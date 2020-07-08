Honda City 2020 Feature List Leaked; Gets Feature Loaded Base Variant

Modified On Jul 08, 2020 02:21 PM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

It will be offered in three variants and three powertrain options

New Honda City will be launched on July 15 and will be offered in three trims: V, VX and ZX.

Entry-level V variant is well-equipped, further positioning the City as a premium compact sedan.

The V variant gets 4 airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, cruise control, and a rearview camera.

It gets six airbags and electric sunroof from the mid-spec VX variant.

Only the top-spec City gets Honda’s LaneWatch Camera (for bilnd sport monitoring) and 9-unit LED headlamps.

The new fifth-gen Honda City is due to launch in India on July 15 . While its specifications and new features have already been revealed, the variant-wise details have been leaked ahead of the launch. It will be offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX.

2020 Honda City V: Well equipped entry-level variant

The entry-level V variant of the new City is decently equipped. It gets three-barrel projector halogen headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED rear lamps and a dual-tone interior. In terms of features, it comes with the new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, 4 speakers, cruise control, engine start-stop button with smart key, auto AC with rear vents, and power-adjustable and power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). The steering wheel has tilt and telescopic adjustability.

The City’s V variant will be available with a choice of both petrol-manual and petrol-CVT automatic transmissions. The automatic variant gets paddle shifters, an ECO mode and remote engine start functionality. The City gets 4 airbags (dual front and side), vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, 3-point rear centre seatbelt and a multi-view rear camera as part of its safety features.

2020 Honda City VX: Gets a sunroof; safer than V

Moving onto the mid-spec City, the VX variant comes with a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster with controls mounted on the leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also comes with side curtain airbags - taking the total count to 6 - auto-dimming IRVM, an 8-speaker sound system, auto headlamps and 16-inch dual-tone alloys. The VX variant also offers an electric sunroof.

2020 Honda City ZX: Comfier cabin and more tech

In its highest specification, the City ZX gets a lot more tech and a more premium cabin. It is equipped with Honda’s LaneWatch camera (relays feed from a camera placed under the left side rearview mirror as part of blind spot monitoring), 9 LED array headlamps, LED front fog lamps and auto-folding ORVMs. The cabin now features perforated leather seat upholstery, leather front and rear armrest, soft-touch materials on the dash and the armrests, as well as footwell and console pocket ambient lighting. All four power windows come with anti-pinch and one-touch up/down functionality. In this variant, the windows and sunroof can be remotely opened and closed.

Honda is offering the new City with a choice of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel BS6 engines, both mated to a 6-speed manual shifter. The petrol engine also gets the option of a 7-step CVT automatic. The engine specifications are listed below:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power/Torque 121PS/145Nm 100PS/200Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/ 7-step CVT 6-speed manual

Also read: 2020 Honda City: First Drive

The new Honda City is expected to be priced between Rs 10.75 lakh and Rs 14.70 lakh. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Verna , Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento.

Source

Read More on : Honda City on road price