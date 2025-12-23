10 Features Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO Could Borrow From XEV 9S

The XEV 9S is one of the most feature-rich Mahindra SUVs, and the XUV 7XO might soon share that title…

Mahindra’s next major step in the SUV space is launching the facelifted version of the popular XUV700, which will be called the XUV 7XO. The successor of the XUV700 is poised to bring premium tech and comfort features also seen in the electric XEV 9S and even other EVs like the BE 6 and XEV 9e. What this means is that SUV buyers who were looking to bring home the XUV 7XO will now get access to even more premium features.

Here’s a deep dive into the 10 key features the XUV 7XO is expected to inherit from the XEV 9S, and what each contributes to the driving experience and passenger comfort.

Three Displays

A defining feature of the XEV 9S (first introduced in the XEV 9e) is its triple 12.3-inch screen dashboard layout, featuring a digital instrument cluster, a large central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger-side screen.

This setup transforms the dash into a connected, interactive cockpit. The entertainment screen can be used to play games, watch movies, order groceries, and a lot more, while the central infotainment is mainly for your music controls, maps, etc.

Mahindra has teased the upcoming 7XO’s cabin, and here’s a closer look at it.

Rear Ventilated Seats

The XUV 7XO might also get rear ventilated seats that ensure a comfortable experience during the hot summers. The XUV700 used to come with ventilated front seats, and the XUV 7XO is expected to get both, front and rear ventilation. So for those who like spending time in the rear, this feature might be a great addition.

16-Speaker Harman Kardon Audio System

One of the most talked-about audio upgrades in Mahindra’s EV lineup is the 1400 W, 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos support, first seen on the XEV 9e.

In a segment where 8 to 12 speaker systems are common, this immersive sound setup will make the XUV 7XO stand out, whether you’re playing your favorite tracks or watching movies on long journeys.

Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting

Ambient lighting is crucial in setting a premium cabin mood. On the XEV series, lighting systems adjust colours and sync with driving modes.

With the XUV 7XO expected to get multi-colour ambient lighting, occupants will enjoy a nicer environment, customizable to mood or driving scenario, a detail often found on luxury vehicles.

Along with this, it might also get lighting strips around the panoramic sunroof which changes colours according to the ambient lighting.

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Integration

The XEV 9S gets a BYOD entertainment slot that lets second-row passengers mount and connect their own tablets or devices. This feature will be available with the XUV 7XO, further elevating the second row experience.

Powered Co-Driver Seat (with Boss Mode)

A standout comfort feature that’s been generating buzz is the powered adjustment of the front passenger seat, known as Boss Mode.

This allows rear passengers, especially in chauffeur-driven scenarios, to increase legroom electronically by moving the front passenger seat forward. It’s a subtle luxury touch that elevates rear-seat comfort, especially on long drives.

The XUV700 only offers a powered driver seat, while the 7XO will get both a powered driver and co-driver seat.

AR (Augmented Reality) Head-Up Display

The XEV 9S offers an AR-based head-up display that projects essential information like speed and navigation directly onto the windshield, reducing driver distraction.

Bringing this tech to the XUV 7XO is a big deal as it really amps up the driving experience. Instead of glancing down at instruments, drivers can keep their eyes glued to the road while enhancing both safety and convenience.

Powered Tailgate

On the XEV 9S, a powered tailgate with gesture controls is part of the convenience package, and we expect the XUV 7XO to also get this premium feature. This will translate to hands-free opening and closing of the rear boot, particularly helpful when loading luggage and groceries.

Rear Wireless Charger

Smartphones are our 24/7 companions, and keeping them charged on the go is important. In the XEV lineup, wireless charging is available for front and rear occupants, depending on the variant. The XUV 7XO is likely to include a rear wireless charger, meaning passengers in the back don’t have to juggle cords. In an era where connectivity and productivity matter on the move, this is a subtle but valuable addition.

NFC Car Unlocking

One of the more futuristic features from the XEV 9S is NFC-based car unlocking, which lets you use a smartphone or key card to access the vehicle without a physical key.

If this makes its way to the XUV 7XO, it will make a shift toward seamless digital access. Also, if you are a tech-savvy buyer, this feature will be a clear perk.

Bonus - Auto Park Assist

Perhaps one of the most practical tech boosts is the Auto Park Assist system, which can handle tight parallel parking maneuvers autonomously.

For a big SUV like the XUV 7XO, this reduces driver stress in urban environments and tight parking lots. In addition to this, we can obviously expect Mahindra to offer ADAS features and a 360-degree camera as driving aids.

Which feature did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, check out the 10 features that the XUV 7XO could get over the XUV700. And if you had your eyes on the XUV 7XO, you can now pre-book it and here’s a detailed guide on how to do the same.

All images used are of Mahindra XEV 9S for reference