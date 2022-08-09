Published On Aug 09, 2022 01:48 PM By Rohit for Tata Tigor

The new variant drops down the Tigor CNG’s starting price by Rs 50,000

Tata now retails the Tigor CNG in three trims: XM, XZ and XZ+.

The base-spec XM trim is offered in four shades: white, grey, blue and red.

Its features list includes a basic four-speaker music system and manual AC.

It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine (making 73PS in CNG guise), paired to a 5-speed MT.

The Tata Tigor CNG’s lineup now starts at Rs 7.40 lakh, thanks to the launch of a new base-spec XM variant. The greener sedan is now available in three trims: XM, XZ, and XZ+. Tata is offering the new variant in four shades: Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red.

With the new base variant, the Tigor CNG is more affordable by Rs 50,000 (Tigor XZ CNG costs Rs 7.90 lakh). For the reduced price, the XM trim misses out on fog lamps, tweeters, push-button start/stop, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors). That said, Tata has equipped the XM variant with a basic four-speaker Harman sound system, manual AC, and all four power windows. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, corner stability control, and rear parking sensors.

No changes have been made under the hood of the sedan. It carries on with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 5-speed AMT. In the CNG guise, the same engine’s output stands at 73PS. The CNG trims only come with the 5-speed MT.

The Tigor CNG’s direct rivals are the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura’s CNG variants. Its prices now range from Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Tata Tigor AMT