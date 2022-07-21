CNG Growing In Popularity For Carmakers, 8,000 Refuelling Stations To Be Active By 2024

Published On Jul 21, 2022 01:25 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

Of the lot, over 1,300 outlets were established in FY21-22, the highest ever for such a period thus far

While electric vehicles have climbed up on the priority list of carmakers only recently, many car manufacturers have for long been offering CNG models in India. However, the ratio of number of CNG models on Indian roads to CNG stations hasn’t been at the desired level. Fortunately, this will change soon thanks to the addition of new CNG pumps in multiple cities.

New CNG Stations In India And Government’s Future Plans

While the number of CNG stations haven’t really matched desired levels in India, the upward trajectory of establishing more such outlets has already begun, with 166 more stations joining the list in July 2022. These are in addition to the over 1,300 stations set up in the financial year 2021-22, the highest ever for such a period.

While there are over 4,500 CNG stations in India currently, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated that the government will be increasing the number of CNG outlets to 8,000 units in the next two years.

Carmakers And Their Take On The Greener Fuel Alternative

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, achieved one lakh cumulative sales of its CNG models in March 2022. At that time, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, had said, “With the Government's target to reach 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, we expect the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust. As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles.”

Back in early 2022, when Tata ventured into offering CNG cars with the Tiago-Tigor duo, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The demand for both economical personal mobility as well as greener, emission-friendly mobility is rapidly rising. With this foray in the fast growing segment of CNG powered vehicles, we are offering more choice to our discerning customers. Our iCNG range offers a delightful experience with incredible performance, a wide range of premium features, upmarket interiors and uncompromised safety. Developed on the 4-pillars of Design, Performance, Safety and Technology, the feature rich iCNG technology will further expand the appeal of our popular ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs to open new vistas for growth.”

Another carmaker that offers CNG cars in India from the factory is Hyundai. In June 2022, when Hyundai added a new CNG variant to the Aura’s line-up, the marque had stated that it “produces around 6,000 units of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura CNG combined per month and is happy with their sales performance. The introduction of the sedan’s new CNG variant is only going to improve these figures.”

CNG Cars In India

As far as CNG cars are concerned, there are currently nine models in Maruti’s line-up with the greener fuel option and they are: Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon R, Eeco, Dzire, Ertiga, Super Carry and Dzire Tour S (last two are commercial vehicles). Hyundai and Tata offer two models each with the CNG kit, namely, the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and Tiago and Tigor.

In the coming months, a lot more cars are slated to come with the CNG option including the Maruti Baleno and Brezza, Toyota Glanza, and the Kia Sonet and Carens.

