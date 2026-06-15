Brazil-Spec Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Compared With The Existing Indian Model

Hyundai has unveiled the next-generation avatar of the i20 premium hatchback in the Brazilian market. The new i20 truly stands apart from its outgoing iteration, in terms of design and equipment. It possibly looks bigger with a much sharper design and also has a very futuristic interior. Well, the India-spec i20 hatchback is also poised to receive an update, likely in 2027, and now that we’ve got an idea of how the new generation of the i20 would be, let’s run a quick comparison between the new avatar with the existing one:

Design

Front

The new generation Hyundai i20 comes with a new design language with an all-new front look, with new LED headlamps and boomerang-styled LED DRLs, connected by a lightbar in between . On the India-spec i20, the grille is bigger, and headlamps have DRLs integrated in them. The bonnet is now a single unit that extends till the nose of the i20, and the Hyundai logo now sits on top of it, unlike the India-spec i20.

Side

The new i20 has a different and a much edgier silhouette as compared to the outgoing model. The window line rises towards the end of the car. The rear quarter window is also missing on the new i20. Coming down, it gets body coloured door handles with passive entry for the front, and gets an all-black wheel arch cladding which gives it a crossover look. The India-spec i20 has a lot of cuts and creases around the door panel, while the newer one has clean lines.

Rear

At the rear, the new i20 feels dramatically changed with that squared-off rear hatch, minimal looks, smooth lines across the rear, taillamps which are C-shaped inside the unit and the taillamps get the LED strip which gets connected across the hatch as compared to individual units on the India-spec i20. The bumper is also revamped, with reverse light and rear fog lamps getting integrated into them.

Interior

The interior of the Brazil-spec Hyundai i20 gets a completely new look, with the screens now placed directly towards the driver, which makes it feel like a cockpit. The interior gets grey and beige dual-tone colours theme with a new layout for AC controls, which is vertically placed and are touch-based controls as compared to the physical buttons on the India-spec i20. The air-con vents are now vertical, as compared to smoothly integrated vents in the India-spec i20, which honestly feels better.

We got a new steering wheel for the new-gen i20 with the Morse-code logo on the horn pad, as we have seen in the Venue and Verna. Door handles are also redesigned with a circular shape instead of the conventional design in the India-spec i20. The seat design has also changed and the new i20 appears to gain more back support and cushioning for the occupants.

Features & Safety

The Brazil-spec i20 is equipped with features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, connected car technology, wireless phone charger. paddle-shifters, and a keyless entry with push-button start/stop. The India-spec i20 also has similar features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, a more premium 7-speaker Bose sound system and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, both the Brazil-spec and the India-spec i20 get 6 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, rear parking camera with sensors, rear wiper and washer. On top of these, the Brazil version brings electronic parking brakes with auto-hold (EPB), and all-wheel disc brakes..

ADAS! A primary difference between the international and Indian version of the Hyundai i20 is the inclusion of level-2 ADAS ( Adavanced Driver Assistance System). While it is being offered in the former, it is unlikely to be present in the Indian version for this segment. However, we won’t mind being surprised!

Powertrain

The Brazil-spec and the India-spec Hyundai i20 have a 1-litre turbo petrol engine in common. Other than that, the former gets a 1-litre naturally aspirated flex fuel engine while the Indian version gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Here are the detailed specifications of India-spec i20 powertrain:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Transmission 5-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 83 PS (MT) / 88PS (CVT) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 114 Nm 172 Nm

*MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

Price & Rivals

The new Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in mid-2027 in India. When it arrives in India, it is likely to be priced around Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The current Hyundai i20 competes with other premium hatchbacks like the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza and is going to be a very competitive and feature-packed option, once the new generation arrives.