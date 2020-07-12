Car News That Mattered: Honda City, MG Hector Plus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Venue And Renault Kwid

Published On Jul 12, 2020 08:59 AM By Rohit for Honda City 2020

Here’s what the automotive world was up to while we stayed put for yet another week of work from home

Renault Kwid 1.0-litre Now More Affordable: Renault has launched a new entry-spec RXL variant of the Kwid 1.0-litre. What makes it more interesting is that it is offered with both manual and automatic transmission options and comes with an 8-inch touchscreen system and a digital instrument cluster. The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the Kwid and hiked prices across all variants. Head here to find the revised variant-wise price list.

Hyundai Venue iMT 5 Things To Know: Hyundai is set to introduce a new intelligent manual transmission (iMT) (clutchless manual transmission) in the Venue later this month. As it’s a new concept, it is bound to raise some questions regarding its pricing and functioning. Before you get thinking, here’s everything we know so far about this technology that will also make its way onto the Kia Sonet.

2020 Honda City Variant-wise Features: The fifth-gen City will be launched on July 15 and will be offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX. While Honda had officially revealed the powertrains and feature list of the fifth-gen model recently, its variant-wise details have also been leaked ahead of the launch. Which variant will offer what and what price range can you expect the new City to be priced in ?

BS6 Honda Civic Diesel Launched: While Honda offered the Civic with a BS6 petrol engine since launch, it has finally launched a greener version of its diesel iteration as well. The base-spec VX variant gets more airbags with this upgrade. Is there any change in the engine’s output, claimed fuel efficiency figure and more importantly, prices? Find the answers here .

MG Hector Plus Variants Detailed: The MG Hector Plus is slated to launch on July 13 in India. While we had already reported that it will be offered in three variants (Super, Smart and Sharp), its variant-wise features have now been revealed ahead of launch. Also, how much are those variants expected to be priced at ?

