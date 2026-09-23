Mahindra Thar OG Vs Maruti Jimny: How Different Are These Iconic Off-Roaders?

Mahindra has just launched the 2026 Thar OG in India, with refreshed styling, a few new features, stronger performance and a revised variant lineup. While the changes are subtle, and the Thar remains iconic in its own right, one car it has always been compared with is the Maruti Jimny.

Both the Thar OG and Jimny sit at opposite ends of the off-roader spectrum, but both also offer a retro-cool design and an iconic reputation. In this story, we compare both SUVs and see if the new Thar OG should be in your garage:

Price

Model 2026 Mahindra Thar OG Maruti Jimny Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh

Interestingly, the Thar OG is both the most affordable and most expensive car in this comparison, as it offers a wider range of variants and powertrain combinations than the Jimny.

The Thar OG, being a popular and new product, may not have any offers, while the Jimny has some attractive deals on offer, which could lower its on-road price significantly.

If you want to take a look at the Thar OG’s variant-wise pricing, head on to this link.

Dimensions

Dimension 2026 Mahindra Thar OG Maruti Jimny Difference Length 3995 mm 3985 mm +10 mm Width 1870 mm 1645 mm +225 mm Height 1855 mm 1720 mm +135 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2590 mm (-140 mm)

It's no surprise that the Thar OG dwarfs the Jimny’s dainty proportions with significantly larger dimensions.

However, the Maruti’s longer wheelbase and extra set of doors will make it a far more practical car to live with.

Colour Options

2026 Mahindra Thar OG Maruti Jimny Everest White Pearl Arctic White Galaxy Grey Granite Grey Tango Red Sizzling Red* Deep Forest Nexa Blue Stealth Black Bluish Black Battleship Grey Kinetic Yellow^ Jeans Blue (NEW) - Artemis Silver (NEW) -

*Optional dual-tone scheme with black roof available; ^Dual-tone scheme as standard

With this update, the Thar OG now offers 8 colour options, giving it an edge over the Jimny’s 6. Take a closer look at them here.

However, in terms of uniqueness, the Jimny has a trump card with its bright and bold Kinetic Yellow shade and dual-tone paint options.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Mahindra Thar OG Maruti Jimny LED Headlamps ✅(Projector) ✅(Projector) Auto Headlamps ❌ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ❌ LED Fog lamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch diamond-cut alloys 15-inch grey alloys ORVMs Unpainted Gloss-black Side step ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ❌ Cabin theme Brown and black Black Leatherette seat upholstery ✅ ✅ 50:50 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster Analogue with coloured MID Analogue with monochrome MID Touchscreen infotainment system ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(9-inch) Android Auto ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) Apple CarPlay ✅(wired) ✅(wireless) Sound system 6-speaker (4 speaker + 2 tweeters) 4-speaker ARKAMYS Automatic climate control ❌ ✅ Wireless phone charger ✅ ❌ Power-adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Headlamp washer ❌ ✅ Steering-mounted controls ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ Hill descent control (HDC) ✅ ✅ Rear view camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear only) ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ Brake locking differential (BLD) ✅ ✅

In terms of their equipment, both SUVs offer a lot of features to add comfort and convenience.

The Thar OG adds some lavish touches like a larger touchscreen infotainment, a better sound system, LED taillamps, a wireless phone charger, front parking sensors and larger alloy wheels.

That said, the Jimny also gets some exclusive features such as wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, headlamp washers and auto headlamps.

Safety-wise too, both SUVs are closely matched. The second-generation Thar had previously scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, while the India-spec Jimny is yet to be crash-tested by any agency.

For more details on the variant-wise features of the Thar OG, here is a detailed explainer.

What’s New In The Thar OG… Changes in this update are not just limited to its feature list. Check out this comparison with the outgoing version for more details.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2026 Mahindra Thar OG Maruti Jimny Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel mHawk 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 162 PS 119 PS 152 PS 105 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm 134 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/4-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

The Thar OG easily wins in the powertrain department, offering a much more diverse and powerful set of engines.

It’s worth noting that the 6-speed gearboxes of the Thar OG will be a lot more useful if you drive on the highways a lot. In this aspect, the Jimny’s 4-speed automatic transmission feels especially dated and slow, as we observed in our road test.

That said, if you drive sedately, the Jimny’s smooth and refined powertrain will not pose any serious issue, and it has enough grunt to lug the SUV off-road, especially given its much lighter kerb weight.

The Thar OG’s variant-wise powertrain availability can be viewed here.

CarDekho Says…

There’s a rich legacy behind both the Thar and Jimny nameplates, and the off-roaders have high standards to live up to. With completely different personalities, we feel very few buyers will be confused between the two, given that they both offer a lot of amenities, decent powertrains and retro-cool looks. The Maruti Jimny does a lot of things well, offers more practicality in this comparison, and the convenience of wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity cannot be denied in today’s day and age.

On the other hand, the Thar OG is the best-rounded version of the 3-door off-roader made till now, and though subtle, its upgrades certainly do add freshness to the package. Its larger size and much stronger performance also aid it with road presence and highway driveability, respectively, while the new features add some appeal too.

Overall, if you are still confused, we suggest thoroughly test-driving both cars in detail and picking whichever SUV suits you best, since you can’t really go wrong with either one of them.

What is your take on the Thar vs Jimny debate? Let us know in the comments below!