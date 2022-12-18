Published On Dec 18, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

Maruti dominates the CNG space in India but now faces competition from the likes of Tata as well

With the growing awareness towards a cleaner environment, many carmakers have chosen to take the relatively greener path by introducing CNG versions of their existing models. This list only grew thicker in 2022 with the additions of the likes of the Tata Tiago and Tigor, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

Here’s a look at all the models and monikers which got a CNG version for the first time in 2022:

1) Tata Tiago and Tigor

Tiago CNG Tigor CNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73PS Torque 95Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.49km/kg

2022’s first CNG launch came in the form of the Tiago-Tigor duo.

Tata became the first carmaker to offer the optional CNG kit on higher-specced trims of a car in India.

It is also the first and still the only brand to provide a direct ‘CNG mode’ start option.

The Tiago gets the relatively greener fuel alternative in five trims: XE, XM, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ DT.

Tata is offering the Tigor CNG in four trims: XM, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ DT. The last two trims also get the optional leatherette pack for a premium of up to Rs 20,000. The XM variant was introduced a few months after the sedan’s CNG version was launched.

Tata launched the Tiago and Tigor CNG with a starting price of Rs 6.1 lakh and Rs 7.7 lakh, respectively.

2) Maruti Dzire

Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77PS Torque 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 31.12km/kg

While Maruti was offering the older Tour S version of its sedan, for commercial use only, with a factory-fitted CNG option, the Dzire CNG became available to private buyers in its latest avatar.

The Dzire CNG came out in March 2022, becoming the only sedan in Maruti’s lineup to get the optional kit. Its prices started from Rs 8.14 lakh onwards.

Maruti provides the CNG option on the mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims of the sub-4m sedan.

3) Maruti Swift

Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77PS Torque 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 30.90km/kg

Another model that entered Maruti’s CNG portfolio in 2022 was the Swift, arriving in August at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh.

It shares its powertrain with the Dzire CNG and even comes in the same mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims but offers a slightly lower mileage compared to the Dzire CNG.

It rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios which had already been available with a CNG option for some time.

4) Maruti Baleno

Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77.5PS Torque 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 30.61km/kg

Maruti introduced the optional CNG kit on its NEXA range with the Baleno, making it the first in its segment to offer it, with prices kicking off from Rs 8.28 lakh onwards.

The relatively greener fuel option is available with the mid-spec Delta and Zeta trims of the premium hatchback.

While it shares its powertrain with the Swift CNG, its claimed mileage sees a marginal dip.

5) Maruti XL6

Engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Power 88PS Torque 121.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.32km/kg

Another model from Maruti’s NEXA outlet which got a CNG option alongside the Baleno was the XL6. Maruti priced the XL6 CNG at Rs 12.24 lakh at the time of its launch.

Even though the Ertiga MPV, the XL6’s base of origin, has been offered with a CNG-kit for the longest time, it was only recently introduced on the premium avatar.

You can have the optional kit only on the entry-level Zeta trim of the MPV which shares its powertrain with the Ertiga.

6) Toyota Glanza

Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77.5PS Torque 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 30.61km/kg

Shortly after the Maruti Baleno CNG went on sale, its Toyota counterpart, the Glanza, was given the optional kit as well, with prices starting from Rs 8.43 lakh onwards.

Toyota is offering the relatively cleaner fuel option on the mid-spec S and G trims of the premium hatchback, which comes in the identical specifications as the Maruti Baleno.

7) Tata Tiago NRG

Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73PS Torque 95Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.49km/kg

Tata’s latest CNG launch was the Tiago NRG. It gets the same powertrain as the standard Tiago CNG.

It is offered in both the XT and XZ trims of the crossover.

At the time of launch, its range kicked off from Rs 7.4 lakh onwards.

More To Come

While the CNG space saw a lot of action in 2022, the following year is also expected to be packed with new launches in this segment as many carmakers are already working on the CNG-equipped versions of their existing models. The list includes Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Brezza, and possibly Kia Carens and Sonet too.

