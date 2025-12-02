2025 Maruti e Vitara Scores A 5-star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The e Vitara has become the fourth Maruti car to get a full 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP tests following the Dzire, Victoris and Invicto

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has secured a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. It has now become the fourth Maruti offering after the Dzire, Victoris and the Invicto to score a perfect score in the safety assessments. To jog your memory, the India-made e Vitara had secured a 4-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests. The e Vitara has got 5 stars in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection in the BNCAP test. Here’s a detailed look at the results:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

31.49/32 Points

Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 15.49/16 points

Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

In the frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph, the Maruti e Vitara offered ‘good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. The protection to the driver’s chest was rated as ‘adequate’, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated ‘good’. Maruti’s first-ever electric SUV showed ‘good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s thighs and pelvis region, while both tibias of the driver received ‘adequate’ protection in this crash test. The same for the co-driver was rated to be ‘good’. The driver’s feet received a ‘good’ protection rating.

When crash tested from the side against a deformable barrier at 50 kmph, the e Vitara offered the driver ‘good’ protection to all parts of the driver.

In the side pole test, the result was the same as in the side impact test with ‘good’ protection to all the body areas.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

43/49 Points

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle Assessment score: 7/13 points

18-month Old Child

The e Vitara achieved 12 out of 12 points when it was tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child.

3-year Old Child

For a 3-year-old child, the electric SUV was given a perfect score of 12 out of 12 points.

The Bharat NCAP fact sheet provides limited detail about the protection offered to child occupants compared to the Global NCAP result sheet, particularly regarding the head, chest, and neck performance in various crash tests.

Maruti e Vitara Safety Features

The e Vitara is equipped with seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Maruti has also equipped it with a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake as well as front and rear parking sensors. You can read more about the India-spec e Vitara here.

Maruti e Vitara Price And Rivals

Maruti is expected to price the e Vitara from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The carmaker has already been producing the electric SUV at its Gujarat plant since August 2025. It will take on the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV as well.