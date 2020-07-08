MG Hector Plus Expected Prices: Can It Undercut Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV500 & Upcoming Tata Gravitas?

Modified On Jul 08, 2020 10:52 AM By Dhruv.A for MG Hector Plus

Equipped with an extra row of seats and a couple of cosmetic and feature upgrades over the Hector, how much premium can the Hector Plus command over the latter?

MG Motor is all set to launch the Hector Plus on July 13. Its bookings have already commenced for a token amount of Rs 50,000. If you have booked one or are planning to, how much can you expect to loosen your purse strings? We give you an insight into the expected prices of the Hector’s six-seat version.

Before we begin, here’s a quick refresher on the Hector Plus’ powertrains.

1.5-litre, 4-cylinder 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder with 48V Mild Hybrid 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel Power 143PS@5,000rpm 143PS@5,000rpm 170PS@3,750rpm Torque 250Nm@1,600 to 3,600rpm 250Nm@1,600 to 3,600rpm 350@1,750 to 2,500rpm Transmission 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol with dual-clutch transmission 1.5-litre Petrol with 48V Mild Hybrid with a manual gearbox 2.0-litre Diesel with a manual gearbox Super Rs 15.99 lakh Smart Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Sharp Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

Note: All the above prices are ex-showroom estimates. Final prices are likely to vary.

MG Motor is likely to price the Hector Plus at a premium of around Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh over the 5-seat variant. The Hector Plus receives a few cosmetic updates, an extra row of seating complemented with a single additional feature: a hands-free tailgate opening system that works when you make a swiping gesture from your leg under the rear overhang. Other features like a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, 10.4-inch touchscreen, six airbags and front parking sensors are borrowed from the Hector.

Before we sign off, let’s also take a look at the ex-showroom prices of the MG Hector Plus’ prime rivals.

MG Hector Plus MG Hector Mahindra XUV500 Toyota Innova Crysta Tata Gravitas (Upcoming) Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Rs 12.92 lakh to Rs 18.01 lakh Rs 13.20 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 23.63 lakh Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

