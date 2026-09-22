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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG Launched At Rs 10.32 Lakh: More Features, Safety & Power

    The iconic Thar gets a fresh look, more features and added safety while retaining its legendary off-road character

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 22, 2026 21:53 IST
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    Published OnSep 22, 2026 19:25 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 22, 2026 21:53 IST
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    Mahindra Thar OG

    After the BE 6 SPORTEQ last month, Mahindra has launched the Thar OG today. Besides the new OG suffix, the updated Thar sees certain styling changes, with a refreshed fascia, stronger performance and some new features to keep it more relevant. Want to know more? Read on:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    Price & Variants

    Variant

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    MT 4x2

    MT 4x4

    AT 4x2

    AT 4x4

    AT 4x2

    MT 4x4

    AT 4x4

    AXT

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    LXT

    Rs 12.99 lakh

    Rs 15.60 lakh

    Rs 14.77 lakh

    Rs 17.23 lakh

    Rs 16.49 lakh

    Rs 16.43 lakh

    Rs 18 lakh

    ZXT

    Rs 13.99 lakh

    Rs 16.60 lakh

    Rs 16.09 lakh

    Rs 17.45 lakh

    Rs 17.49 lakh

    Rs 17.49 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    • The starting price of the Thar OG remains unchanged at Rs 10.32 lakh.

    • Mahindra is, for the first time, offering the larger diesel mill in the RWD guise as well.

    Design

    • With this update, the Thar keeps its iconic styling alive, but with new elements for a fresh look.

    • Up front, it finally gets LED projector headlamps borrowed from the larger Thar Roxx. There’s also a new grille with ‘Thar’ branding on the right side.

    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG

    • The fog lamps have been moved up to the fender and now feature LED technology too.

    • Below, the bumper gets redesigned and features a more ‘layered’ look. It also gets silver inserts with black elements.

    • In profile, the only notable change comes in the form of new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which add an upmarket feel. Its iconic boxy silhouette and chunky cladding keep its design unmistakable.

    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG

    • The rear-end styling sees similar changes as the front, with slimmer LED taillamps and a reprofiled bumper with silver inserts. Given the new alloy wheel design, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel also gets a changed look.

    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG

    Colour Options

    There are 2 new colours that have been introduced in the Thar OG, in addition to its existing palette. Here is its revised colour palette:

    • Everest White

    • Tango Red

    • Stealth Black

    • Battleship Grey

    • Galaxy Grey

    • Deep Forest

    • Artemis Silver (NEW)

    • Jeans Blue (NEW)

    Our Pick:

    We feel the new Artemis Silver shade on the Thar OG looks the best and gives it a rugged yet understated road presence.

    Interior

    • Inside the new Thar OG, the cabin experience is enhanced with brown leatherette seat upholstery, which gives it a more premium feel.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    • You still have the upright dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, circular AC vents and toggle-like switches in the centre console that add a rugged feel to the overall package.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    • For rear passengers, Mahindra has added armrests with cupholders on either side. 

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Features & Safety

    • The Thar OG gets an enhanced equipment list with drive modes (Sand, Snow, Mud), push-button start and a wireless charger.

    • Existing features are carried over and include cruise control, manual AC, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable ORVMs, a 6-speaker (4 speaker + 2 tweeters) sound system and a manual day/night IRVM.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    • Safety gets a major boost with 6 airbags, front parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes. Other safety tech includes electronic stability program (ESP), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear view camera, hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill descent control (HDC).

    • The second-generation Thar previously scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, and we expect the latest iteration to score similarly. 

    Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the Thar OG continues to be powered by 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines. There’s a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine on offer too. Performance figures have been enhanced, and the two larger engines further get an optional 4WD setup. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion

    1.5-litre diesel 

    2.2-litre diesel mHawk

    Power

    162 PS

    119 PS

    152 PS

    Torque

    330 Nm

    300 Nm

    330 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    Four-wheel drive/Rear-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG

    This SUV has some neat off-road tricks too, such as a brake-locking differential (BLD), automatic hub locks, an electronic locking differential (EDL) and tow hitch protection.

    Moreover, it also gets an upgraded suspension setup with DaVinci frequency-dependent dampers (FDD), which we saw in the XUV 7XO previously, while a new electric power steering (EPS) makes it easier to drive compared to the hydraulic power steering (HPS) on offer previously.

    CarDekho Says…

    It is commendable how consistently Mahindra updates its lineup, and the Thar OG keeps things fresh, capable and exciting for the lineup. What’s also nice is that the increase in price is quite reasonable, and with a few modern tweaks and, critically, a plusher ride, we are sure that this is the most well-rounded take on the classic 3-door off-roader nameplate.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    What are your thoughts on the Thar OG? Let us know in the comments below!

    Besides the Thar OG, here are two other off-roaders that you can check out in the same price band:

    • Force Gurkha: If you thought the Thar is too modern for you, check out the Force Gurkha, which offers a true old-school feel, a torquey diesel engine and off-road chops to survive an apocalypse.

    • Maruti Jimny: Taking a different direction to the off-road theme, the Jimny is an excellent alternative to the Thar OG with cutesy styling, a smooth and refined petrol engine and mountain-goat like capabilities. 

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG Launched At Rs 10.32 Lakh: More Features, Safety & Power
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