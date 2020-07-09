MG Hector Plus Variants Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Jul 09, 2020 05:37 PM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus

The prices of the 6-seater SUV will be announced on July 13

Hector Plus will be offered in three variants: Super, Smart and Sharp.

It gets captain seats, third-row AC vents, and 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard.

Entry-level Super variant to only be offered with the diesel engine.

Smart variant adds the choice of petrol-automatic along with more safety and added comfort.

Top-spec Sharp variant further adds manual petrol mild-hybrid option.

The Hector Plus Sharp is the fully loaded variant with all the comforts the 5-seater SUV has to offer.

The new MG Hector Plus, which is a three-row iteration of the regular Hector, will be launched on July 13 in three variants: Super, Smart and Sharp. The variant-wise features of the 6-seater Hector have now been revealed.

MG Hector Plus Super: Diesel-only entry variant, meets all basic requirements

MG has skipped the 5-seater Hector’s entry-spec Style variant and starts the Hector Plus from the Super variant but only offers it with the diesel engine. It gets all the basic features like LED lighting (except front fog lamps), keyless entry, cruise control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers and steering-mounted controls.

For comfort, it has height-adjustable headrests for all rows of seats, third-row AC vents with fan speed control, as well as front and rear USB charging ports. It has captain seats in the middle row with individual armrests that can slide and recline. The safety equipment on offer includes dual front airbags, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, traction control, electronic stability control, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

MG Hector Plus Smart Variant: Choice of petrol-AT, safer and a few more comforts

Moving one variant up, the Hector Plus gets the option of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. The feature updates for this variant include front side airbags (total four), leatherette upholstery, an electric parking brake (petrol-DCT only), power folding and adjustable ORVMs, 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, telescopic steering adjust, and push button engine start. It also gets MG’s i-SMART connected car tech for the infotainment system and an Infinity sound system (4 speakers + 4 tweeters + a subwoofer). This variant also gets the better-looking dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

MG Hector Plus Sharp Variant: Fully loaded and offered with the petrol mild-hybrid engine

The top-spec feature-loaded Sharp variant of the Hector Plus adds the choice of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology mated to a 6-speed manual. In this variant, the 6-seater Hector now gets a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree around view camera, powered tailgate with leg swipe gesture auto lift, auto climate control, and rain-sensing wipers.

It offers more comforts inside the cabin with features like multi-colour ambient lighting, 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat (except for hybrid variant), and a 7.0-inch digital MID with tyre pressure display in the instrument cluster. The top-spec Hector Plus also offers more safety by adding side curtain airbags (six total), heated ORVMs and auto headlamps.

The details of the powertrain options for the Hector Plus are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild hybrid 2.0-litre diesel Power 143PS 143PS 170PS Torque 250Nm 250Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Variants Smart, Sharp Sharp Super, Smart, Sharp

MG is expected to price the Hector Plus at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variants of the Hector, which is priced between Rs 12.73 lakh and Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Gravitas with a 7-seater version slated to arrive later.

