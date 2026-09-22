2026 Mahindra Thar OG Vs Old Thar: Tangible Upgrades For On-Road And Off-Road!

The Thar has finally been given a facelift and launched and launched with a new name called the Thar OG at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The new Thar OG brings an incremental upgrade over the already successful modern iteration of the Thar, which was launched back in 2020. Today, it gets a major upgrade which borrows the platform, styling and features from its bigger sibling, the Thar Roxx. But today, we are discussing how big the update is compared to the outgoing model.

Price

Variant Thar OG Old Thar Difference 1.5-litre Diesel AXT 2WD Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 10.32 lakh No change LXT 2WD Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh No change ZXT 2WD Rs 13.99 lakh Not available (new variant) - 2.2-litre Diesel LXT 2WD AT Rs 16.49 lakh - - LXT 4WD Rs 16.43 lakh Rs 16.42 lakh +Rs 1,000 LXT 4WD AT Rs 18.00 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh +Rs 1,000 ZXT 2WD AT Rs 17.49 lakh - - ZXT 4WD Rs 17.49 lakh - - ZXT 4WD AT Rs 18.99 lakh - - 2-litre Turbo Petrol LXT 2WD AT Rs 14.77 lakh Rs 14.76 lakh +Rs 1,000 LXT 4WD Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh +Rs 1,000 LXT 4WD AT Rs 17.23 lakh Rs 17.22 lakh +Rs 1,000 ZXT 2WD AT Rs 16.09 lakh - - ZXT 4WD Rs 16.60 lakh - - ZXT 4WD AT Rs 17.45 lakh - -

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

The Thar OG has the same starting price as the outgoing Thar. However, it does get a big overhaul in the variants and powertrain split.

There is one new variant on offer. That is the ZXT, which is available with all three engine options and now tops out at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dimensions

Model Thar OG (New) Thar (Old) Difference Lenght 3995 mm 3985 mm +10 mm Width 1870 mm 1820 mm +50 mm Height 1855 mm 1855 mm No difference Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm No difference Ground Clearance 232 mm 226 mm +6 mm Approach Angle 40 degree 41.2 degree (-1.2 degree) Breakover Angle 26.4 degree 26.2 degree +0.2 Departure Angle 36 degree 36 degree No difference

The new Thar OG has grown by 10 mm over the outgoing Thar.

The height and wheelbase of the two versions have remained identical.

In the off-roading department, the ground clearance has gone up by 6mm, the approach angle has gone down by -1.2 degree, and a better brakover angle by 0.2 degrees. Meanwhile, the departure angle as remained the same.

Exterior

Front

The Thar OG gets a refreshed front end, which now makes it look more up to date thanks to the new LED lighting all around. The fascia now gets a 5-slatted grille as opposed to the outgoing 6-slatted grille. It gets projector LED headlamps, DRLs, LED tail lamps and indicators borrowed from the Thar Roxx.

Other elements which give the Thar OG a fresh look are the fender-mounted fog lamps

Meanwhile, lower down, the Thar facelift gets a new bumper which looks simpler and subtly harks back to the classic bumper designs.

Side

The side profile of the 2026 Thar is identical in shape but gets some design updates to give it a fresher look. The prime of which is the design of the alloy wheels.

The 10-spoke theme is retained; however, it now gets a dual-tone colour, which helps give it a fresh new look.

Rear

The rear profile also retains the same shape as the outgoing model. However, like the front, the tail lamps are replaced with new LED units which are similar to the Thar Roxx.

Apart from that, there are smaller changes, including a flatter design for the bumper as opposed to the chunky styling on the outgoing model.

Interior

Step inside and you will not notice a drastic difference between the two. The floating 10.25-inch touch screen is retained here as well. However, it now gets a new brown-and-black coloured interior theme.

The rest of the interior layout has not received a drastic change. The practicality of the Thar’s cabin was never designed to be the best due to the compact dimensions inside, which can strictly carry 4 passengers at best with moderate comfort. Fit and finish are on par with the segment, with a mix of plastic and leatherette for different touchpoints.

Features and Safety

The Thar was never the most feature-rich Mahindra. However, it does get two new feature updates, including a wireless charger and an engine push-button start.

The rest of the feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This comes paired with a 6-speaker sound system as well. Other features include cruise control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, steering mounted control. The facelift introduces a digital driver display as well.

The safety package includes six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC) and hill-descent control (HDC).

Mechanical Upgrades

The Thar OG is now based on the Thar Roxx’s shortened M-Glyde platform. This has also helped to include new chassis technology like the Pentalink suspension with DanVinci dampers. It also includes off-roading technology like electronic differential lock and brake-lock differential, which will help the Thar OG get out of low-traction situations more easily than before.

Powertrain Options

The Thar continues to be powered by the same powertrains, which include a 2-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It also includes a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 1.5-litre CRDe diesel 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 162 PS 118 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain 2WD / 4WD 2WD 2WD / 4WD

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Converter (automatic) / 2WD - 2 Wheel Drive (rear), 4WD - 4 Wheel Drive

Thanks to the generous amount of torque available in the engine, the Thar does not struggle in most driving situations in terms of power, be it on-road or off-road. Moreover, with the new hardware upgrades which include the electronic locking differential and pentalink suspension, this will help the Thar OG be a much better daily driver and a highway traveller than the outgoing Thar.

Rivals

The Mahindra Thar does not have direct rivals. However, alternatives include the Maruti Jimny and the Force Gurkha 3-door. It also goes against its 5-door sibling, the Thar Roxx.

CarDekho Says…

The new Thar OG includes major upgrades under the skin and incremental upgrades on the exterior. The upgraded chassis will definitely help the Thar OG with on-road manners and highway dynamics. This is in comparison to the outgoing Thar, which was rudimentary in comparison.

Though the feature upgrades aren’t best in class, it does get most creature comforts expected in a modern compact SUV.