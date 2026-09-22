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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG Vs Old Thar: Tangible Upgrades For On-Road And Off-Road!

    The Thar OG makes a larger difference under the skin than you'd expect!

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 22, 2026 22:52 IST
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    Published OnSep 22, 2026 22:03 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 22, 2026 22:52 IST
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    Old Thar vs 2026 Thar OG

    The Thar has finally been given a facelift and launched and launched with a new name called the Thar OG at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The new Thar OG brings an incremental upgrade over the already successful modern iteration of the Thar, which was launched back in 2020. Today, it gets a major upgrade which borrows the platform, styling and features from its bigger sibling, the Thar Roxx. But today, we are discussing how big the update is compared to the outgoing model. 

    Price

    Variant

    Thar OG

    Old Thar

    Difference

    1.5-litre Diesel

    AXT 2WD

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    No change

    LXT 2WD

    Rs 12.99 lakh

    Rs 12.99 lakh

    No change

    ZXT 2WD

    Rs 13.99 lakh

    Not available (new variant)

    -

    2.2-litre Diesel

    LXT 2WD AT

    Rs 16.49 lakh

    -

    -

    LXT 4WD

    Rs 16.43 lakh

    Rs 16.42 lakh

    +Rs 1,000

    LXT 4WD AT

    Rs 18.00 lakh

    Rs 17.99 lakh

    +Rs 1,000

    ZXT 2WD AT

    Rs 17.49 lakh

    -

    		 -

    ZXT 4WD

    Rs 17.49 lakh

    		 - -

    ZXT 4WD AT

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    		 - -
    2-litre Turbo Petrol

    LXT 2WD AT

    Rs 14.77 lakh

    Rs 14.76 lakh

    +Rs 1,000

    LXT 4WD

    Rs 15.60 lakh

    Rs 15.59 lakh

    +Rs 1,000

    LXT 4WD AT

    Rs 17.23 lakh

    Rs 17.22 lakh

    +Rs 1,000

    ZXT 2WD AT

    Rs 16.09 lakh

    		 -

    -

    ZXT 4WD

    Rs 16.60 lakh

    		 -

    -

    ZXT 4WD AT

    Rs 17.45 lakh

    		 -

    -

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

    • The Thar OG has the same starting price as the outgoing Thar. However, it does get a big overhaul in the variants and powertrain split. 

    • There is one new variant on offer. That is the ZXT, which is available with all three engine options and now tops out at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Dimensions

    Model

    Thar OG (New)

    Thar (Old)

    Difference

    Lenght

    3995 mm

    3985 mm

    +10 mm

    Width

    1870 mm

    1820 mm

    +50 mm

    Height

    1855 mm

    1855 mm

    No difference

    Wheelbase

    2450 mm

    2450 mm

    No difference

    Ground Clearance

    232 mm

    226 mm

    +6 mm

    Approach Angle

    40 degree

    41.2 degree

    (-1.2 degree)

    Breakover Angle

    26.4 degree

    26.2 degree

    +0.2

    Departure Angle

    36 degree

    36 degree

    No difference

    • The new Thar OG has grown by 10 mm over the outgoing Thar.

    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG
    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG

    • The height and wheelbase of the two versions have remained identical.

    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG
    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG

    • In the off-roading department, the ground clearance has gone up by 6mm, the approach angle has gone down by -1.2 degree, and a better brakover angle by 0.2 degrees. Meanwhile, the departure angle as remained the same. 

    Exterior

    Front

    The Thar OG gets a refreshed front end, which now makes it look more up to date thanks to the new LED lighting all around. The fascia now gets a 5-slatted grille as opposed to the outgoing 6-slatted grille. It gets projector LED headlamps, DRLs, LED tail lamps and indicators borrowed from the Thar Roxx. 

    Old Thar vs 2026 Thar OG

    Other elements which give the Thar OG a fresh look are the fender-mounted fog lamps 

    Meanwhile, lower down, the Thar facelift gets a new bumper which looks simpler and subtly harks back to the classic bumper designs. 

    Side

    The side profile of the 2026 Thar is identical in shape but gets some design updates to give it a fresher look. The prime of which is the design of the alloy wheels.

    Old Thar vs 2026 Thar OG

    The 10-spoke theme is retained; however, it now gets a dual-tone colour, which helps give it a fresh new look.

    Rear

    The rear profile also retains the same shape as the outgoing model. However, like the front, the tail lamps are replaced with new LED units which are similar to the Thar Roxx.

    Old Thar vs 2026 Thar OG
    Old Thar vs 2026 Thar OG

    Apart from that, there are smaller changes, including a flatter design for the bumper as opposed to the chunky styling on the outgoing model.

    Interior

    Step inside and you will not notice a drastic difference between the two. The floating 10.25-inch touch screen is retained here as well. However, it now gets a new brown-and-black coloured interior theme.

    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG
    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG

    The rest of the interior layout has not received a drastic change. The practicality of the Thar’s cabin was never designed to be the best due to the compact dimensions inside, which can strictly carry 4 passengers at best with moderate comfort. Fit and finish are on par with the segment, with a mix of plastic and leatherette for different touchpoints. 

    Features and Safety

    The Thar was never the most feature-rich Mahindra. However, it does get two new feature updates, including a wireless charger and an engine push-button start.

    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG

    The rest of the feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This comes paired with a 6-speaker sound system as well. Other features include cruise control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, steering mounted control. The facelift introduces a digital driver display as well.

    The safety package includes six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC) and hill-descent control (HDC).

    Mechanical Upgrades

    The Thar OG is now based on the Thar Roxx’s shortened M-Glyde platform. This has also helped to include new chassis technology like the Pentalink suspension with DanVinci dampers. It also includes off-roading technology like electronic differential lock and brake-lock differential, which will help the Thar OG get out of low-traction situations more easily than before. 

    Powertrain Options

    The Thar continues to be powered by the same powertrains, which include a 2-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It also includes a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well. Detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre CRDe diesel

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    162 PS

    118 PS

    152 PS

    Torque

    330 Nm

    300 Nm

    330 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    2WD / 4WD

    2WD

    2WD / 4WD

    MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Converter (automatic) / 2WD - 2 Wheel Drive (rear), 4WD - 4 Wheel Drive

    Old Thar Vs 2026 Thar OG

    Thanks to the generous amount of torque available in the engine, the Thar does not struggle in most driving situations in terms of power, be it on-road or off-road. Moreover, with the new hardware upgrades which include the electronic locking differential and pentalink suspension, this will help the Thar OG be a much better daily driver and a highway traveller than the outgoing Thar.

    Rivals

    The Mahindra Thar does not have direct rivals. However, alternatives include the Maruti Jimny and the Force Gurkha 3-door. It also goes against its 5-door sibling, the Thar Roxx.

    CarDekho Says…

    The new Thar OG includes major upgrades under the skin and incremental upgrades on the exterior. The upgraded chassis will definitely help the Thar OG with on-road manners and highway dynamics. This is in comparison to the outgoing Thar, which was rudimentary in comparison.

    Though the feature upgrades aren’t best in class, it does get most creature comforts expected in a modern compact SUV.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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