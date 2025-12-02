Maruti e Vitara: ARAI-Claimed Range, Delivery Timelines, Charging And Aftersales Support Explained

The Maruti e Vitara, which is the carmaker’s first-ever all-electric offering, will compete with other established compact SUV EVs like the Hyundai Creta Electric

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been showcased in India once again. And while Maruti has not announced its prices yet, it has revealed a few crucial details about the upcoming electric SUV, including its claimed range, booking details and delivery timelines as well as charging support and sales model.

Maruti e Vitara: Variants On Offer

The Maruti e Vitara will be offered in 3 broad variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The base model will be available only with the smaller battery pack, while the top two will get the larger one.

Variants Battery Pack Delta 49 kWh Zeta 61 kWh Alpha 61 kWh

Maruti e Vitara: ARAI-claimed Range Revealed

The Maruti e Vitara is available with two battery pack options, both of which are mated to an electric motor mounted on the front axle.The carmaker has announced the electric SUV will be capable of returning an ARAI-claimed range of up to 543 km. Here are the details:

Specification 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed range 344km(WLTP) 543 km(ARAI) Drivetrain FWD^ FWD^

^FWD - front-wheel-drive

*AWD - all-wheel-drive

While the India-spec e Vitara is available in the FWD setup only, Suzuki offers the international-spec model in a dual-motor option as well.

Maruti e Vitara: How You Can Buy It?

There are 3 ways you can bring home the Maruti e Vitara. Details are as follows:

Parameters Note Battery As A Service Similar to what MG offers with its cars, one would have to pay a fee for the battery pack of the car. Subscription Where you pay monthly rents for pre-specified tenures to use the car. After the tenure is over, you can either return it or buy the vehicle. Buying The Entire Vehicle As it suggests, you can buy the entire vehicle as a whole with no strings attached.

Maruti e Vitara: Charging And Aftersales Support

Obviously, the e Vitara is the carmaker’s first all-electric vehicle and it needs to ensure that all bases are covered for owners to have peace-of-mind. And in this regard, the carmaker is ensuring no stone is left unturned. The carmaker has set up over 2,000 Maruti-exclusive charging stations in over 1,100 cities. This was made possible thanks to 13 charging point aggregators.

In addition to that, Maruti has also introduced the ‘e for me’ app, where you can access 70 percent of the fast chargers across the country. Down the road, Maruti plans to introduce over 2000 Maruti-exclusive charging points and is planning to have a charging station every 5 to 10 km in major cities.

Last but not least, to ensure peaceful ownership, Maruti has said over 1,500 of its workshops are now EV-ready.

Maruti e Vitara: Delivery Timeline

While bookings are yet to officially commence, Maruti Suzuki has announced that deliveries for the e Vitara are set to commence in 2026.

Maruti e Vitara: Overview

The e Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s first-ever all-electric offering for India. It is a compact SUV that will be sold in both domestic and international markets. The Maruti e Vitara’s production has already been underway at the carmaker’s plant in Gujarat since August 2025, when it was flagged off by one of India’s top officials.

When it comes to the electric SUV’s design, Maruti has provided it with plenty of premium touches to make it stylish. These include LED projector headlights with Y-shaped LED DRLs, aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights with Y-shaped lighting elements. Our image gallery will give you a closer look at its design details.

Its cabin features a dual-tone black and tan theme, a semi-leatherette seat upholstery (in matching shades as the cabin theme), and a 2-spoke steering wheel. There is a generous use of piano-black and brushed-silver finishes for the centre console, on the steering wheel, around the AC vents, and even for the gear selector.

The main highlight on the inside, though, is the dual-display setup. Maruti has provided it with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display. Other features on board include a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a PM2.5 cabin air filter, and ambient lighting. We have also listed out seven features the e Vitara gets over the Maruti Grand Vitara.

The e Vitara’s safety suite comprises up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and front and rear parking sensors. It is also the only second Maruti car, apart from the Victoris, to get Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Notably, the e Vitara has also scored an impressive 5 star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, the details of which you can read here.

Maruti e Vitara Competitors

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara fights it out with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and also the Tata Curvv EV. It will soon fend off competition from the upcoming Tata Sierra EV as well.