even claimed to feature all-wheel drive with dual electric motors. The eVX will not be the most affordable EV Maruti can offer, but it will be an attractive technological debut.

As a premium offering, it is expected to use a 60kWh battery pack and offer a claimed range of up to 550km. The eVX will be a global offering, slated to launch here by early 2025 with an expected sticker price that should be between Rs 20 and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Wagon R EV

The electric version of the Wagon R compact hatchback has been a part of Maruti’s local tests for years now. Its boxy and upright proportions are immediately recognisable even if the final EV features many design revisions over the current petrol-powered Wagon R. This will likely be the brand’s entry-level EV offering with a claimed range of over 250km.

Maruti Fronx EV

The Fronx is Maruti’s latest model in India, a crossover based on the Baleno hatchback. It too will likely be offered with a battery electric drivetrain by 2030. The all-electric version of the Fronx is expected to be Maruti’s contender to the best-selling Tata Nexon EV and will likely offer a range of around 350km.

Suzuki Hustler EV

This silhouette has a strong similarity to the Suzuki Hustler, a compact offering in Japan. It is something in-between the Maruti S-Presso and Ignis, offering rugged styling over the Wagon R. While the Hustler has never been offered here, its EV version seems to be confirmed for India, likely as another affordable EV priced below Rs 10 lakh. The Hustler EV will likely have the same mechanicals as the Wagon R EV.

Maruti Swift EV

Two of the six silhouettes that were teased by Maruti are not recognisable, for they are not based on an existing member of the brand’s portfolio. This one has a strong hint of the Swift with the curvy shape of the front end, and the short and wide stance. It will likely be the electric version of the next-generation model of Maruti’s popular hatchback. This EV could fill the space between the Wagon R EV and Fronx EV, likely offering around 300km of range.

Maruti Premium Compact EV

This could be the only other all-new BEV from Maruti, aside from the eVX. Based on the silhouette, it appears to have premium styling and a length over four metres. The shape of the tail end seems sporty and the roofline appears to sit lower than that of the eVX. It will likely be a premium EV and deliver a range of around 400km.

While Maruti has shared these silhouettes as part of its plans for India until 2030, the carmaker may still change some timelines depending on the prevailing circumstances. So, if you’re waiting on a Maruti EV, which one of these would you like to wait for? Let us know in the comment section below.