7 New Cars Expected To Be Revealed / Launched In January 2026

2026 is promising to start with a bang for the Indian automotive industry with as many as seven new unveilings / launches expected in the first month itself. The series of models includes the return of some popular nameplates, while also introducing us to some all-new offerings in the form of a new sub-4m MPV and an electric vehicle from India’s top carmaker. Here’s the complete list:

2026 Kia Seltos

Launch On: January 2, 2026

Expected Price: Rs 11.20 lakh onwards

Towards the end of 2025, we got our first look at the second-generation Kia Seltos in its flesh. With the generation update, the Kia SUV has not only gotten a more menacing appearance, but is more kitted out as well, with highlights being dual 12.3-inch displays, a touchscreen for climate controls, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its production has begun at Kia’s plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and is set to go on sale in early January 2026. Kia will continue to offer the compact SUV with the same set of petrol and diesel powertrains as the previous-gen model. We have already covered the exact variant-wise powertrain option in detail to help you pick the right variant for your needs.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Launch On: January 5, 2026

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh onwards

After umpteen spy shots, the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 – which will now be known as the Mahindra XUV 7XO – is now set for a launch in early January 2026 and its bookings are already open both online and at Mahindra dealerships. The XUV 7XO has been spotted multiple times with fresh design touches and interior updates. Key changes include a triple-screen layout, a 2-spoke steering wheel, refreshed lighting elements, and a revised cabin upholstery. Mahindra is likely to offer the XUV 7XO with the same set of engine-gearbox combo as the pre-facelift model. We have also mentioned the top 10 features the XUV 7XO could borrow from the XEV 9S, which is the electric equivalent of the XUV700.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Launch: Early January 2026

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

If there’s one car that’s waiting for its launch for a long time, it’s the Maruti e Vitara. The carmaker recently held an event for the media where it revealed all the important information about its first-ever EV, including its powertrain and claimed range, features, and safety tech. Top amenities on board include an all-digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, up to seven airbags, and Level-2 ADAS. The e Vitara was recently crash tested by the Bharat NCAP where it passed with flying colours. We have also covered all the important information of the electric SUV, including its delivery timeline and buying options in detail.

Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol

Expected Launch: Mid-January 2026

Expected Price: Rs 13 lakh

The last month of 2025 witnessed the unveiling of the petrol-powered versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari. After years of speculations, Tata has finally introduced a petrol engine on two of its popular SUV nameplates while also bringing out a few other changes. Both the Harrier and Safari get a new red shade, a fresh cabin theme, some new variants, and a handful of additional features too. Tata has equipped the two SUVs with the same 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine as the 2025 Sierra, although with a slightly higher output. However, the Harrier and Safari petrol variants miss out on the automatic gearbox that’s available with the petrol-powered Sierra.

Facelifted Skoda Kushaq

Expected Launch: Mid-January 2026

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

One of the most anticipated launches of 2026 is that of the facelifted Skoda Kushaq. The compact SUV was launched back in 2021, and is set to get its first major refresh in January 2026 in our market. Based on the spy shots, the updated Kushaq is likely to feature all-LED lighting, a redesigned dashboard, a revised upholstery, and some extra amenities. You could expect Skoda to provide it with a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and even some ADAS functions. That said, we don’t think the carmaker will make any alterations to the powertrain department of the SUV over the current-spec model.

Nissan Gravite

Expected Debut: Mid-January 2026

Expected Price: Rs 6.20 lakh

It was recently that the Renault Triber-based Nissan Gravite sub-4m crossover MPV was teased for the first time. Based on the teasers and a few spy images, it’s been confirmed that the Gravite will have a slightly different design over its donor vehicle, with notable changes being a redesigned grille and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Expect it to have a different cabin theme as well to further set it apart from the Renault Triber. That said, both the MPVs will share features such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, six airbags (as standard), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It will likely have the same powertrain as the Triber, although we are hoping Nissan will offer it with a turbo-petrol engine as well.

2026 Renault Duster

Debut On: January 26, 2026

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

One of the oldest compact SUV nameplates in India is that of the Renault Duster. The French brand is gearing up to introduce the third-generation Duster in India soon, and will be showcasing it on Republic Day, 2026. One of the SUV’s latest teasers showed connected LED tail lights, eyebrow-like LED DRLs, and roof rails on the India-spec version. Expect the new Duster’s cabin to have some premium elements in the form of a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless phone charger, an all-digital driver’s display, and ambient lighting as well. Its safety kit is likely to comprise six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a TPMS, and ADAS. Renault is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the India-spec model, but in its international guise, the Duster comes with various engine-gearbox options, including a strong-hybrid setup and even an LPG unit.

These are all the new cars that are either set to debut or go on sale in India in January 2026. Which of these are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom