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    Mahindra Thar OG Vs Maruti Jimny: How Different Are These Iconic Off-Roaders?

    Both SUVs bring enough character to the table to make the decision super easy.

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 23, 2026 19:00 IST
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    Published OnSep 23, 2026 19:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 23, 2026 19:00 IST
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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG vs Maruti Jimny

    Mahindra has just launched the 2026 Thar OG in India, with refreshed styling, a few new features, stronger performance and a revised variant lineup. While the changes are subtle, and the Thar remains iconic in its own right, one car it has always been compared with is the Maruti Jimny

    Both the Thar OG and Jimny sit at opposite ends of the off-roader spectrum, but both also offer a retro-cool design and an iconic reputation. In this story, we compare both SUVs and see if the new Thar OG should be in your garage:

    Price

    Model

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG

    Maruti Jimny

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh

    • Interestingly, the Thar OG is both the most affordable and most expensive car in this comparison, as it offers a wider range of variants and powertrain combinations than the Jimny.

    • The Thar OG, being a popular and new product, may not have any offers, while the Jimny has some attractive deals on offer, which could lower its on-road price significantly.

    • If you want to take a look at the Thar OG’s variant-wise pricing, head on to this link.

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG

    Maruti Jimny

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3985 mm

    +10 mm

    Width

    1870 mm

    1645 mm

    +225 mm

    Height

    1855 mm

    1720 mm

    +135 mm

    Wheelbase

    2450 mm

    2590 mm

    (-140 mm)

    • It's no surprise that the Thar OG dwarfs the Jimny’s dainty proportions with significantly larger dimensions.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG
    Maruti Jimny

    • However, the Maruti’s longer wheelbase and extra set of doors will make it a far more practical car to live with.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG
    Maruti Jimny

    Colour Options

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG

    Maruti Jimny

    Everest White

    Pearl Arctic White

    Galaxy Grey

    Granite Grey

    Tango Red

    Sizzling Red*

    Deep Forest

    Nexa Blue

    Stealth Black

    Bluish Black

    Battleship Grey

    Kinetic Yellow^

    Jeans Blue (NEW)

    -

    Artemis Silver (NEW)

    -

    *Optional dual-tone scheme with black roof available; ^Dual-tone scheme as standard

    • With this update, the Thar OG now offers 8 colour options, giving it an edge over the Jimny’s 6. Take a closer look at them here.

    • However, in terms of uniqueness, the Jimny has a trump card with its bright and bold Kinetic Yellow shade and dual-tone paint options.

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG

    Maruti Jimny

    LED Headlamps

    ✅(Projector)

    ✅(Projector)

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    ✅ 

    ❌ 

    LED Fog lamps

    Wheels

    19-inch diamond-cut alloys

    15-inch grey alloys

    ORVMs

    Unpainted

    Gloss-black

    Side step

    LED Taillamps

    Cabin theme

    Brown and black

    Black

    Leatherette seat upholstery

    50:50 split-folding rear seats

    Rear AC vents

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Instrument cluster

    Analogue with coloured MID

    Analogue with monochrome MID

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    ✅(9-inch)

    Android Auto

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wireless)

    Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wired)

    ✅(wireless)

    Sound system

    6-speaker (4 speaker + 2 tweeters)

    4-speaker ARKAMYS

    Automatic climate control

    Wireless phone charger

    Power-adjustable ORVMs

    Cruise control

    Headlamp washer

    Steering-mounted controls

    Power-adjustable ORVMs

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold assist (HHA)

    Hill descent control (HDC)

    Rear view camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Rear only)

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    Brake locking differential (BLD)

    • In terms of their equipment, both SUVs offer a lot of features to add comfort and convenience.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG
    Maruti Jimny

    • The Thar OG adds some lavish touches like a larger touchscreen infotainment, a better sound system, LED taillamps, a wireless phone charger, front parking sensors and larger alloy wheels.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG
    Maruti Jimny

    • That said, the Jimny also gets some exclusive features such as wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, headlamp washers and auto headlamps.

    • Safety-wise too, both SUVs are closely matched. The second-generation Thar had previously scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, while the India-spec Jimny is yet to be crash-tested by any agency.

    • For more details on the variant-wise features of the Thar OG, here is a detailed explainer.

    What’s New In The Thar OG…

    Changes in this update are not just limited to its feature list. Check out this comparison with the outgoing version for more details.

    Powertrain Options

    Specification

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG

    Maruti Jimny

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion

    1.5-litre diesel 

    2.2-litre diesel mHawk

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    162 PS

    119 PS

    152 PS

    105 PS

    Torque

    330 Nm

    300 Nm

    330 Nm

    134 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT/4-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

    Four-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

    • The Thar OG easily wins in the powertrain department, offering a much more diverse and powerful set of engines.

    • It’s worth noting that the 6-speed gearboxes of the Thar OG will be a lot more useful if you drive on the highways a lot. In this aspect, the Jimny’s 4-speed automatic transmission feels especially dated and slow, as we observed in our road test.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG
    Maruti Jimny

    • That said, if you drive sedately, the Jimny’s smooth and refined powertrain will not pose any serious issue, and it has enough grunt to lug the SUV off-road, especially given its much lighter kerb weight.

    • The Thar OG’s variant-wise powertrain availability can be viewed here.

    CarDekho Says…

    There’s a rich legacy behind both the Thar and Jimny nameplates, and the off-roaders have high standards to live up to. With completely different personalities, we feel very few buyers will be confused between the two, given that they both offer a lot of amenities, decent powertrains and retro-cool looks. The Maruti Jimny does a lot of things well, offers more practicality in this comparison, and the convenience of wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity cannot be denied in today’s day and age.

    2026 Mahindra Thar OG

    On the other hand, the Thar OG is the best-rounded version of the 3-door off-roader made till now, and though subtle, its upgrades certainly do add freshness to the package. Its larger size and much stronger performance also aid it with road presence and highway driveability, respectively, while the new features add some appeal too.

    Maruti Jimny

    Overall, if you are still confused, we suggest thoroughly test-driving both cars in detail and picking whichever SUV suits you best, since you can’t really go wrong with either one of them.

    What is your take on the Thar vs Jimny debate? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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