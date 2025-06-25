2025 Tata Harrier EV Variant-wise Features Explained

The Tata Harrier EV is a feature-loaded eSUV that is available in five variants including Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD

Tata Motors has recently launched all the rear-wheel-drive variants of the Harrier EV, which is priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The EV is available in 5 broad trims: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD. The carmaker has recently revealed the detailed specifications of the Harrier EV and along with that, it has also uncovered the variant-wise feature distribution, which we have detailed below:

Adventure

(Available with the smaller 65 kWh battery pack only)

Here’s what the entry-level Adventure variant of the Tata Harrier EV gets:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector LED headlights

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Integrated side step

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

Black roof Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Fabric seat upholstery

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Sliding front armrest

Front seatback pockets

Parcel tray 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

4-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat

Cruise control

Keyless entry

Auto AC with rear vents and PM2.5 filter

Paddle shifters for regen modes

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with auto fold function

45-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

Puddle lamps 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

Connected car tech 6 airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Disc brakes on all wheels

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Hill hold and hill descent control

Rear parking camera with sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS)

Although being the entry-level trim, the Adventure variant gets premium design elements like all-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a leatherette wrapped steering wheel, fabric seats and a parcel tray. It also gets dual 10.25-inch screens, a 6-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable front seats and auto AC with rear vents. Its safety suite is also robust with amenities including 6 airbags, TPMS and rear parking camera with sensors.

In addition to these, the base-spec Harrier EV also comes with a Drift Mode, drive modes including Eco, City and Sport as well as terrain modes such as normal wet and rough.

Adventure S

(Available with the smaller 65 kWh battery pack only)

The one-above-base Adventure S variant gets the following amenities over the Adventure trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Automatic LED headlights Rear centre armrest with cupholders Panoramic sunroof with voice assistance 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system Rain sensing wipers

Driver drowsiness alert system

Automatic defogger

Over the base-spec Adventure variant, the Adventure S trim introduces a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment. It also brings essential safety features like auto headlights and driver drowsiness detection.

Fearless Plus

(Available with both the 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options)

The Fearless Plus variant gets these features over the previous Adventure S trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Sequential LED DRLs with charging indicator

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Rear fog lamp

19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts Wing-type headrests on rear seats

Rear window sunshades

Ambient lighting on dashboard and sunroof

Front armrest with a cooled storage space 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with welcome retract and memory functions

Ventilated front seats

Dual-zone auto AC

Wireless phone charger

65-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

Air purifier with air quality index (AQI) display

Driver-side window auto up/down with anti-pinch mode 10-speaker JBL Black sound system (including 4 tweeters and a subwoofer) 7 airbags (including a knee airbag)

360-degree camera

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Front parking sensors

Rear defogger

In addition to introducing front and rear fog lamps and bigger 19-inch rims, the Fearless Plus variant adds premium convenience features like ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC and wireless phone charger to the Harrier EV. It is also the most affordable variant in the EV’s lineup to get a knee airbag for the driver, a 360-degree camera, a 10-speaker JBL Black sound system and front parking sensors.

Also Read: 2025 Tata Harrier EV Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Scores 5 Stars In Both Adult And Child Safety

Empowered

(Available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack only)

Over the previous Fearless Plus variant, the Empowered trim gets these amenities:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety None Ambient lighting on dashboard and doors

Dual-tone steering wheel

ORVMs with Tata logo projection Boss mode on co-driver’s seat

Powered tailgate with gesture activation

Digital key

Inbuilt Mappls navigation

Memory function on ORVMs 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen

Dolby Atmos surround sound system Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Auto park assist

Digital IRVM with dashcam functions

Transparent mode

Blind spot monitor

In addition to offering a level-2 ADAS, a digital IRVM and transparent bonnet features, the Fearless Plus also gets an electric boss mode, a powered tailgate and memory function on ORVMs over the previous Fearless Plus trim. It further gets a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen and a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. Not just this, but it also gets a Custom terrain mode in addition to the already available Normal, Wet and Rough modes.

Empowered QWD

(Available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack only)

The Empowered QWD variant gets all the features from the previous Empowered trim and enhances it by offering a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup with boost mode and off-road assist. It also gets 6 terrain modes including Normal, Snow/Grass, Mud-ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Custom.

Price And Rivals

Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants of the Tata Harrier EV have been revealed, which range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Prices of the other variants will be unveiled on June 27. The Harrier EV rivals the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.