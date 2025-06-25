All
    2025 Tata Harrier EV Variant-wise Features Explained

    Published On Jun 25, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan

    The Tata Harrier EV is a feature-loaded eSUV that is available in five variants including Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD

    Tata Harrier EV variant-wise features explained

    Tata Motors has recently launched all the rear-wheel-drive variants of the Harrier EV, which is priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The EV is available in 5 broad trims: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD. The carmaker has recently revealed the detailed specifications of the Harrier EV and along with that, it has also uncovered the variant-wise feature distribution, which we have detailed below:

    Adventure

    (Available with the smaller 65 kWh battery pack only)

    Tata Harrier EV connected LED tail lights

    Here’s what the entry-level Adventure variant of the Tata Harrier EV gets:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Projector LED headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Integrated side step

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Roof rails

    • Black roof

    • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

    • Fabric seat upholstery

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Sliding front armrest

    • Front seatback pockets

    • Parcel tray

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

    • 4-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat

    • Cruise control

    • Keyless entry

    • Auto AC with rear vents and PM2.5 filter

    • Paddle shifters for regen modes

    • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with auto fold function

    • 45-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

    • Puddle lamps

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

    • Connected car tech

    • 6 airbags

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

    • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

    • Hill hold and hill descent control

    • Rear parking camera with sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS)

    Although being the entry-level trim, the Adventure variant gets premium design elements like all-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a leatherette wrapped steering wheel, fabric seats and a parcel tray. It also gets dual 10.25-inch screens, a 6-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable front seats and auto AC with rear vents. Its safety suite is also robust with amenities including 6 airbags, TPMS and rear parking camera with sensors.

    In addition to these, the base-spec Harrier EV also comes with a Drift Mode, drive modes including Eco, City and Sport as well as terrain modes such as normal wet and rough. 

    Adventure S

    (Available with the smaller 65 kWh battery pack only)

    Tata Harrier EV automatic headlights

    The one-above-base Adventure S variant gets the following amenities over the Adventure trim:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Automatic LED headlights

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Panoramic sunroof with voice assistance

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Rain sensing wipers

    • Driver drowsiness alert system

    • Automatic defogger

    Over the base-spec Adventure variant, the Adventure S trim introduces a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment. It also brings essential safety features like auto headlights and driver drowsiness detection.

    Fearless Plus

    (Available with both the 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options)

    Tata Harrier EV 19-inch alloy wheels with aero covers

    The Fearless Plus variant gets these features over the previous Adventure S trim:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Sequential LED DRLs with charging indicator

    • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

    • Rear fog lamp

    • 19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts

    • Wing-type headrests on rear seats

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Ambient lighting on dashboard and sunroof

    • Front armrest with a cooled storage space

    • 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with welcome retract and memory functions

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Dual-zone auto AC

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 65-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

    • Air purifier with air quality index (AQI) display

    • Driver-side window auto up/down with anti-pinch mode

    • 10-speaker JBL Black sound system (including 4 tweeters and a subwoofer)

    • 7 airbags (including a knee airbag)

    • 360-degree camera

    • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

    • Front parking sensors

    • Rear defogger

    In addition to introducing front and rear fog lamps and bigger 19-inch rims, the Fearless Plus variant adds premium convenience features like ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC and wireless phone charger to the Harrier EV. It is also the most affordable variant in the EV’s lineup to get a knee airbag for the driver, a 360-degree camera, a 10-speaker JBL Black sound system and front parking sensors. 

    Also Read: 2025 Tata Harrier EV Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Scores 5 Stars In Both Adult And Child Safety

    Empowered

    (Available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack only)

    Tata Harrier EV dashboard

    Over the previous Fearless Plus variant, the Empowered trim gets these amenities:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • None

    • Ambient lighting on dashboard and doors

    • Dual-tone steering wheel

    • ORVMs with Tata logo projection

    • Boss mode on co-driver’s seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture activation

    • Digital key

    • Inbuilt Mappls navigation

    • Memory function on ORVMs

    • 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    • Auto park assist

    • Digital IRVM with dashcam functions

    • Transparent mode

    • Blind spot monitor

    In addition to offering a level-2 ADAS, a digital IRVM and transparent bonnet features, the Fearless Plus also gets an electric boss mode, a powered tailgate and memory function on ORVMs over the previous Fearless Plus trim. It further gets a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen and a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. Not just this, but it also gets a Custom terrain mode in addition to the already available Normal, Wet and Rough modes.

    Empowered QWD

    (Available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack only)

    Tata Harrier EV AWD

    The Empowered QWD variant gets all the features from the previous Empowered trim and enhances it by offering a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup with boost mode and off-road assist. It also gets 6 terrain modes including Normal, Snow/Grass, Mud-ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Custom.

    Price And Rivals

    Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants of the Tata Harrier EV have been revealed, which range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Prices of the other variants will be unveiled on June 27. The Harrier EV rivals the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.

