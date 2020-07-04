Honda City 2020 Expected Prices: Could It Undercut Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz & Skoda Rapid?

Published On Jul 04, 2020 10:06 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

The new City will remain on sale alongside the fourth-gen City and is expected to command a premium over the latter

Honda has opened pre-bookings for the fifth-gen City ahead of its designated mid-July launch. You can reserve yours for Rs 5,000 through Honda’s website and Rs 21,000 if you visit the showroom. The new City is a step up over the previous generation but will command a handsome premium over the older model. That brings us to the question: how much will the 2020 City be priced at?

First off, you need to know that it will be the only offering in its segment (apart from the Hyundai Verna) to get a diesel powertrain in addition to the petrol unit. Here’s a quick look at the specifications before moving on to an analysis of the expected ex-showroom prices.

Engine Transmission Power Torque Fuel efficiency as per ARAI 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) 6MT CVT 121PS @ 6600rpm 145Nm@ 4300rpm MT - 17.8 kmpl CVT - 18.4 kmpl 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel) 6MT 100PS @ 3600rpm 200Nm @1750rpm 24.1 kmpl

2020 Honda City Variants Petrol Petrol CVT Diesel V Rs 10.75 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12 lakh VX Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh ZX Rs 13.40 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 14.70 lakh

Note: All the above prices are estimates, final prices are likely to vary.

We’re expecting Honda to launch the City at an introductory price to reduce the sticker price shock. At a time of crisis such as this, expect lesser cars to be sold in the next few months.

The City will be loaded with LED illumination units for front and rear, 16-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents and sunblinds for the rear windshield.

Its direct nemesis will be the Hyundai Verna as its the only other sedan in the segment that gets a diesel engine option. In fact, the Verna’s powertrain combinations are currently unparalleled in its class.

Before we sign off, here’s a look at the City rival’s (ex-showroom) price range.

2020 Honda City Fourth-gen City (Petrol only) Hyundai Verna Toyota Yaris Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh

