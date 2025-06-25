2025 Tata Harrier EV Variant-wise Features Explained
Published On Jun 25, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan
The Tata Harrier EV is a feature-loaded eSUV that is available in five variants including Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD
Tata Motors has recently launched all the rear-wheel-drive variants of the Harrier EV, which is priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The EV is available in 5 broad trims: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD. The carmaker has recently revealed the detailed specifications of the Harrier EV and along with that, it has also uncovered the variant-wise feature distribution, which we have detailed below:
Adventure
(Available with the smaller 65 kWh battery pack only)
Here’s what the entry-level Adventure variant of the Tata Harrier EV gets:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Although being the entry-level trim, the Adventure variant gets premium design elements like all-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a leatherette wrapped steering wheel, fabric seats and a parcel tray. It also gets dual 10.25-inch screens, a 6-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable front seats and auto AC with rear vents. Its safety suite is also robust with amenities including 6 airbags, TPMS and rear parking camera with sensors.
In addition to these, the base-spec Harrier EV also comes with a Drift Mode, drive modes including Eco, City and Sport as well as terrain modes such as normal wet and rough.
Adventure S
(Available with the smaller 65 kWh battery pack only)
The one-above-base Adventure S variant gets the following amenities over the Adventure trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Over the base-spec Adventure variant, the Adventure S trim introduces a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment. It also brings essential safety features like auto headlights and driver drowsiness detection.
Fearless Plus
(Available with both the 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options)
The Fearless Plus variant gets these features over the previous Adventure S trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
In addition to introducing front and rear fog lamps and bigger 19-inch rims, the Fearless Plus variant adds premium convenience features like ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC and wireless phone charger to the Harrier EV. It is also the most affordable variant in the EV’s lineup to get a knee airbag for the driver, a 360-degree camera, a 10-speaker JBL Black sound system and front parking sensors.
Empowered
(Available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack only)
Over the previous Fearless Plus variant, the Empowered trim gets these amenities:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
In addition to offering a level-2 ADAS, a digital IRVM and transparent bonnet features, the Fearless Plus also gets an electric boss mode, a powered tailgate and memory function on ORVMs over the previous Fearless Plus trim. It further gets a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen and a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. Not just this, but it also gets a Custom terrain mode in addition to the already available Normal, Wet and Rough modes.
Empowered QWD
(Available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack only)
The Empowered QWD variant gets all the features from the previous Empowered trim and enhances it by offering a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup with boost mode and off-road assist. It also gets 6 terrain modes including Normal, Snow/Grass, Mud-ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Custom.
Price And Rivals
Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants of the Tata Harrier EV have been revealed, which range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Prices of the other variants will be unveiled on June 27. The Harrier EV rivals the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.
