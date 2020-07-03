Hyundai Venue To Get New Manual Transmission Without A Clutch Pedal

Modified On Jul 04, 2020 11:09 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue

It will be launched with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine variants in July

The Venue’s turbo-petrol manual variants will get a new 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

It allows the driver to manually change gears without the need for a clutch pedal.

iMT technology electronically controls the clutch using a sensor integrated into the gear lever.

The Venue will continue to offer the existing 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic options for the turbo-petrol variants.

Upcoming Kia Sonnet sub-4m will also offer this transmission option.

Hyundai has introduced a new intelligent manual transmission (iMT) in India that will be offered on the Venue sub-compact SUV with its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

How does it work?

The carmaker’s 6-speed iMT allows drivers to change gears manually without a clutch i.e. a two-pedal setup. It features a gear shifter with an intention sensor, hydraulic actuator, and a transmission control unit (TCU). The TCU receives a signal from the shift lever intention that the driver wants to change gears, which then sends a signal to engage the hydraulic actuator. That sends pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate i.e. engaging and disengaging the clutch.

What is its advantage?

A manual gearbox without a clutch pedal offers two key advantages over other relatively inexpensive two-pedal systems such as an AMT. An AMT changes gears in sequence, whether on its own or by a nudge to the gear lever in manual mode. Meanwhile, the iMT allows a driver to change gears with the same freedom as a regular manual transmission.

The iMT system also takes away some of the stress of driving a manual without taking away the driver engagement. Hyundai promises a seamless shift between gears from its new electromechanical clutch.

The Venue debuted Hyundai’s 1.0-litre TGDi turbocharged engine in India. It only seems appropriate that the 120PS sub-4m SUV will be the first Hyundai in India to get the iMT technology. The iMT will not replace the current 6-speed manual transmission option for the Venue’s turbo-petrol variants, but will be sold alongside as an option. This powertrain is also offered with the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. That means there will be a total of three transmission options with the Venue 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

Hyundai is yet to release the prices for its new transmission option for the Venue. The iMT variants will likely be priced somewhere between the regular 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DCT options of the turbo-petrol SUV. Here’s a table for your reference:

Variant Hyundai Venue Turbo MT Hyundai Venue Turbo DCT S Rs 8.46 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh (+ Rs 1.14 lakh) SX Rs 9.79 lakh ----- SX Dual Tone Rs 9.94 lakh ----- SX (O) Rs 10.85 lakh ----- SX (O) Dual Tone Rs 10.95 lakh ----- SX + ----- Rs 11.36 lakh SX+ Dual Tone ----- Rs 11.51 lakh

An iMT option could offer the convenience of two-pedal driving without having to exceed your budget for a DCT automatic.

The Hyundai Venue is also offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both of which will continue to get the same 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual transmission respectively. Currently, the Venue is priced from Rs 6.7 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The upcoming Kia Sonet , which will share its mechanicals with the Venue, will also feature the iMT.

Read More on : Hyundai Venue on road price