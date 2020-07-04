  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHonda City 2020 Expected Prices: Could It Undercut Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz & Skoda Rapid?

Honda City 2020 Expected Prices: Could It Undercut Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz & Skoda Rapid?

Published On Jul 04, 2020 10:06 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

  • 1878 Views
  • Write a comment

The new City will remain on sale alongside the fourth-gen City and is expected to command a premium over the latter

Honda has opened pre-bookings for the fifth-gen City ahead of its designated mid-July launch. You can reserve yours for Rs 5,000 through Honda’s website and Rs 21,000 if you visit the showroom. The new City is a step up over the previous generation but will command a handsome premium over the older model. That brings us to the question: how much will the 2020 City be priced at? 

First off, you need to know that it will be the only offering in its segment (apart from the Hyundai Verna) to get a diesel powertrain in addition to the petrol unit. Here’s a quick look at the specifications before moving on to an analysis of the expected ex-showroom prices.

Engine

Transmission

Power

Torque

Fuel efficiency as per ARAI

1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol)

6MT

CVT

121PS @ 6600rpm

145Nm@ 4300rpm

MT - 17.8 kmpl

CVT - 18.4 kmpl

1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel)

6MT 

100PS @ 3600rpm

200Nm @1750rpm

24.1 kmpl

2020 Honda City Variants

Petrol

Petrol CVT

Diesel

V

Rs 10.75 lakh

Rs 12.20 lakh

Rs 12 lakh

VX

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 13.30 lakh

ZX

Rs 13.40 lakh

Rs 14.75 lakh

Rs 14.70 lakh

Note: All the above prices are estimates, final prices are likely to vary.

We’re expecting Honda to launch the City at an introductory price to reduce the sticker price shock. At a time of crisis such as this, expect lesser cars to be sold in the next few months.

The City will be loaded with LED illumination units for front and rear, 16-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents and sunblinds for the rear windshield. 

Its direct nemesis will be the Hyundai Verna as its the only other sedan in the segment that gets a diesel engine option. In fact, the Verna’s powertrain combinations are currently unparalleled in its class. 

Before we sign off, here’s a look at the City rival’s (ex-showroom) price range.

2020 Honda City

Fourth-gen City (Petrol only)

Hyundai Verna

Toyota Yaris

Skoda Rapid

Volkswagen Vento

Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 14.75 lakh

Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh

Rs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh

Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh

Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh

Read More on : City on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv.A

Write your Comment on Honda City 2020

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?