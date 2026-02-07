All
    Top India Car News Of The Week: Nissan Gravite Launch Date Out, MG Majestor Launched As MG Rakan In Kuwait, Hyundai i20 Now Cheaper And More

    MG, Tata, Nissan, Volkswagen and Hyundai, all saw action this week

    Published On Feb 07, 2026 12:01 PM By Ved

    10.2K Views
    CD Weekly Wrap

    The past week saw a bunch of exciting news and reveals, with Nissan confirming the Gravite’s launch date, Volkswagen commencing bookings for its new India flagship to even a popular hatchback becoming cheaper! If you had missed any of this action, here is a low down of all the buzz from last week:

    MG Rakan Revealed In Kuwait; Previews Majestor’s Interior

    Early on Monday, MG took wraps off the Rakan for Kuwait, which is just a different name for the brand’s next product in India, the Majestor. With the Rakan, we got to see an aggressive design language, along with a plush new interior which could be seen on the Indian version as well. Here are all the details of this new full-size SUV, which is set for its unveiling next week.

    MG Majestor

    Tata Commences Deliveries For Punch Facelift!

    After a lot of hype and competitive pricing at launch, Tata Motors commenced deliveries for the Punch facelift on Tuesday. With a heavily reworked design, updated interior and a brand-new more powerful turbo-petrol engine under the hood, the Punch makes for a compelling case for sure! Read more about the new Punch facelift here.

    Tata Punch

    Nissan Gravite Launch Date Confirmed

    After some delay, Nissan has finally given us confirmation of the launch date of its next product, which is a 7-seater MPV named Gravite. Based on the same underpinnings as the Renault Triber, it will aim to finally inject some excitement into the Nissan brand and will cater to buyers seeking an affordable, spacious and family-friendly MPV. You can checkout the Gravite’s launch details here.

    Nissan Gravite

    Volkswagen Opens Bookings For Tayron R-Line

    The action continued with Volkswagen formally opening bookings for its latest flagship SUV in India, called the Tayron R-Line. Bringing with itself a modern and sophisticated design, high-quality interior and cutting-edge technology, it could turn out to be a popular choice among enthusiasts in the segment looking for a family-oriented SUV which also drives well. In case you had your eyes on one, here are the details you need to know to book it.

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line

    Hyundai i20 Now More Affordable; Base Variant Makes A Comeback!

    Ending the week on a sweet note for hatchback buyers, Hyundai re-introduced the base ‘Era’ variant on its i20, bringing down its starting price to just Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with this, the carmaker also slashed prices of the Magna and Magna Executive trims as well, and launched a new accessory to make the package more appealing. You can check out this story to know more about what all has changed.

    Hyundai i20

