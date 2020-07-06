Renault Kwid 1.0-litre Gets A New Base-spec RXL Variant; Prices Up Across All Variants

Published On Jul 06, 2020 04:18 PM By Rohit for Renault KWID

The new RXL variant is offered with both MT and AMT options

The Kwid 1.0-litre is now priced from Rs 4.16 lakh.

Renault has axed the RXT and Climber variants.

Prices hiked by up to Rs 6,000 across variants.

New RXL 1.0-litre variant undercuts the top-spec RXT 0.8-litre variant by Rs 8,000.

Rivals Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto .

Renault has introduced a new base-spec RXL variant for the Kwid 1.0-litre. It is offered with both MT and AMT options priced at Rs 4.16 lakh and Rs 4.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The carmaker has also made a couple of changes to the Kwid’s variant lineup. Let’s take a look at the revised price list:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Renault Kwid 0.8 STD Rs 2.92 lakh Rs 2.94 lakh Rs 2,000 RXE Rs 3.62 lakh Rs 3.64 lakh Rs 2,000 RXL Rs 3.92 lakh Rs 3.94 lakh Rs 2,000 RXT Rs 4.22 lakh Rs 4.24 lakh Rs 2,000 Renault Kwid 1.0 RXL (NEW) --- Rs 4.16 lakh -- RXL AMT (NEW) ----- Rs 4.48 lakh -- RXT Rs 4.42 lakh Discontinued -- RXT (O) Rs 4.50 lakh Rs 4.54 lakh Rs 4,000 RXT AMT Rs 4.72 lakh Discontinued -- RXT (O) AMT Rs 4.80 lakh Rs 4.86 lakh Rs 6,000 Climber Rs 4.63 lakh Discontinued -- Climber (O) Rs 4.71 lakh Rs 4.75 lakh Rs 4,000 Climber AMT Rs 4.93 lakh Discontinued -- Climber (O) AMT Rs 5.01 lakh Rs 5.07 lakh Rs 6,000

Renault has discontinued four variants: RXT, RXT AMT, Climber and Climber AMT. Instead, they are now offered only with the ‘Optional’ pack. The carmaker has also hiked prices by up to Rs 6,000 depending on the variant. Earlier, the 1.0-litre engine came at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the 0.8-litre unit. Now, thanks to the new base-spec 1.0-litre RXL, it is in fact Rs 8,000 cheaper than the top-spec RXT 0.8-litre variant.

The Kwid is offered with two BS6 engine options: 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. While the former is offered only with a manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre variants get both 5-speed MT as well as 5-speed AMT options. The 0.8-litre variants produce 54PS and 72Nm, while the output of the 1.0-litre variants stands at 68PS and 91Nm.

Also Read: Save Up To Rs 70,000 On Renault Cars In July 2020

The new RXL variants of the Kwid are offered with keyless entry, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AUX and USB connectivity, front power windows, and a digital instrument cluster. Standard safety features include rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and driver side airbag.

The Kwid takes on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso , Alto and Datsun redi-GO . They are priced in the range of Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh, Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh, and Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : KWID AMT