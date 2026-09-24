WATCH: 2026 Mahindra Thar OG’s DAVINCI Suspension At Work!

Mahindra has recently introduced an updated version of its iconic off-roader, now called the Thar OG at a price of Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). While changes in the latest iteration are minor on the surface, there’s plenty of upgrades underneath including a reworked M-GLYDE platform, an electronic power steering (EPS), some neat off-road tricks and perhaps most importantly, a Pentalink rear suspension with DAVINCI dampers. We recently got to drive the new SUV, and here is the suspension at work:

As seen above, the DAVINCI dampers have considerably improved the ride quality, which was known to be bumpy and a key weakness of the outgoing Thar. With the new frequency dependent dampers (FDD), the stiffness of the suspension adjusts automatically, in real time, based on the size and number of undulations you go through. Notably, Mahindra had previously equipped the XUV 7XO with this technology too.

About The Mahindra Thar OG

Less than a year after this last update, the Thar OG comes in with cosmetic tweaks including new 19-inch alloy wheels, ‘C-shaped’ LED headlamps borrowed from the Thar Roxx, LED taillamps, LED fog lamps and a revised colour palette.

Its interior remains largely the same, except the addition of rear side armrests with cupholders and brown leatherette seat upholstery. Its equipment list consists of a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, drive modes, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, manual AC and a 6-speaker (4 speakers+2 tweeters) sound system.

Safety has been boosted with the inclusion of 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and front parking sensors, while retaining tech such as electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera.

Powertrain

Powertrain options in the Thar OG remain unchanged with 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine options and 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. However the latter two engines get a bump up in power compared to the outgoing version. Here are the Thar OG’s detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel mHawk Power 162 PS 119 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar OG retails between Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the full pricing details here.

It rivals the Force Gurkha 3-door and Maruti Jimny, besides being an alternative to larger off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Force Gurkha 5-door.

CarDekho Says…

One of the most iconic brands in India, the Thar brand has been loved by enthusiasts for decades, and this latest iteration keeps things fresh and adds to its capabilities, of which the now-upgraded suspension plays a huge role in by addressing a key weakness that has traditionally always plagued the Thar. That said, we wish the brand soon rolls out the technology across its entire portfolio, which will surely add to the already immense appeal of its SUVs.

What are your thoughts on the Mahindra Thar OG’s DAVINCI dampers? Let us know in the comments below!