2026 Mahindra Thar OG Launched At Rs 10.32 Lakh: More Features, Safety & Power

After the BE 6 SPORTEQ last month, Mahindra has launched the Thar OG today. Besides the new OG suffix, the updated Thar sees certain styling changes, with a refreshed fascia, stronger performance and some new features to keep it more relevant. Want to know more? Read on:

Price & Variants

Variant 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel MT 4x2 MT 4x4 AT 4x2 AT 4x4 AT 4x2 MT 4x4 AT 4x4 AXT Rs 10.32 lakh - - - - - - LXT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 14.77 lakh Rs 17.23 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.43 lakh Rs 18 lakh ZXT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 16.60 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

The starting price of the Thar OG remains unchanged at Rs 10.32 lakh.

Mahindra is, for the first time, offering the larger diesel mill in the RWD guise as well.

Design

With this update, the Thar keeps its iconic styling alive, but with new elements for a fresh look.

Up front, it finally gets LED projector headlamps borrowed from the larger Thar Roxx. There’s also a new grille with ‘Thar’ branding on the right side.

The fog lamps have been moved up to the fender and now feature LED technology too.

Below, the bumper gets redesigned and features a more ‘layered’ look. It also gets silver inserts with black elements.

In profile, the only notable change comes in the form of new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which add an upmarket feel. Its iconic boxy silhouette and chunky cladding keep its design unmistakable.

The rear-end styling sees similar changes as the front, with slimmer LED taillamps and a reprofiled bumper with silver inserts. Given the new alloy wheel design, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel also gets a changed look.

Colour Options

There are 2 new colours that have been introduced in the Thar OG, in addition to its existing palette. Here is its revised colour palette:

Everest White

Tango Red

Stealth Black

Battleship Grey

Galaxy Grey

Deep Forest

Artemis Silver (NEW)

Jeans Blue (NEW)

Our Pick: We feel the new Artemis Silver shade on the Thar OG looks the best and gives it a rugged yet understated road presence.

Interior

Inside the new Thar OG, the cabin experience is enhanced with brown leatherette seat upholstery, which gives it a more premium feel.

You still have the upright dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, circular AC vents and toggle-like switches in the centre console that add a rugged feel to the overall package.

For rear passengers, Mahindra has added armrests with cupholders on either side.

Features & Safety

The Thar OG gets an enhanced equipment list with drive modes (Sand, Snow, Mud), push-button start and a wireless charger.

Existing features are carried over and include cruise control, manual AC, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable ORVMs, a 6-speaker (4 speaker + 2 tweeters) sound system and a manual day/night IRVM.

Safety gets a major boost with 6 airbags, front parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes. Other safety tech includes electronic stability program (ESP), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear view camera, hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill descent control (HDC).

The second-generation Thar previously scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, and we expect the latest iteration to score similarly.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Thar OG continues to be powered by 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines. There’s a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine on offer too. Performance figures have been enhanced, and the two larger engines further get an optional 4WD setup. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel mHawk Power 162 PS 119 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Four-wheel drive/Rear-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

This SUV has some neat off-road tricks too, such as a brake-locking differential (BLD), automatic hub locks, an electronic locking differential (EDL) and tow hitch protection.

Moreover, it also gets an upgraded suspension setup with DaVinci frequency-dependent dampers (FDD), which we saw in the XUV 7XO previously, while a new electric power steering (EPS) makes it easier to drive compared to the hydraulic power steering (HPS) on offer previously.

CarDekho Says…

It is commendable how consistently Mahindra updates its lineup, and the Thar OG keeps things fresh, capable and exciting for the lineup. What’s also nice is that the increase in price is quite reasonable, and with a few modern tweaks and, critically, a plusher ride, we are sure that this is the most well-rounded take on the classic 3-door off-roader nameplate.

What are your thoughts on the Thar OG? Let us know in the comments below!

Besides the Thar OG, here are two other off-roaders that you can check out in the same price band: