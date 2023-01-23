English | हिंदी

Hyundai Aura Gets A Facelift With New Look And More Safety Features

Modified On Jan 23, 2023 01:21 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Aura 2023

The subcompact sedan gets segment-first four airbags as standard among other safety bits

Facelifted Hyundai Aura

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Aura, hot on the heels of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. It gets similar updates with regards to a new front fascia and more safety features for the subcompact sedan. Bookings have been open for some time now and the prices start from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Variant-wise Prices

Variants

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

CNG

E

Rs 6.30 lakh

-

-

S

Rs 7.15 lakh

-

Rs 8.10 lakh

SX

Rs 7.92 lakh

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 8.87 lakh

SX (O)

Rs 8.58 lakh

-

-

Looks Fresh And More Premium

The facelifted Aura looks noticeably different from the outside, sporting new low-positioned grille, redesigned bumper, and a new shape for the LED DRLs. These are the only changes you get onboard, while the headlamps, side profile, and rear profile remain unchanged. 

Minimal Changes On The Inside

Hyundai Aura facelift

The cabin also gets subtle changes like a new light grey seat upholstery and ‘Aura’ badging on the headrest. The facelifted Aura carries on with the same dual-tone interior layout as earlier. 

New Features

Hyundai has added features like automatic headlamps, a tweaked instrument cluster, footwell lighting, and front USB C-Type charger to the new Aura. It still continues with bits like an 8-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, cruise control, and automatic AC. 

